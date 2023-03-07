Advanced search
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
2023-03-07
158.11 USD   -0.78%
12:31pKeysight Technologies Hosts 2023 Investor Day
BU
11:05aKeysight Technologies : The latest Investor Presentation
PU
08:06aKeysight and McGill University Demonstrate Record 1.6 Tbps O-band Coherent Transmission over 10 Kilometers
BU
Keysight Technologies Hosts 2023 Investor Day

03/07/2023 | 12:31pm EST
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announces highlights of its investor day, which was held today in New York City.

Keysight’s executive leadership team highlighted a compounding and resilient business model and provided an in-depth overview of the company, business segments, and financials, including:

  • Consistent strategy to drive long-term profitable growth
  • Diverse end market opportunities enabled by customer-centric culture
  • Actions underway to extend value creation by accelerating customer innovation
  • Updated long-term operating model expectations
  • New $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization

“Over the past three years Keysight has delivered on our commitments by executing our software-centric solutions strategy focused on developing industry-first innovations aligned to key secular growth trends, such as 5G, early 6G, IoT, next-generation semiconductor, and automotive,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, President & CEO. “Looking forward, we are focused on leveraging our market-leading position, Keysight Leadership Model, and differentiated solutions portfolio to accelerate innovation and address our customers’ most complex challenges. We see significant value creation opportunities ahead as we continue to execute our strategy to compound returns and deliver for our stakeholders.”

Increasing Long-Term Targets

Based on the Company’s strategic execution to date and higher market growth projections, Keysight increased its long-term operating model expectations.

  • Organic revenue growth is now expected to be sustainable at a 5 to 7 percent CAGR, compared with the prior model of a 4 to 6 percent CAGR.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 31 to 32 percent by fiscal year 2026, compared to the prior target of 26 to 27 percent by fiscal 2023.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to grow at least 10% annually, in line with the prior model.

The investor day presentation and related materials are available on the Keysight Technologies Investor Relations website at www.investor.keysight.com.

Keysight Leadership Model

Keysight's Leadership Model (“KLM”) is the company's enabler to continuously deliver greater value to our customers, stockholders, and employees. It encompasses seven interlinked areas of focus centered around our customers, including: Customer Success, Market Insight, Capital Allocation, First-to-Market Solutions, Operational Excellence, Employee Growth, and Keysight Values. More information on the Keysight Leadership Model can be found at https://about.keysight.com/en/companyinfo/leadership.shtml.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 584 M - -
Net income 2023 1 203 M - -
Net cash 2023 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 388 M 28 388 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,94x
EV / Sales 2024 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 159,36 $
Average target price 194,54 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.85%28 388
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.17.70%3 570
CHROMA ATE INC.1.10%2 531
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-2.10%2 497
LEM HOLDING SA8.70%2 383
ANRITSU CORPORATION-1.56%1 222