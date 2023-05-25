Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:27:01 2023-05-25 am EDT
157.02 USD   +1.00%
11:01aKeysight Unveils First Midrange Network Analyzer Delivering Fast, Accurate Error Vector Magnitude Measurements
BU
05/23Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-23-2023 11:30 AM
CI
05/18Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Keysight Unveils First Midrange Network Analyzer Delivering Fast, Accurate Error Vector Magnitude Measurements

05/25/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Midrange solution offers simplified test setup that accelerates characterization of power amplifier designs for 5G transmitters by up to 50%
  • Integrated platform provides modulation distortion analysis with full vector correction at the device under test plane in a single test setup
  • Custom monolithic microwave integrated circuits deliver the highest measurement accuracy and the lowest residual error vector magnitude on the market

 

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) introduces the Keysight E5081A ENA-X, the first midrange vector network analyzer (VNA) that produces fast, accurate error vector magnitude (EVM) measurements and accelerates the characterization of 5G component designs by up to 50%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230525005497/en/

The new Keysight E5081A ENA-X is a midrange network analyzer platform with integrated modulation distortion analysis with full vector correction at the device under test (DUT) plane in a single test setup that accelerates the characterization of 5G power amplifier designs by up to 50%. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Keysight E5081A ENA-X is a midrange network analyzer platform with integrated modulation distortion analysis with full vector correction at the device under test (DUT) plane in a single test setup that accelerates the characterization of 5G power amplifier designs by up to 50%. (Photo: Business Wire)

Demand for ever-increasing data speeds with ultra-low latency is pushing the next generation of wireless communications systems to operate at higher radio frequencies (RF). To ensure 5G New Radio (NR) transmitters meet these operational demands, RF engineers must fully test the design and performance of components such as power amplifiers (PA). Obtaining measurements for PAs under realistic conditions can be time consuming, requiring multiple instruments and test setups. In addition, acquiring the precise EVM measurements needed to certify PA conformance to 5G standards requires using a high-performance VNA.

The new Keysight ENA-X addresses this need by giving RF engineers a midrange network analyzer platform with integrated modulation distortion analysis offering full vector correction at the device under test (DUT) plane in a single test setup. With a unique architecture, the ENA-X can perform multiple measurements with a single connection, which simplifies test setup, drives repeatability, and speeds testing.

Keysight ENA-X provides the following benefits:

  • Integrated solution – Provides an integrated upconverter, direct receiver access, and modulated distortion analysis software enabling characterization of RF amplifier performance under complex modulation schemes in high-power systems operating at up to 44 GHz.
  • Simplified setup – Offers a single test setup run with one connection and requiring only a single calibration that accelerates the characterization of PAs for 5G transmitters in the 5G NR FR1 and FR2 frequency bands by up to 50%
  • Accurate, repeatable results – Builds on Keysight’s metrology expertise with patented, custom monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMIC) to provide the highest measurement accuracy, easily repeatable results, and the lowest residual EVM on the market.

Joe Rickert, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight High Frequency Measurements Center of Excellence, said: “Combined with the powerful modulation distortion analysis software that was previously only available on our highest-performing PNA series network analyzers, the new midrange E5081A ENA-X VNA solution is ideal for power amplifier characterization for 5G transmitters. Thanks to its custom-built MMICs, the ENA-X provides the highest output power, dynamic range, and system stability needed by RF engineers without masking the performance of the power amplifier under test.”

Keysight will demonstrate its comprehensive portfolio of wireless design, emulation, and test solutions, including the ENA-X, at IMS 2023 – Keysight booth #835.

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:01aKeysight Unveils First Midrange Network Analyzer Delivering Fast, Accurate Error Vector..
BU
05/23Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan&..
CI
05/18Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/17Keysight Technologies, Target rise; Kyndryl, The Container Store fall
AQ
05/17Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Keysight Technologies to $170 From $179, Maintains N..
MT
05/17Keysight Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity, and Inclu..
AQ
05/17Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
05/17Sector Update: Tech
MT
05/17Futures Gain Modestly Pre-Bell as Investors Keep Focus on Debt Ceiling Talks; Asia Mixe..
MT
05/17Keysight Technologies Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue Rise -- Shares Jump Premarke..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 552 M - -
Net income 2023 1 193 M - -
Net cash 2023 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 27 693 M 27 693 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,82x
EV / Sales 2024 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 155,46 $
Average target price 187,23 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satish C. Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Non-Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Senior Vice President-Human Resources
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.12%27 693
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD.198.69%1 502
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.5.63%1 102
HESAI GROUP0.00%1 018
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.20.20%1 012
IROBOT CORPORATION-29.36%938
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer