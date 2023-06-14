Keysight Teams with University of Windsor for Automotive Cybersecurity Training

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is teaming with the SHIELD Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at the University of Windsor to provide automotive engineering students with advanced cybersecurity training with the Keysight SA8710A Automotive Cybersecurity Penetration Test Platform. The SHIELD program is dedicated to advancing and developing automotive cybersecurity solutions by training engineering and computer science students to ensure tomorrow’s vehicles are safe and secure.

With drivers expecting their automobiles to be fully integrated into their digital lifestyles, the nature of vehicles is becoming more software-centric. Known as software-defined vehicles (SDV), these autos deliver new connectivity, personalization, and automation features through highly complex software operating systems. While SDVs promise increased safety and convenience, their hyper-connected systems make them vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.

To help build student skills in vehicle-based cybersecurity, Keysight worked with SHEILD to define an affordable automotive cybersecurity platform for research and education. As an automated testing platform supporting industry standards, the SA8710A Automotive Cybersecurity Penetration Test Platform prepares students to meet future cybersecurity challenges with state-of-the-art testing tools.

Keysight’s automotive cybersecurity test platform provides students with:

Automated testing – Supports a variety of security audits to maximize efficiency, covering attack surfaces such as Bluetooth, WiFi, cellular, CAN (controller area network) and automotive Ethernet.

– Supports a variety of security audits to maximize efficiency, covering attack surfaces such as Bluetooth, WiFi, cellular, CAN (controller area network) and automotive Ethernet. Quick spin-up – Comes pre-programmed for immediate use.

– Comes pre-programmed for immediate use. Open-source environment – Keysight’s PathWave Test Automation is open-source, enabling students to add new capabilities.

– Keysight’s PathWave Test Automation is open-source, enabling students to add new capabilities. Cybersecurity assessments – Running on Linux, the Keysight IoT Security Assessments platform enables students to learn with predefined audits and add open-source and custom security audits.

SHIELD provides students with:

Education and training – Custom training of high-quality personnel (HQP) with experiential learning opportunities as well as opportunities for workforce retraining to create an industry-ready talent pipeline in Canada.

– Custom training of high-quality personnel (HQP) with experiential learning opportunities as well as opportunities for workforce retraining to create an industry-ready talent pipeline in Canada. Knowledge transfer – A reference library of information and engagements that raises awareness for the need for mobility cybersecurity.

– A reference library of information and engagements that raises awareness for the need for mobility cybersecurity. Research and innovation – Institutional and industrial collaboration to create ready-made solutions that meet rapidly changing technology and threats.

Keysight leads the industry in providing innovative engineering learning solutions to the education industry, advancing teaching with hardware and software tools that transform academic teaching labs. As part of the local and global community, Keysight is committed to STEM education by supporting programs that encourage students from all backgrounds to pursue careers in science and engineering, including the SHIELD Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at the University of Windsor. Keysight also sponsors the Automotive Security Research Group, a non-profit organization that supports the development of security solutions for automakers, researchers, and students. To date, the company has partnered with more than 30 universities worldwide to provide industry-ready certification with more than a thousand students receiving certification.

Dr. Mitra Mirhassani, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Windsor and Co-Director of SHIELD Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, said: “SHIELD is Canada’s first organization dedicated to countering threats to the connected transportation marketplace. We are excited to embark on this partnership with Keysight that provides students with real-life experience. This allows us to compete at the global level and to provide support and services for Ontario.”

Thomas Goetzl, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions, said: “Keysight is dedicated to giving engineering students the skills and knowledge they need to make an immediate impact when they join the workforce. Thanks to a close working relationship with the SHIELD Automotive Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, we have been able to build a cutting-edge platform providing students the real-life experience they need to mitigate the tough cybersecurity challenges of modern vehicles.”

Resources:

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614636299/en/