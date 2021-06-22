Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Technologies : Enables HTC to Validate Performance of O-RAN Base Station Optimized for 5G Private Networks

06/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HTC uses Keysight Open RAN test solutions to demonstrate central and distributed units at Mobile World Congress 2021

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that HTC, a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, has used the company’s 5G User Equipment Emulation (UEE) solution, UeSIM, to validate the performance of an open radio access network (RAN) platform optimized for private networks.

Headquartered in Taiwan, HTC will use UeSIM, part of the Keysight Open RAN Architect portfolio, to demonstrate high data rates and low latencies of a 5G base station with open interfaces at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 (MWC21). Many mobile operators are deploying open RAN infrastructures to create a diverse ecosystem of suppliers and optimize delivery of services for different use cases. Keysight’s Open RAN Architect provides unique end-to-end performance visibility, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC).

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration with HTC to include smart mobile devices and technology to develop customized and flexible open RAN solutions,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. “Emulating real network traffic over both radio and O-RAN fronthaul, UeSIM allows HTC to validate the end-to-end performance of a 5G base station with open standard interfaces.”

The demonstration will take place in the virtual forum of MWC21, the largest event in the mobile communications industry, held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28 to July 1. Keysight will enable HTC to showcase central (O-CU) and distributed (O-DU) units, supporting 5G new radio (NR) technology in standalone (SA) mode. These network elements, when combined with a radio unit (O-RU), create an open RAN platform for macro or small cell deployment.

Private networks, typically deployed in industrial use cases such as smart factories, deliver high-speed broadband and low-latency connectivity to support advanced applications, including virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). As a contributing member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE, Keysight applies in-depth expertise in the O-RAN specifications across its O-RAN portfolio of conformance validation and interoperability verification solutions. These solutions are used by service providers, data centers, network equipment vendors and companies with virtualization and cloud computing technology.

“By collaboration with Keysight, HTC verifies interoperability across protocol and radio frequency domains as well as conformance of network elements to the latest O-RAN specifications,” said Raymond Pao, senior vice president at HTC. “Adhering to the latest specifications for open interfaces is fundamental to the successful deployment of multi-vendor open RAN.”

Keysight’s collaboration with HTC in the smartphone market was initiated more than twenty years ago. Keysight’s 5G device test platform enabled HTC to develop and verify the company’s first 5G device in 2018 and its first 5G mobile hotspot in 2019.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:03aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Enables HTC to Validate Performance of O-RAN Base Stati..
BU
06/21ANALOG DEVICES  : Partners With Keysight to Speed Open Radio Access Network Serv..
MT
06/21KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : to Showcase Test Solutions that Enable the Mobile Ecosy..
BU
06/21KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Speed Develo..
BU
06/17KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Partners with 800 Gigabit Ethernet Ecosystem to Demonst..
BU
06/16KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : to Provide Open Radio Access Network Testing Solutions ..
MT
06/16KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Open RAN Test Solutions Selected by Auden to Validate O..
BU
06/15KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : New Network Benchmarking Solution Enables Mobile Operat..
BU
06/14Vodafone selects key partners to build europe's first commercial open ran net..
AQ
06/14KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Enables Samsung to Establish 5G Data Call Based on 3GPP..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 875 M - -
Net income 2021 802 M - -
Net cash 2021 595 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 464 M 27 464 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 165,33 $
Last Close Price 149,08 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Dhanasekaran Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Ingrid Estrada Chief People & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.86%27 464
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.21.54%5 636
CHROMA ATE INC.15.77%2 929
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.20.11%2 688
ANRITSU CORPORATION-9.33%2 539
LEM HOLDING SA7.29%2 300