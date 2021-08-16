Log in
Keysight Technologies : Launches Cloud-based 5G Radio Access Network Performance Analytics Solution

08/16/2021 | 11:01am EDT
New Nemo 5G RAN Analytics automates data processing, reporting and analytics

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has launched the new Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software, a fully automated cloud-based solution for streamlining data processing, as well as reporting and analytics, to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.

Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software is based on a centralized, web-based data management platform for enterprise-level analytics and reporting. It enables operators, service contractors and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to accelerate network site acceptance, optimization, benchmarking and troubleshooting. Nemo 5G RAN Analytics combines data analytics, built on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) frameworks, with an intuitive user interface (UI) to efficiently manage large amounts of data captured in a live 5G network.

“Worldwide intensification of multi-vendor 5G deployments is leading to the need for synchronized data management tools that simplifies access to interactive views and accelerates the uploading, processing, analysis and reporting of large volumes of data,” said Petri Toljamo, vice president and general manager for Nemo Wireless Network Solutions at Keysight. “By improving the efficiency in the data analytics workflow, Nemo 5G RAN Analytics supports smooth roll-outs of a wide range of 5G services in diverse network typologies.”

Available as software as a service (SaaS), Nemo 5G RAN Analytics seamlessly connects with other Keysight Nemo solutions including:

When combined, Keysight’s Nemo solutions enable users to quickly and reliably upload data captured in the field and share a common set of analytics reports across the organization.

Centralizing the data associated with a wide range of field-based measurements simplifies access to the data that underpins time-sensitive reporting, root cause analysis and other cross-organizational activities. Keysight’s Nemo 5G RAN Analytics enables users to automate a wide range of these activities, including:

  • Data throughput, radio frequency (RF) and voice performance analysis
  • Identification of network issues and root-cause analysis
  • Near real-time drill down diagnostics
  • Benchmarking performance of devices and cellular networks
  • Creating, managing and distributing customizable reports and dashboards
  • Performance analysis of over-the-top (OTT) applications such as YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
