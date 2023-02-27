Keysight Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Analog Devices to Advance 6G Technology Design and Development

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge, to advance 6G technology design and development.

New 6G network capabilities will be based on existing and emerging technologies to enable new use cases and applications. Keysight and ADI will bring together high-performance solutions and expertise across a wide range of technology domains to realize the industry’s evolving 6G vision. Under the MoU, the companies will collaborate to develop innovative solutions in technology areas critical to multiple facets of wireless network performance including energy efficiency as well as resilient and secure wireless connectivity.

The two companies will build on existing collaborations in 5G, open radio access network (RAN), and phased array technology to accelerate technological breakthroughs required to deliver solutions and services with the potential to transform lives while offering huge opportunities for business, industry, and consumers. Future use cases will leverage new waveforms and spectrum technologies, a new 6G air-interface, higher order antenna systems, and sensing. Advancements in virtualization, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) will drive the continued digital transformation, which underpins the 6G vision.

Keysight and ADI will demonstrate open radio access network (RAN) and massive multiple-input multiple-output (mMIMO) antenna design prototypes and measurement platforms at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona, Spain. Joint demonstrations address several challenging industry goals, including optimizing the design of O-RAN radio units (RU) to reduce overall network energy consumption and enhance the performance of O-RUs to support higher data rate throughput levels.

Joe Barry, Vice President of Marketing, Systems & Technology for the Communication and Cloud Business Unit at ADI, said: "Collaborating with technology leaders on important issues such as the environmental sustainability of next-generation networks allows companies to make an even larger impact working together. ADI is delighted to extend its relationship with Keysight as we focus on solving these and other challenges while creating wireless solutions for future 6G networks."

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: “Keysight is pleased to expand the company’s collaboration with ADI to encompass 6G technologies by providing industry-leading design, measurement, and validation expertise and solutions. The collaboration offers Keysight the opportunity to advance a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities and technology platforms, enabling ADI to achieve strategic initiatives essential to long-term commercial success associated with 6G investments.”

About Keysight in 6G

Keysight creates the runway that enables researchers to launch evolutionary and revolutionary technology platform solutions based on 5G-Advanced and 6G technologies. A cohesive set of design and development building blocks across multiple inter-connected technology domains enables innovators to spark new insights. Keysight plays a pivotal role in bringing to life 6G use cases that have the potential to transform society, enhance human interactions, enable enterprises to achieve greater efficiencies, and accelerate life-changing innovations.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $5.4B in fiscal year 2022. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

