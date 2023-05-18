Advanced search
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:30 2023-05-17 pm EDT
157.66 USD   +7.60%
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/17Keysight Technologies, Target rise; Kyndryl, The Container Store fall
AQ
05/17Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Keysight Technologies to $170 From $179, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/18/2023 | 08:34am EDT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference
Presenter: Neil Dougherty, CFO
Boston, MA
Tuesday, May 23, 2022
11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, and Services Conference
Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group
New York, NY
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
9:40 a.m. ET / 6:40 a.m. PT

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference
Presenters: Neil Dougherty, CFO; Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solution Group
New York, NY
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. PT

A live audio webcast will be available the day of each event and archived at investor.keysight.com.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

Source: IR-KEYS


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 550 M - -
Net income 2023 1 193 M - -
Net cash 2023 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 085 M 28 085 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
EV / Sales 2024 4,60x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 157,66 $
Average target price 188,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Non-Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.84%28 085
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.194.34%1 461
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.0.81%1 061
HESAI GROUP0.00%1 049
IROBOT CORPORATION-30.81%919
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.11%909
