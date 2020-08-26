Log in
Keysight Technologies : 5G Test Solutions Enable Jabil to Address Demand for 5G Product Validation in Design and Manufacturing

08/26/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Integration of Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform with Jabil’s 5G test bed advances research activities

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Jabil has selected Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to address the demand for 5G product validation in design and manufacturing.

Jabil, a leading manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services, selected Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to address a wide range of validation requirements in multiple industry sectors, including telecommunications, smart home, industrial IoT and healthcare.

“Keysight’s 5G test platforms allow us to address evolving standards which enables Jabil to innovate in an agile and cost-effective manner,” said Jiliang Zhang, Senior Director at Jabil.

Jabil serves a broad range of industries, many of which are taking full advantage of a digital transformation towards realizing the future of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR). Keysight’s software-centric test, measurement, security and optimization solutions support this transformation across multiple technology domains, including 5G new radio (NR), high-speed digital and virtualized radio access networks (vRAN).

“As a solution partner to top brands and leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), we’re pleased that Jabil selected Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform to help advance research activities,” said Cao Peng, senior director of Keysight’s communications solutions group. “Keysight is pleased to contribute to the wireless standards development organizations (SDOs) and industry consortia, as it enables us to deliver a comprehensive suite of certified test cases for conformance validation of 5G new radio devices.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
