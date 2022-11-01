Advanced search
    KEYS   US49338L1035

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KEYS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11 2022-11-01 am EDT
173.18 USD   -0.56%
11:03aKeysight to Showcase Innovations in Electronic Design at electronica 2022
BU
10/31Keysight Combines 5G and Global Navigation Satellite System Technology to Accelerate Implementation of Location Based Services (LBS)
BU
10/31Combines 5G and Global Navigation Satellite System Technology to Accelerate Implementation of Location Based Services
CI
Keysight to Showcase Innovations in Electronic Design at electronica 2022

11/01/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What:

At electronica 2022, Keysight will demonstrate its software-centric solutions across design and development environments that deliver intelligent insights to reduce risk and speed time-to-market. The solutions Keysight will showcase range from PathWave Design EDA software to benchtop test instruments to a connected car test solution.

When:

November 15-18, 2022

Where:

Keysight Stand Hall A3, Booth #506

Trade Fair Center Messe, München, Germany

Keysight will deliver the following demonstrations to accelerate electronic design:

Power and Bench Measurements

Digital and RF Communications

Accelerating Design and Innovation

Additional information about the event is available here.

Media Activities

Keysight will hold an exclusive in-person media-only breakfast at electronica on Tuesday, November 15 at 9:00 am CET. Interested journalists and industry analysts can contact Geri Lynne LaCombe to reserve a spot at the Keysight media breakfast, request an in-person demonstration at the Keysight stand, or arrange a phone or email interview.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us a www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 374 M - -
Net income 2022 1 141 M - -
Net cash 2022 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31 137 M 31 137 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,74x
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 14 700
Free-Float 89,6%
Managers and Directors
Satish Dhanasekaran President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald S. Nersesian Executive Chairman
Ingrid Estrada Chief People & Administrative Officer
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.67%31 137
HEFEI MEYER OPTOELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY INC.-17.51%2 861
CHROMA ATE INC.-11.75%2 318
JIANGSU LINYANG ENERGY CO., LTD.-39.24%2 076
LEM HOLDING SA-34.33%1 898
ANRITSU CORPORATION-15.64%1 328