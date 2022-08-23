Keysight Solutions Selected by Flexium to Deliver New Liquid Crystal Polymer Transceiver Applications

Joint effort improves mmWave test efficiency and accelerates innovation of 5G FR2, Non-Terrestrial Network, Autonomous Vehicle and E-band applications

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and Flexium Interconnect, Inc., a leading FPC (Flexible Printed Circuit Board) and LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) module vendor, are collaborating to improve millimeter wave modules and material test accuracy and efficiency.

The rise of 5G Frequency Range 2 (FR2), upcoming 6G, autonomous vehicle and emerging E-band applications are increasing the demand for millimeter wave, the band of spectrum with wavelengths between 10 millimeters (30 GHz) and 1 millimeter (300 GHz). High frequency and material characterization are critical to enabling low latency transmission and improving signal/power integrity. However, there remain challenges in measuring dielectric properties, which provide critical design parameters for many electronics applications in various frequencies, fixtures and methodologies.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Flexium on millimeter wave material measurements for next generation communication technologies, as engineers characterize, understand, integrate and accelerate the market adoption of high-frequency LCP antenna modules,” said Joe Rickert, vice president of high frequency measurement R&D at Keysight Technologies.

Accurate test and system validation is vital while developing LCP antenna modules. Flexium adopted Keysight's N5227B PNA Microwave Network Analyzer, upconverters, S93007B Automatic Fixture Removal (AFR) and N1501AE11 Balanced Type Circular Disk Resonator (BCDR) to precisely characterize the mmWave sample circuit.

In addition, Flexium leveraged Keysight’s N1500A Materials Measurement Suite to perform accurate and continuous measurement of dielectric constant (Dk) and dissipation factor (Df) at desired frequencies, helping designers to automate complex permittivity and permeability measurements then quickly match corresponding parameters for end products. Flexium also used the company’s Metasiden mmWave antenna measurement system, integrated with Keysight's M9484C VXG Vector Signal Generator and N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer, to accurately measure directional antenna pattern, efficiency of radiation and validate module function to address customer needs.

“Flexium adopted Keysight's PNA Network Analyzer Family for FPC measurement, which significantly reduced human error and improved test efficiencies,” said Ming-Chi Cheng, president of Flexium. “We are glad to work with Keysight as long-term partner. This joint effort will accelerate advanced designs in high-frequency, thinning, and multi-layer LCP antenna modules, as well as future opportunities of B5G/6G, LEO and autonomous vehicles.”

About Flexium Interconnect, Inc.

Flexium Interconnect, Inc., founded in December 1997 and headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, is a professional manufacturer and integration service provider of Flexible Printed Circuit Board (FPC) dedicated for various computer, communication and consumer electronic products. Flexium is committed to support customer success with cutting-edge solutions and services, such as in millimeter wave innovations, signal interference and fading challenges, etc. The advanced LCP Metalink technology is leading in the market and can effectively facilitate the communication module developments with one-stop service. For more information about Flexium (TWSE: 6269), please visit www.flexium.com.tw.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005580/en/