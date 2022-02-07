Log in
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Keysight Technologies : Year of the Tiger Brings Opportunities for Bold Change

02/07/2022 | 11:30am EST
Year of the Tiger Brings Opportunities for Bold Change

2022-02-07 |  5 min read 

Keysight is a global company with extensive focus in Asia. So, it is fitting to summon the tiger as we move forward in 2022. According to one interpretation of this lunar new year, "Tigers do things their own way and hate being told what to do. Expect things to rapidly change this year...Some of us will trhive through taking great leaps, while others might crash and burn. So, whilte it's important to follow our intuition andrun with our wildest dreams, that means we also have to keep our egos in check."

My takeaway for this Year of the Tiger is a blend of boldness and balance. [Link]At Keysight, we encourage both traits as we live out the values embedded in our Keysight Leadership Model (KLM) and strive for first-to-market solutions that enable our customers' success in bringing disruptive technologies to market. We really do take seriously how we get our work done along with the innovative solutions that we deliver.

So, what does it take to be bold and balanced in business? I like this approach which is centered around values and intentionality. It's all about making bold moves to create meaningful impact for soecity at large. When you are driven by a purposeful vision, then you align your choices with the meaning you are seeking to create. So, what others might consider a bold move is really your next best step, regardless of the risks involved.

Making a bold move, though, does take guts. And it's not all about the will to do it. It also requires intense focus, strategy, and preparation. As Brené Brown says in her "Dare to Lead" podcast, "Courage in the Midst of Change," with Dr. Maya Shankar, "there has to be a passion and love for what we're doing, there has to be the work, the competency, the mastery, and there has to be some really courageous, 'anyone seeing what I'm doing right now would think I'm nuts' moments..." As Dr. Shankar describes it, sometimes, your next best step might be sidewyas once you reimainge the future based on a new context. Yet, being boldly intentional is how you gain balance througout.

Recently, Keysight boldly stepped out with a new Radar Scene Emulator (RSE) that enables automakers to test autonomous driving algorithms more fully, faster, and in a real-world setting. This was a significant leap forward for ADAS/Automonous driving developers, and an assist toward a more sustainable future as University of Michigan and University of California, Berkeley stufies have posited. Connected and automated vehicles can contriubute to reduced energy usage in the transportation sector as developers intentionally design and test for those performance factors.

The team responsible for this innovation boldly set for themselves a >10x improvement in the number of objects a system could emulate to test real-world driving scenarios. They tested unproven technolgoes and approaches relentlessly to arrive at their vision. More than 23 patented innovations later, they are helping bridge the gap to advance autonomous driving technology to Levels 4 and 5--full autonomy.

But let me be clear, I'm not just talking about this one new product Keysight brought to market, although it is amazing. I'm describing the boldness it takes to advance something new on our world at large. Like the marvel that the 2021 Edison Best New Product Gold Award Winner in Aerospace produced--Ampaire Hybrid Electric airplanes. Watching the videos on their site brings a smile to my face. Their Electric EEL airplane, and others they are producing reduce global emissions and operating costs and will allow us to advance to a cleaner economy and planet.

Advancing something new takes courage and boldness, especially when you do not know what outcomes to expect, and the path is not always clear becuase you are actually paving it as you walk it. With RSE

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 16:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 270 M - -
Net income 2022 1 148 M - -
Net cash 2022 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30 377 M 30 377 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 91,9%
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 166,21 $
Average target price 206,92 $
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Dhanasekaran General Manager-Wireless Devices & Vice President
Ingrid Estrada Chief Administrative Officer & Chief of Staff
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.51%30 377
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.96%5 367
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-10.54%3 573
CHROMA ATE INC.6.00%3 198
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.85%2 975
LEM HOLDING SA-8.46%2 863