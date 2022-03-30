Keysight Technologies to Highlight Solutions that Accelerate Digital Designs​ at DesignCon 2022

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: High-speed digital standards are rapidly evolving to keep pace with emerging technologies, and each generational change introduces new test challenges. Customers need to test high-speed digital designs across all product development stages - from design and simulation, to analysis, debug and compliance test. Keysight is a gold exhibitor at DesignCon 2022 and is committed to working with customers to anticipate test challenges, optimize performance and accelerate time-to-market of high-speed computing interfaces, data center connections and consumer electronics. When: April 5-7, 2022 Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California Additional Information: Keysight at DesignCon 2022 or if unable to attend in person, register and Keysight will be live from DesignCon on April 6th at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time to view each demo station in just 30 minutes. Media Activities: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

On display at the Keysight booth #1039 will be:

PathWave Design Software​

Memory Designer: PathWave ADS Memory Designer enables two new innovations to speed development cycles in next-generation memory designs: ​support for NAND Flash to find all key next-generation memory technologies in one platform​ and CA (Command/Address) Data Bus Pre-Layout Builder to easily explore different signal bus design choices in an intuitive tool to generate parameterized pre-layout representations of complex memory systems​.

High-Speed Computing Interface

PCI Express® (PCIe) 6.0/5.0 Tx Test : A new PCIe transmitter test solution designed to assist with increases in digital transmission speed and throughput, which introduces significant challenges with signal integrity, connector crosstalk, receiver jitter sensitivity, and overall channel insertion loss.

: A new PCIe transmitter test solution designed to assist with increases in digital transmission speed and throughput, which introduces significant challenges with signal integrity, connector crosstalk, receiver jitter sensitivity, and overall channel insertion loss. PCIe 6.0/5.0 Rx Test: Designed to validate a robust receiver to tolerate significantly attenuated signals up to 64 GT/s with PCIe 6.0. Aggressive equalization techniques help the receiver restore the quality of the transmitted signal, allowing for recovery of the digital information from the PCIe signal.

Data Center Connectivity

224G Rx Test: 1.6T receiver test solution characterizing 224 Gbps interfaces offering customers high bandwidth and signal integrity.

1.6T receiver test solution characterizing 224 Gbps interfaces offering customers high bandwidth and signal integrity. 224G Tx Test: Automated test system for 224G physical layer (PHY) validation, spotlighting signal to noise and distortion ratio (SNDR) and jitter measurements.

Automated test system for 224G physical layer (PHY) validation, spotlighting signal to noise and distortion ratio (SNDR) and jitter measurements. 112G Forward Error Correction (FEC) and Impairment: Compliance test solution designed to integrate FEC constraints into physical design validation for 800GBASE devices and components.

Consumer Electronics

USB4 & DisplayPort 2.0: Utilizing USB4 and DisplayPort (DP) expertise, demonstrating solutions for USB4 and DP2.0 over a lossy, low-cost, passive cable.

Signal Integrity

Signal Integrity Analysis: Demonstrating insight into the transmission of digital data from the transmitter, through the channel interconnects, to the receiver. This addresses hyperscale data center network topologies, which demand extreme bandwidth over the 800G physical layer interconnect components including backplanes, line cards, Ethernet cables and connectors.

DDR5 Memory Validation

DDR5 Simulation & Test: Spotlighting new measurement science performing DDR5 compliance on a simulated waveform for fast repeatable test and a data repository for quick result analysis and decision making.

Keysight technology experts are hosting several workshops, panels and papers where attendees will learn about key topics and challenges associated with digital design.

