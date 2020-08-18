Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies, Inc.    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Keysight Technologies : Enables Telecommunications Technology Association to Support Growing 5G Device Ecosystem in Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 01:43pm EDT

TTA relies on Keysight to offer radio frequency conformance validation services

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s 5G device test solutions have been selected by Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), a Korean test house, to offer 5G new radio (NR) radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) conformance validation services.

TTA strives to establish a global footprint in information communication and technology (ICT) standardization, testing and certification, and relies on early access to a leading number of test cases validated by both the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB. Keysight's 5G conformance toolset offers the industry's largest number of GCF validated RF and protocol test cases based on 3GPP’s 5G new radio (NR) specification, and provides the widest test case support in terms of frequency band combinations.

“We’re pleased to help TTA provide high-quality testing and certification services critical to successful 5G deployment,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight supports all leading mobile operators, test houses and device makers addressing a Korean 5G market consisting of almost seven million subscribers.”

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions support regulatory, conformance and performance testing of 5G mobile devices. Keysight addresses global test requirements, mandated by mobile operators and certification forums including CTIA, PTCRB and GCF, on a single solution platform. A wide range of conformance test cases allow a connected ecosystem of mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, to speed design, verification and launch of high-performing devices.

“Early access to Keysight's proven 5G test solutions enables TTA to deliver 5G testing and verification services to the Korean mobile device ecosystem,” said Simsuk Lee, director of Mobile Communication Testing Center at TTA. “Our strength in the market is founded on partnerships that drive the development of mobile communication technology standards.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:43pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Telecommunications Technology Association to Sup..
BU
08/17KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
08/13KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Earns New Security Certifications for Network Packet Bro..
BU
08/13KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G User Equipment Emulation Solutions Selected by Baicel..
AQ
08/12KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G User Equipment Emulation Solutions Selected by Baicel..
BU
08/12KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G User Equipment Emulation Solutions Enable Comba Telec..
AQ
08/11KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G User Equipment Emulation Solutions Enable Comba Telec..
BU
08/06KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Works with Qualcomm to Enable the Global Certification F..
BU
08/05KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Expands Optical Front-end Solutions for Infiniium Real-t..
BU
08/04KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Cambridge Industries Group Accomplish Inter-Operability ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 994 M - -
Net income 2020 469 M - -
Net cash 2020 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 37,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 190 M 19 190 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 13 700
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 119,45 $
Last Close Price 102,60 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul N. Clark Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.03%19 190
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.45.81%5 559
ANRITSU CORPORATION9.92%3 089
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.21.96%2 662
CHROMA ATE INC.9.66%2 265
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.56.58%1 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group