    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:13:41 2023-03-06 pm EST
160.77 USD   +0.67%
01:01pKeysight Technologies to Showcase Solutions that Accelerate Embedded Designs at embedded world 2023
BU
03/03KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Unaudited) (form 10-Q)
AQ
03/02Keysight Technologies, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Keysight Technologies to Showcase Solutions that Accelerate Embedded Designs at embedded world 2023

03/06/2023 | 01:01pm EST
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What:

Keysight will participate at embedded world 2023 to showcase how design, emulation, and test expertise can create the best embedded design experiences with intelligent insights to empower IoT networks, autonomous driving, and batteries.

 

When:

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 9:00 – 18:00

Wednesday, 15 March 2023: 9:00 – 18:00

Thursday, 16 March 2023: 9:00 – 17:00

 

Where:

Hall 4, Stand 208

NürnbergMesse / Messezentrum

Messezentrum 1

90471 Nürnberg, Germany

Keysight experts will present the following demonstrations that drive innovations to reduce risk and speed time-to-market:

Embedded Design and Test

  • Electrical Performance Scan: Demonstrates Keysight’s Electrical Performance Scan (EP-Scan), the first of the new PathWave high-speed digital (HSD) Apps. EP-Scan is a stand-alone software providing electromagnetic simulation of signal nets, channel return loss, insertion loss, and impedance time domain reflection.
  • IoT and Embedded Systems: Showcases the X8712A IoT Device Battery Life Optimization Solution featuring a DC power analyzer, 20 W or 80 W battery drain analyzer source / measure unit modules, radio frequency event detector, and dedicated software. Also demonstrates the Keysight IOT8700 Series IoT wireless test solution for WLAN and Bluetooth® Low Energy devices.
  • High-Speed Digital Test: Demonstrates Keysight’s complete PCIe solution testing high-speed digital designs across all product development stages — from design and simulation, analysis, debug, and compliance testing.
  • Lab-Class Oscilloscopes: Highlights the Infiniium EXR and MXR-Series lab oscilloscopes, offering illuminating views of all crucial signals to help designers go from symptom - to root cause - to resolution in minutes versus hours.

Bench Test Tools

  • Battery Test and Emulation: Showcases Keysight’s latest emulation solutions to enable accurate characterization in the most demanding battery-operated conditions, accurate battery profile creation, and flexible device battery testing.
  • Next-Generation Bench: Demonstrates Keysight's next-generation bench instruments providing accurate testing, including the everyday multimeter, increasingly higher output power supplies, precision source / measure units, and the newest latest oscilloscopes.

Media Activities: Contact Geri LaCombe to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 584 M - -
Net income 2023 1 203 M - -
Net cash 2023 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 449 M 28 449 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 159,70 $
Average target price 194,54 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.65%28 449
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.12.93%3 437
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-2.79%2 487
CHROMA ATE INC.-1.38%2 470
LEM HOLDING SA10.93%2 415
ANRITSU CORPORATION-1.72%1 218