Keysight to Showcase Automotive Innovations at CES 2023

What: At CES 2023, Keysight will showcase digital twin solutions to accelerate autonomous vehicle (AV), electric vehicle (EV), and automotive electronics testing that enable innovation with intelligent insights to reduce risk, speed time-to-market, and help the automotive industry realize what’s possible for the future of AV and EV. When: January 5-8, 2023 Where: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Las Vegas, Nevada

Keysight will stage the following experiences at booth #6417 in the West Hall of the LVCC:

Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Development with Digital Twins

When a car is tested in the real world, virtually everything around it is a variable. Because automakers control none of the variables, testing the car’s functionality to a high degree of confidence poses serious problems. By using digital twins in the lab, automakers gain the control they need to reliably and repeatedly test, train, and tune a car’s autonomous driving algorithm to accurately see and react to complex, dynamic environments. The award-winning Radar Scene Emulator, first unveiled at CES 2022, is just one digital twin solution that will be highlighted at this year’s event. Keysight experts will guide visitors through the stacking of all its digital twin solutions to accelerate AV development.

Autonomous Vehicle Digital Twins – Connect and Secure Your Vehicle

In an increasingly connected world, connected cars with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) capabilities require more sensor input, process more data, manage more connections, and are more prone to security vulnerabilities. Keysight experts will guide visitors through using digital twins to accelerate the development of ADAS-enabled vehicles and their migration to the next level of autonomy.

Electric Vehicle Digital Twins – Extend Driving Range and Power

With EVs, driving range and power are paramount. Widespread charging stations and more efficient power conversion will allow EVs to go farther, but this requires testing everything from the power from the grid to the power at the wheels. Keysight experts will guide visitors through the process of using digital twins to accelerate battery development, improve battery charging, and enable more efficient power conversion to extend the driving range and power of EVs.

Keysight will also be providing an exclusive preview of its new LIDAR Target Simulator at CES.

Additional information about Keysight at CES is available here.

