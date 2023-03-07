Keysight Technologies Hosts 2023 Investor Day

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces highlights of its investor day, which was held today in New York City.

Keysight’s executive leadership team highlighted a compounding and resilient business model and provided an in-depth overview of the company, business segments, and financials, including:

Consistent strategy to drive long-term profitable growth

Diverse end market opportunities enabled by customer-centric culture

Actions underway to extend value creation by accelerating customer innovation

Updated long-term operating model expectations

New $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization

“Over the past three years Keysight has delivered on our commitments by executing our software-centric solutions strategy focused on developing industry-first innovations aligned to key secular growth trends, such as 5G, early 6G, IoT, next-generation semiconductor, and automotive,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, President & CEO. “Looking forward, we are focused on leveraging our market-leading position, Keysight Leadership Model, and differentiated solutions portfolio to accelerate innovation and address our customers’ most complex challenges. We see significant value creation opportunities ahead as we continue to execute our strategy to compound returns and deliver for our stakeholders.”

Increasing Long-Term Targets

Based on the Company’s strategic execution to date and higher market growth projections, Keysight increased its long-term operating model expectations.

Organic revenue growth is now expected to be sustainable at a 5 to 7 percent CAGR, compared with the prior model of a 4 to 6 percent CAGR.

Non-GAAP operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 31 to 32 percent by fiscal year 2026, compared to the prior target of 26 to 27 percent by fiscal 2023.

Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to grow at least 10% annually, in line with the prior model.

The investor day presentation and related materials are available on the Keysight Technologies Investor Relations website at www.investor.keysight.com.

Keysight Leadership Model

Keysight's Leadership Model (“KLM”) is the company's enabler to continuously deliver greater value to our customers, stockholders, and employees. It encompasses seven interlinked areas of focus centered around our customers, including: Customer Success, Market Insight, Capital Allocation, First-to-Market Solutions, Operational Excellence, Employee Growth, and Keysight Values. More information on the Keysight Leadership Model can be found at https://about.keysight.com/en/companyinfo/leadership.shtml.

