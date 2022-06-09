Keysight Technologies to Highlight Millimeter-wave Innovations at IMS 2022

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: Keysight will be participating at the IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium (IMS), the world largest gathering of microwave and RF professionals. When: June 19 – 24, 2022 Where: Denver - Colorado Convention Center

Booth: 7030

The Keysight team will be available on the show floor June 22 at 1:00 p.m. EDT with a 30-minute interactive journey of each demo station. To learn more about Keysight activities at the show, visit Keysight at IMS 2022.

Keysight’s experts will explore the peaks of microwave engineering through the following demonstrations, technical paper presentations, workshops and tutorials:

Wideband Active Component Test

Keysight will demonstrate a wideband mmWave active device characterization solution including the N5247B PNA-X Microwave Network Analyzer, M9484C VXG Vector Signal Generator, and a proprietary direct digital synthesizer (DDS), plus a modulation distortion application. This solution simplifies complex measurement setups with a single connection between a network analyzer and a signal generator. It improves time and accuracy for a wide range of active device measurements by providing the lowest residual error vector magnitude (EVM).

5G mmWave Design

5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) applications integrate numerous technologies and use complex digital modulation schemes to push the limits of packaging assemblies for electromagnetic (EM) and circuit simulations. Keysight’s PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) software enables 3D layout and assembly for multi-technology radio frequency (RF) modules, including RF integrated circuits (RFIC), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC), wafer-level packaging and printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Field Signal Analysis

Instrument size, weight and capabilities are key factors for increasing field technician efficiency. Keysight's N9953B FieldFox Handheld Microwave Analyzer is a light and powerful field test solution that improves the quality of the network and beam performance as users transition to 5G and 6G. Field technicians can display key metrics from multiple base stations to identify frequency drifting, isolate power issues and investigate performance problems.

Research and Development Testbed Solutions

The 5G demonstration includes Keysight’s M9484C VXG Vector Signal Generator, N9042B UXA Signal Analyzer, and RCal module to showcase leading error vector magnitude (EVM) and adjacent channel leakage ratio (ACLR) performance in FR1/FR2 with single and multi-component carrier configurations.

The 6G demonstration features a Nokia Bell Lab’s D-band radio-on-glass transceiver with an active phased array antenna module which highlights Keysight’s 6G testbed’s ability to enable wide-bandwidth measurements and explore ultra-high data throughput scenarios.

RF System Digital Twin

Keysight’s PathWave System Design enables RF modelling excellence and accelerates digital mission engineering workflow. The solution's phased array beamforming simulation and analysis capabilities cover all non-ideal effects across channels and between amplifiers and antennas.

RF/Digital Cross-Domain Test

Keysight’s solution reduces weeks of in-house measurement and data analysis efforts to minutes, by making single measurements using hundreds of frequency points. The digital transmit/receive module (TRM) test methodology enables users to characterize the full RF path and produces metrology-grade RF/digital cross-domain measurements traceable to national standards.

Keysight experts will also deliver the following presentations and workshops for attendees:

Device Characterization​

RF Boot Camp (5 presentations) ​

Challenges of Automatic Fixture Removal (AFR) in Cryogenic Environments​

A DC-170 GHz InP Distributed Amplifier Using Transmission Line Loss Compensation Technique​

5G​

Materials Characterization and Assessment for 5G/mmWave Applications​

15 to 72 GHz Closed-Loop Impairment Corrected mmWave Delay-Locked IQ Modulator for 5G Applications​

Young Professionals RF Interference Fox Hunt​

Quantum​

Microwave Technologies for Quantum-System Integration​

Accelerated Solid State Qubit Pre-Screening​

Mixed-Mode/Differential S-Parameter Characterization at Cryogenic Temperatures for Quantum Computing Applications

