Keysight Technologies : 2022 Proxy Statement

IT IS A PRIVILEGE TO SERVE AS CHAIR, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF KEYSIGHT. WE HAVE AN INCREDIBLY KNOWLEDGEABLE, COMMITTED AND ENGAGED WORKFORCE, MANAGEMENT TEAM, AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOCUSED ON DRIVING VALUE CREATION FOR ALL OF OUR STOCKHOLDERS. CHAIR

Dear Stockholders:

On behalf of the board of directors (''Board of Directors'' or ''Board'') of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (''Keysight''), I am pleased to invite you to attend our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the ''2022 Annual Meeting''). To support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees, and Board in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Keysight Technologies, Inc. 2022 Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m., Pacific Time, virtually via the Internet at https://meetnow.global/MQ7GZR6. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 18, 2022 are entitled to vote.

You can attend the 2022 Annual Meeting online, vote your shares during the online meeting and submit questions during the online meeting by visiting the above- mentioned internet site. We are committed to affording stockholders the ability to participate at the virtual meeting to the same extent as they would at an in-person meeting. We hope that the circumstances next year will allow us to resume our historical practice of holding an in-person annual meeting of stockholders. Details regarding how to access the virtual meeting via the internet and the business to be conducted at the meeting are more fully described in the accompanying Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

Macro dynamics, including COVID-19 disruption and supply chain constraints, continue to create uncertainty. Despite these challenges, Keysight remains focused on executing against our software-centric solutions strategy to deliver differentiated solutions that enable our customers to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. For the past seven years, this strategy and our operating model has yielded strong results for stockholders, and we remain confident in our ability to continue creating value. At the same time, Keysight is committed to corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity, and inclusion and we've established measurable goals in both areas to make meaningful progress.

It is a privilege to serve as Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Keysight. We have an incredibly knowledgeable, committed, and engaged workforce, management team, and Board of Directors focused on driving value creation for all of our stakeholders.

On behalf of our Board of Directors, thank you for being a Keysight stockholder and for your continued support of Keysight.

Sincerely,