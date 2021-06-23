Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight Technologies : Test Solutions Selected by Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells to Understand the Behavior and Characteristics of Biofuel Cells

06/23/2021 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leverages Keysight’s benchtop instruments to kick-start industrial development of biofuel cells

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells (BeFC), and innovator of bio enzymatic fuel cells, has selected and integrated multiple Keysight solutions to better understand the behavior and characteristics of biofuel cells.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005699/en/

Multichannel testing of BeFC’s fuel cells with Keysight’s PXIe SMUs (Photo: Business Wire)

Multichannel testing of BeFC’s fuel cells with Keysight’s PXIe SMUs (Photo: Business Wire)

BeFC is a French start-up company that offers innovative paper biofuel cells for sustainable and eco-friendly energy generation, as well as digital electronic platforms optimized for their thin and flexible fuel cells. BeFC’s technology uses biological catalysts instead of chemical or expensive noble metal catalysts to convert natural substrates such as glucose and oxygen into electricity. Their biofuel cell technology allows the eco-friendly replacement of batteries for existing applications. It creates new opportunities for low-power, ultra-thin health monitoring devices, logistics / transportation monitoring and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

BeFC needed to kick-start the industrial development of their biofuel cells with advanced benchtop instruments that:

  • accelerated the prototyping phase of their flexible printed circuit boards;
  • delivered low-power measurements with a high time-base resolution; and
  • performed electrochemical measurements to further engineer their paper biofuel cells.

Keysight worked with BeFC to integrate multiple hardware and software solutions that provided BeFC with valuable insights to better understand the biofuel cells’ behavior and characteristics. The Keysight M9614A PXIe 5-channel precision source / measure unit combined with the Keysight M9005A PXIe chassis offered BeFC twenty-five independent measurement channels to use for electrochemical testing. These platforms met the test needs of BeFC by enabling higher channel density and fast throughput in a compact and affordable package.

Lisa Guildbaud, BeFC R&D engineer stated, “The Keysight PXIe multichannel platform has provided us with an affordable and efficient system for electrochemical measurements with the ability to rapidly screen novel raw materials while improving the half cells of the biofuel cells.”

“Keysight has enabled BeFC to quadruple their test throughput by using a PXIe solution with high channel density, powered by PathWave Test Automation,” stated Chris Cain, vice president of Keysight's Electronic and Industrial Products. “These capabilities enable their R&D team to conduct a variety of experiments in parallel and accelerate their time to market.”

Additional Information

A BeFC case study is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/assets/7121-1089/case-studies/Power-the-Future-with-Biofuel-Cells.pdf.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:01aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Test Solutions Selected by Bioenzymatic Fuel Cells to U..
BU
06/22KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Enables HTC to Validate Performance of O-RAN Base Stati..
BU
06/21ANALOG DEVICES  : Partners With Keysight to Speed Open Radio Access Network Serv..
MT
06/21KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : to Showcase Test Solutions that Enable the Mobile Ecosy..
BU
06/21KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Analog Devices and Keysight Collaborate to Speed Develo..
BU
06/17KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Partners with 800 Gigabit Ethernet Ecosystem to Demonst..
BU
06/16KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : to Provide Open Radio Access Network Testing Solutions ..
MT
06/16KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : Open RAN Test Solutions Selected by Auden to Validate O..
BU
06/15KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES  : New Network Benchmarking Solution Enables Mobile Operat..
BU
06/14Vodafone selects key partners to build europe's first commercial open ran net..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 875 M - -
Net income 2021 802 M - -
Net cash 2021 595 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 739 M 27 739 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,57x
EV / Sales 2022 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 150,57 $
Average target price 165,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Dhanasekaran Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Ingrid Estrada Chief People & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.99%27 739
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.29.83%5 996
CHROMA ATE INC.14.88%2 890
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.21.89%2 760
ANRITSU CORPORATION-11.46%2 531
LEM HOLDING SA7.52%2 300