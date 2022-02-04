Log in
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : Connect #9 - The Anatomy Of A Self-Driving Car

02/04/2022 | 03:56am EST
Keysight Connect #9 - The Anatomy Of A Self-Driving Car

2022-02-04 |  3 min read 

[Presented by Ionel Ghita]

According to a system developed by SAE International, autonomous vehicles are categorized into 6 different levels:

  • Level 0 - no automation

  • Level 1 - hands-on/shared control

  • Level 2 - hands-off

  • Level 3 - eyes off

  • Level 4 - mind off

  • Level 5 - steering wheel optional.

As of now, cars operating at Level 3 and above represent a very small portion of the market and, although there's no driver in the car, they are still supervised by humans.

History

Although self-driving cars have just recently gained massive popularity as tech companies are investing in research and development to make them possible, the first experiments of automated driving systems (ADS) have started at least in the 1920s, while trials began in the 1950s.

The first autonomous vehicle appeared in the 1980s at Carnegie Mellon University's Navlab.

How Do Self-Driving Cars Work?

To make it easy to understand, we'll use a parallel between humans and cars:

  • The "circulatory" system: this one refers to the energy distribution system

  • The "sensorial" system: this one refers to all the detection systems that enable the car to navigate safely

  • The "nervous" system: this one refers to the car's "brain", the system that enables the car to make decisions based on the data that comes from the detection systems, as well as the car's "nerves", the systems that send the commands to the engine, wheels, brakes, etc.

Want to find out more about each of these systems? Check out this video from our last Keysight Connect meetup where we talked about the anatomy of a self-driving car and the technologies that make one possible

*This video was recorded during a Keysight Technologies Romania online meetup. If you want to be notified about upcoming events, follow us on social media.

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 08:55:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
