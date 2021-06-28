Log in
Keysight Technologies : Massively Parallel Board Test System Selected by LACROIX

06/28/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Deployed in automotive printed circuit board manufacturing to reduce costs and improve throughput

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that LACROIX Electronics has deployed the company’s i7090 Massively Parallel Board Test System in their automotive printed circuit board manufacturing facility to reduce labor costs and improve throughput.

LACROIX Electronics specializes in the design and production of electronic assemblies and sub-assemblies and manufactures more than one million automotive printed circuit boards (PCBs) annually. As more components are embedded in PCBs, complexity increases as multiple systems are needed to perform in-circuit test (ICT), programming and functional testing.

Today, LACROIX is building on its competitiveness in the traditional markets for industrial electronic systems and aims to meet the specific challenges of promising new markets such as mobility and industrial IoT. For instance, in France, LACROIX is building a 4.0 factory of the future (Symbiose project), a symbol of the European industrial renewal. To support their growth initiative in Poland, Keysight provided LACROIX with the efficient and flexible i7090 Massively Parallel Board Test System.

“Through this partnership with Keysight, we are aiming for LACROIX to become a pioneer in the implementation of innovative solutions in the field of in situ testing, with the objective of obtaining significant productivity and ROI gains,” explains Vincent Airiau, test engineering corporate manager for the Electronics activity of LACROIX. “The results we are noting after 8 months of testing are already very encouraging”.

Keysight’s i7090 enabled LACROIX to evaluate and test in parallel, reducing labor costs and improving throughput with a smaller footprint that allowed LACROIX to replace two offline ICT testers and two programming stations.

The Keysight i7090 Board Test System is designed to test PCBs quickly and at a low cost per unit tested. With up to 20 parallel test cores and 160 simultaneous flashing channels, the Keysight i7090 offered LACROIX a custom to fit for their exact requirements. Delivering flexible scalability with extensible instrumentation and switch fabric, Keysight’s i7090 allows LACROIX to scale as their needs grow, while test resources configuration can be modified as needed.

“Massively parallel computation cores enable modern computers to deliver breakthrough performance. The i7090 board test system brings a similar capability into printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing test and programming,” said Christopher Cain, vice president of Keysight Technologies Electronic Industrial Products. “The i7090 has an innovative modular architecture that delivers breakthrough throughput in a small footprint. It is infused with state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 automation and analytics to deliver unparalleled capability that can be optimized for a broad variety of high-volume PCB assembly manufacturing challenges.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
