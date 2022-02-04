Keysight Technologies : Connect #9 - The Anatomy Of A Self-Driving Car

2022-02-04 | 3 min read

According to a system developed by SAE International, autonomous vehicles are categorized into 6 different levels:

Level 0 - no automation

Level 1 - hands-on/shared control

Level 2 - hands-off

Level 3 - eyes off

Level 4 - mind off

Level 5 - steering wheel optional.

As of now, cars operating at Level 3 and above represent a very small portion of the market and, although there's no driver in the car, they are still supervised by humans.

History

Although self-driving cars have just recently gained massive popularity as tech companies are investing in research and development to make them possible, the first experiments of automated driving systems (ADS) have started at least in the 1920s, while trials began in the 1950s.

The first autonomous vehicle appeared in the 1980s at Carnegie Mellon University's Navlab.

How Do Self-Driving Cars Work?

To make it easy to understand, we'll use a parallel between humans and cars:

The "circulatory" system: this one refers to the energy distribution system

The "sensorial" system: this one refers to all the detection systems that enable the car to navigate safely

The "nervous" system: this one refers to the car's "brain", the system that enables the car to make decisions based on the data that comes from the detection systems, as well as the car's "nerves", the systems that send the commands to the engine, wheels, brakes, etc.

Want to find out more about each of these systems? Check out this video from our last Keysight Connect meetup where we talked about the anatomy of a self-driving car and the technologies that make one possible

