  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Keysight Technologies Announces New Board Member

02/22/2022 | 04:08pm EST
Appoints Kevin Stephens as a director March 1

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced that on Feb. 16, 2022, the Board of Directors appointed Kevin Stephens a director, effective Mar. 1, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222006044/en/

Keysight Technologies announced that on Feb. 16, 2022, the Board of Directors appointed Kevin Stephens a director, effective Mar. 1, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to have Kevin join the Keysight Board,” said Ron Nersesian, chairman and CEO of Keysight. “Kevin brings a wealth of relevant and strong leadership experience, and we are looking forward to his insights and deep knowledge of the communications industry.”

Most recently, Mr. Stephens served as the Executive Vice President and President of the Business Services at Altice USA, a New York-based broadband and video services provider. Prior to that, he served as President of Commercial and Advertising Operations at Suddenlink Communications, an internet service provider. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stephens held senior leadership positions at both Fortune 500 and start-up firms, including Cox Communications, Choice One Communications, and Xerox Corporation.

Mr. Stephens currently serves on the board of directors at Consumer Cellular, a privately held wireless service provider, and on the board of directors at Crown Castle Int’l (NYSE: CCI). Mr. Stephens earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 283 M - -
Net income 2022 1 119 M - -
Net cash 2022 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29 195 M 29 195 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 160,59 $
Average target price 201,46 $
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Dhanasekaran General Manager-Wireless Devices & Vice President
Ingrid Estrada Chief Administrative Officer & Chief of Staff
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.24%29 195
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-9.59%5 556
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-4.40%3 871
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-20.61%3 120
CHROMA ATE INC.-2.75%2 995
LEM HOLDING SA-15.55%2 670