Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Keysight Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keysight in Collaboration with Qualcomm Demonstrates 3.5 Gbps Uplink Data Throughput Speeds Using 5G New Radio Carrier Aggregation

01/19/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry-first milestone supports 5G use cases with high data upload requirements

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc., it has demonstrated data throughput speeds in the uplink (UL) of 3.5 gigabit per second (Gbps) using 5G new radio dual connectivity (NR-DC) with mmWave carrier aggregation (CA).

The milestone was achieved by combining Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and 2D multi-probe anechoic (MPAC) over-the-air (OTA) test chamber with a Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System. Use cases such as streaming live video content, gaming and data backup to a cloud environment depend on wireless connections that support quick and reliable uploading of high volumes of data.

“Keysight is pleased to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to achieve this industry first milestone,” said Mosaab Abughalib, general manager of device development solutions at Keysight. “The need for high uplink data throughput rates is on the rise, a trend driven by a multitude of 5G consumer applications, wireless broadband access for businesses and a growing number of private 5G deployments that support industrial internet of things use cases.”

Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, part of the company’s 5G network emulation solution portfolio, leverages Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, an integrated and compact signaling test platform with multiformat stack support, rich processing power and abundant RF resources, to emulate a 5G new radio (NR) network. The demonstration, which took place in Qualcomm Technologies’ San Diego lab, used 5G NR-DC technology in 5G NR standalone (SA) mode. The milestone was achieved using one component carrier (CC) in frequency range one (FR1) and four CCs in FR2 (also referred to mmWave spectrum).

“Together with Keysight, Qualcomm Technologies has realized several key industry milestones that will propel the wireless industry to the next phase of 5G NR deployments,” said Krishna Mandadapu, senior director, engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The 3.5Gbps in UL milestone is vital to many applications, such as uplink broadband connectivity for effective cloud storage of data and high-definition live streaming.”

Qualcomm Technologies uses Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to verify 5G NR 3GPP Rel-16 protocol, RF and radio resource management (RRM) test requirements using SA mode. This enables the modem vendor to capitalize on early commercial introductions of advanced 5G NR features, consequently accelerating the adoption of smart factory, industrial automation, smart city and autonomous vehicle applications.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:02aKeysight in Collaboration with Qualcomm Demonstrates 3.5 Gbps Uplink Data Throughput Sp..
BU
03:55aKeysight's 5G Device Test Solution Selected by KT to Deliver 5G Services
AQ
01/18Keysight's 5G Device Test Solution Chosen by KT to Offer 5G Services
MT
01/18Keysight's 5G Device Test Solution Selected by KT to Deliver 5G Services
BU
01/18KT Selects Keysight Technologies, Inc.'s to Deliver 5G Services
CI
01/17KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Automate Your Functional Test
PU
01/14Keysight Technologies' Test Tools Picked for 5G Device Validation Services in Taiwan
MT
01/14Keysight First to Submit 5G Protocol Test Cases to 3GPP – Accelerating Adoption o..
BU
01/14Keysight Technologies, Inc. First to Submit 5G Protocol Test Cases to 3Gpp – Accel..
CI
01/13Keysight's 5G Test Tools Enable Eurofins E&E Taiwan to Expand 5G Device Validation Serv..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 270 M - -
Net income 2022 1 148 M - -
Net cash 2022 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 208 M 33 208 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,12x
EV / Sales 2023 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 181,42 $
Average target price 206,92 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ronald S. Nersesian Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Satish Dhanasekaran General Manager-Wireless Devices & Vice President
Ingrid Estrada Chief Administrative Officer & Chief of Staff
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.15%33 208
LONGSHINE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.89%5 982
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.1.84%4 073
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-10.80%3 400
CHROMA ATE INC.9.00%3 316
LEM HOLDING SA-15.94%2 654