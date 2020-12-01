Log in
Keysight Technologies : Launches Compact DC Electronic Loads for the Bench

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
Minimizes test bench space; delivers immediate insights; measures voltage, current, and calculates power

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the Keysight EL30000 Series bench DC electronic loads. These instruments offer a compact bench form factor with a built-in data logger that delivers insights for immediate, real-time decisions, and minimizes the need for additional instruments with an accurate system that measures voltage, current and calculates power.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005809/en/

The Keysight EL30000 Series bench DC electronic loads offer a compact bench form factor with a built-in data logger that delivers insights for immediate, real-time decisions, and minimizes the need for additional instruments with an accurate system that measures voltage, current and calculates power. (Photo: Business Wire)

An electronic load is an instrument designed to test sources by presenting various resistances and measuring the response. Device manufacturers and design engineers use electronic loads to test power devices such as power supplies, batteries, battery modules, solar panels, fuel cells, LED drivers and power converters.

Keysight's bench electronic loads enable customers to test a wide range of power sources, perform both static and dynamic tests to ensure devices can output constant energy, as well as handle a sudden increase or decrease in demand. Multiple ranges allow accurate measurements for small and large devices from zero to 150V. Using the built-in measurement system eliminates the need for an external digital multimeter, shunts and associated wiring.

The new Keysight EL30000 Series electronic load systems enable device manufacturers and design engineers to:

  • Measure voltage and current accurately with a fully integrated voltmeter and ammeter that simultaneously measures the device under test (DUT) voltage and current.
  • Capture measurements over time with the built-in data logger that continuously logs voltage, current and power to a data file.
  • Create, capture and display fast transients with a dynamic load profile and built-in scope mode that digitizes the voltage and current, and shows the results, reducing measurement set up complexity.
  • Simplify tests with standard operating modes: constant voltage (CV), constant current (CC), constant resistance (CR) and constant power (CP).
  • Connect with USB, LAN (LXI Core) and optional general-purpose interface bus (GPIB) to easily measure, capture and display results.

“Our customers are focused on accelerating their next-generation designs,” said Christopher Cain, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Electronic Industrial Products. “Simplifying the testing of batteries and the electronics design at the heart of portable electronics, enables faster time to market and maximum performance.”

Pricing and Availability

Keysight’s EL30000 Series bench DC electronic loads are available now. Pricing is as follows:

  • EL34143A single-input, 150V, 60A, 350W – USD 2,200
  • EL34243A dual-input, 150V, 60A, 600W – USD 3,520

Images are available at: https://www.keysight.com/find/EL30000-series-images

KeysightCare

Keysight’s EL30000 Series includes a 3-year warranty and built-in KeysightCare Technical Support. Customers receive:

  • Two-business-day technical response
  • Access to the online knowledge center, 24x7, containing decades of R&D expertise in thousands of technical articles and programming examples
  • Tracking of support cases for faster response at the self-service web portal

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
