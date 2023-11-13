Keysight Technologies, Inc. Stock price
Equities
KEYS
US49338L1035
Electronic Equipment & Parts
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|122.98 USD
|-1.02%
|-1.10%
|-28.30%
|Nov. 09
|Keysight Technologies, Inc. and Metanoia Communications Inc. Validate 5G Low Physical Layer Open Radio Unit
|CI
|Nov. 07
|ESI Group Board Recommends Keysight Technologies' Takeover Offer
|MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|5,454 M
|Sales 2024 *
|5,384 M
|Capitalization
|22.06 B
|Net income 2023 *
|1,122 M
|Net income 2024 *
|1,251 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
3,85x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|1,052 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|1,697 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
3,78x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
19,8x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
17,5x
|Employees
|14,800
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|88.40%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|-1.44%
|1 week
|-1.56%
|Current month
|+0.03%
|1 month
|-5.31%
|3 months
|-22.26%
|6 months
|-17.95%
|Current year
|-28.63%
More quotes
1 week
120.92
125.51
1 month
118.57
131.97
Current year
118.57
189.32
1 year
118.57
189.45
3 years
112.65
209.08
5 years
53.21
209.08
10 years
21.07
209.08
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|50
|2014
Neil Dougherty DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|54
|2013
Ron Nersesian CHM
|Chairman
|63
|2013
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Jean Nye BRD
|Director/Board Member
|70
|2014
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2014
James Cullen BRD
|Director/Board Member
|80
|2014
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.80%
|320 M€
|+31.60%
|4.80%
|16 M€
|+31.40%
|4.80%
|3 M€
|0.00%
|4.41%
|39 M€
|+6.20%
|-
|3.32%
|10 M€
|+20.30%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|122.69
|-1.26%
|320 624
|23-11-10
|124.25
|+1.92%
|2,373,144
|23-11-09
|121.91
|-2.31%
|1,210,450
|23-11-08
|124.79
|-0.18%
|895,970
|23-11-07
|125.02
|+0.81%
|914,549
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:49 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Keysight Technologies, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of electronic design, test and measurement solutions and systems for the validation, simulation and performance optimization of electronic equipment and systems. Net sales by market break down as follows: - commercial communications (48.6%); - automotive, semiconductor, energy and consumer electronics industries (29.8%); - aerospace, defense and governments (21.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.6%), America (5%), China (19.2%), Asia/Pacific (23.9%) and Europe (16.3%).
SectorElectronic Equipment & Parts
Calendar
2023-11-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
124.25USD
Average target price
166.14USD
Spread / Average Target
+33.72%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-28.63%
|22 064 M $
|+338.32%
|2 212 M $
|0.00%
|1 239 M $
|+1.43%
|1 036 M $
|-3.09%
|977 M $
|-7.01%
|972 M $
|-26.10%
|620 M $
|-2.04%
|495 M $
|-41.55%
|323 M $
|+99.31%
|317 M $