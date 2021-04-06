Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies, Inc.    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Technologies : Advances Innovation in Hyperscale Data Centers, 5G and Cloud Computing with PCIe® 5.0 Test Platforms

04/06/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company’s solutions simulate, characterize and validate PCIe 5.0 devices to drive consistency for industry test standards

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in a first PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 Preliminary FYI Workshop sponsored by PCI-SIG®, with solutions that simulate, characterize and validate PCIe 5.0 devices enabling Keysight to drive consistency in test standards that will advance innovation in hyperscale data centers, 5G and cloud computing.

Keysight participated in the PCIe 5.0 Preliminary FYI Compliance Workshop, February 22-26, 2021 in Beaverton, Oregon, U.S., with hardware and software solutions for receiver and transmitting testing, including the Infinium UXR oscilloscope, high-performance bit error ratio tester (BERT) and compliance test solutions. PCI-SIG, a consortium consisting of more than eight hundred companies, defines PCIe specifications and compliance tests. The PCIe 5.0 specification test event ensures interoperability between PCIe 5.0 devices, systems and add-in cards, by establishing standardized test procedures, test software tools and test fixtures.

“As an active member of PCI-SIG since 1992, and gold suite qualified vendor for PCIe 4.0 architecture testing, Keysight is pleased to work with the PCI-SIG to enable the industry to deliver PCIe 5.0 technology solutions,” said Joachim Peerlings, vice president of network and data center solutions at Keysight. “Early testing capability allows service providers, semiconductor vendors and developers of computing and communications platform technology to validate PCIe 5.0 technology designs according to the latest PCI-SIG specifications.”

PCIe 5.0 specification, the latest high-speed serial interface standard used in computer servers and graphics cards, supports greater data traffic and bandwidth requirements in data centers. By driving consistency in test results, vendors can confidently launch new PCIe 5.0 technology designs that interoperate as expected with other vendors’ products. This is critical in the deployment of systems based on PCIe 5.0 interfaces including 400 Gigabit Ethernet (GE), a high-capacity data transport technology. PCIe 5.0 architecture and 400GE will help advance hyperscale data centers, 5G, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, gaming, visual computing, storage and networking.

"Keysight solutions enable PCI-SIG members to quickly deliver PCIe 5.0 devices that can support speeds of up to 32 gigatransfers per second (GT/s),” said Al Yanes, president and chairman of PCI-SIG. “Keysight’s contributions to the development of PCIe specifications related to the electrical, electromechanical, protocol and serial performance have supported a wide range of market applications that depend on reliable high-speed digital interfaces.”

Keysight’s integrated receiver test platform, M8040A BERT, approved by PCI-SIG for PCI Express 4.0 (PCIe Gen4) testing at 16 GT/s for physical layer characterization and compliance testing, supports both PCIe 5.0 architecture and next generation PAM4 interfaces.

About Keysight Technologies
Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Advances Innovation in Hyperscale Data Centers, 5G and ..
BU
04/05KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : MediaTek Join Forces to Establish 5G Connectivity Based..
AQ
04/01KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : MediaTek Join Forces to Establish 5G Connectivity Based..
BU
03/31KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Speeds Installation of 5G, Radar and Satellite Communic..
BU
03/31KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Scalable and Cloud-Native 5G Core Network Test Solution..
AQ
03/30KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Scalable and Cloud-Native 5G Core Network Test Solution..
BU
03/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Solutions Deployed by MediaTek to Validate First 5G Mod..
BU
03/25MARKET CHATTER : LG Electronics Partners with Korean Science University and Keys..
MT
03/24KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES'  : Battery Test Solution Selected by National Testing Cen..
AQ
03/24MARKET CHATTER : LG Electronics to Push Future 6G Network Technology
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 847 M - -
Net income 2021 807 M - -
Net cash 2021 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 416 M 27 416 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 164,75 $
Last Close Price 147,33 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Dhanasekaran Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Ingrid Estrada Chief People & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.96%27 416
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-5.80%4 294
ANRITSU CORPORATION7.64%3 095
CHROMA ATE INC.14.29%2 828
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.8.82%2 432
LEM HOLDING SA6.83%2 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ