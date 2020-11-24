Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : Expands European Distribution Channel

11/24/2020 | 11:10am EST
Offering efficient digital access to Keysight distribution products

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the addition of two new partners - Batronix and Batter Fly – to the company’s expanding European distribution network.

The addition of Batronix and Batter Fly will broaden Keysight’s distribution channel covering power supplies, oscilloscopes, digital multimeters, waveform function generators, data acquisition and handheld radio frequency (RF) products.

“The addition of Batronix and Batter Fly to Keysight’s distribution network represents another step forward in the execution of our channel strategy, which offers customers digital, easy and efficient access to Keysight products,” said Alessandro Pino, director of Keysight’s regional indirect sales. “Both reselling companies have adopted an integrated web-based business model to complement Keysight’s highly technical field organization, enabling customers to rapidly source Keysight products.”

Batronix, established in 1999 with headquarters in Germany, is a leading online distributor well known for its excellent service, in-depth consulting and fast delivery.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our customers Keysight’s high-quality test and measurement solutions,” said André Bauer, CEO of Batronix. “Together with the Keysight team, we will provide a seamless customer experience, starting from initial consultation through ordering and shipping, to after sales service."

Batter Fly, established in 2002 with headquarters in Italy, offers a high level of expertise in automotive, medical and industrial test equipment. The company has a strong market presence in R&D, production, maintenance, and educational industries with efficient web purchasing options.

“We're pleased to help customers access Keysight’s distribution products in bench, power, digital and radio frequency instruments,” said Gianmarco Moroni, managing director of Batter Fly. “Keysight has a wide range of industry leading test solutions, and when coupled with our support, enables the Batter Fly team to quickly resolve customer challenges.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
