Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Technologies : Accelerates Silicon Photonics Wafer Production with Fully Automated One-stop Test Solution

09/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivers quick volume production launch with stability and repeatability

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new NX5402A Silicon Photonics Test System integrated with Keysight PathWave Semiconductor Test software technology (part of Keysight PathWave Test software), which enables semiconductor manufacturers to speed delivery of silicon photonics wafer production with stable and repeatable test capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005598/en/

Keysight's NX5402A Silicon Photonics Test System with Accretech’s AP3000 Wafer Prober. (Photo: Business Wire)

Keysight's NX5402A Silicon Photonics Test System with Accretech’s AP3000 Wafer Prober. (Photo: Business Wire)

Silicon photonics is one of the key emerging technologies addressing growing internet traffic and demand for higher data rate. Silicon photonics’ primary applications are in the data center market, driven by big data and cloud applications, but it is expected to be used in other areas, including healthcare, automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), optical computing and quantum computing.

According to a recent market research report by Yole Développement, the overall silicon photonics market will reach US$3.9 billion in 2025. As a result, many manufacturers are considering silicon photonics fabrication. However, there has not been any commercially available silicon photonics testing equipment for mass production using fully automated wafer probers. In addition, silicon photonics testing requires a variety of sensitive and accurate measurements. Companies and system integrators are pursuing system optimization and maintenance due to complex and inefficient communications with multiple vendors.

"Ahead of the growing market demand for silicon photonics, Keysight is excited to announce the first test solution for silicon photonics volume production market,” said Shinji Terasawa, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Wafer Test Solutions group. “Our NX5402A test system is the first solution that combines Keysight’s expertise in electrical and optical measurement with Keysight’s fiber alignment and positioning system integrated by PathWave Semiconductor Test software."

Keysight's new NX5402A Silicon Photonics test system delivers the following key customer benefits:

  • One-stop: Provides proven measurement technologies and direct support capabilities including integrated optical and electrical test capabilities and Keysight-developed fiber alignment and positioning system based on Keysight’s measurement science.
  • Fully automated: Eliminates manual operations with PathWave Semiconductor Test software which is compatible with Keysight’s SPECS software, enabling one-pass silicon photonics testing.
  • Volume production ready: Factory automation software, safety interlock and clean room ready features support manufacturing use, providing high throughput testing based on multi-channel optical and electrical test architecture, as well as optimized fiber alignment.
  • Demonstrated system performance: Maintains high accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility from laboratory to fabrication, delivering advanced wafer-level photonic calibration, as well as reliable performance monitoring with built-in automatic system diagnostics.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Accelerates Silicon Photonics Wafer Production with Full..
BU
09/03KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : and MediaTek Achieve Milestone in 6Gbps Data Throughput ..
BU
09/01KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Solutions Selected by Synergy to Advance 5G Virtualized ..
BU
09/01Synergy Design Selects Keysight Technologies, Inc. to Advance 5G Virtualized ..
CI
08/31KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/31KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : First to Submit Protocol Test Cases for Verifying 5G New..
BU
08/31Keysight Submits Protocol Test Cases for Verifying 5G New Radio Devices that ..
CI
08/27KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Qualcomm, Thundercomm and Keysight Cooperate on the Laun..
AQ
08/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Solutions Selected by H3C for Peripheral Component Inter..
BU
08/25H3C Selects Keysight Solutions for Peripheral Component Interface Express Com..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 916 M - -
Net income 2021 886 M - -
Net cash 2021 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 391 M 33 391 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,69x
EV / Sales 2022 6,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 181,28 $
Average target price 181,91 $
Spread / Average Target 0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Dhanasekaran Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Ingrid Estrada Chief People & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.24%33 391
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-4.29%4 436
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.66.41%3 498
LEM HOLDING SA40.05%3 010
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.30.16%2 988
CHROMA ATE INC.9.23%2 791