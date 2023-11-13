Stock KEYS KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
PDF Report : Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. Stock price

Equities

KEYS

US49338L1035

Electronic Equipment & Parts

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 11:34:17 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Keysight Technologies, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
122.98 USD -1.02% -1.10% -28.30%
Nov. 09 Keysight Technologies, Inc. and Metanoia Communications Inc. Validate 5G Low Physical Layer Open Radio Unit CI
Nov. 07 ESI Group Board Recommends Keysight Technologies' Takeover Offer MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 5,454 M Sales 2024 * 5,384 M Capitalization 22.06 B
Net income 2023 * 1,122 M Net income 2024 * 1,251 M EV / Sales 2023 *
3,85x
Net cash position 2023 * 1,052 M Net cash position 2024 * 1,697 M EV / Sales 2024 *
3,78x
P/E ratio 2023 *
19,8x
P/E ratio 2024 *
17,5x
Employees 14,800
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 88.40%
Chart Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Latest news about Keysight Technologies, Inc.

ESI Group Names New CEO, Chair MT
France's ESI Group Closes Controlling Stake Sale to Keysight Technologies MT
Keysight Acquires Controlling Block of ESI Group Stock; Plans Tender Offer for Remaining Shares MT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. completed the acquisition of 50.6% stake in ESI Group SA from group of shareholders. CI
Keysight Technologies, Inc. to Showcase Solutions at Productronica 2023 CI
Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. - Special Call CI
Transcript : Keysight Technologies, Inc. - Special Call CI
EA Elektro-Automatik Reportedly Attracts Bids Worth Up to USD 2 Billion CI
EA Elektro-Automatik draws interest from private equity, industrial firms -sources RE
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Launches Phased Array Antenna Control and Calibration Solution for Satellite Communications CI
Keysight Technologies, Inc. and Ettifos Successfully Conduct 3GPP Release 16 Sidelink Radio Conformance Test CI
Keysight, Synopsys, and Ansys Accelerate RFIC Semiconductor Design with New Reference Flow for TSMC's Most Advanced 4nm RF FinFET Process CI
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Introduces Keysight EDA 2024, a Tightly Integrated Suite of Electronic Design Automation Software Tools CI
Analyst Recommendations on Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Keysight Technologies Receives Upgrade to Overweight From Equalweight From Morgan Stanley Amid 'Strong Buying Opportunity,' Price Target Kept at $165 MT
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Keysight Technologies to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $164 From $146 MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Express, Biogen, Tesco, Eli Lilly, Oracle...
Baird Adjusts Keysight Technologies Price Target to $162 From $188, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
JPMorgan Cuts Keysight Technologies Price Target to $207 From $220, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Press releases Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Keysight Unites Europe and Asia for 6G Research AQ
Keysight and Metanoia Validate 5G Low Physical Layer Open Radio Unit BU
Keysight Validates First Test Case for 3GPP Release 17 Non-Terrestrial Networks Standard BU
University of Glasgow : UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW OFFICIALLY UNVEILS 6G LABORATORY AQ
News in other languages on Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Esi Group : Briarwood Chase ne détient plus d'action
ESI Group : avis favorable du Conseil d'administration au projet d'OPA
ESI Group et Keysight Technologies annoncent l'acquisition, ce jour, d'une participation majoritaire dans ESI Group par Keysight Technologies
Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à la Bourse de Paris - Lundi 25 septembre 2023
ESI : A suivre aujourd'hui
Quotes and Performance

1 day-1.44%
1 week-1.56%
Current month+0.03%
1 month-5.31%
3 months-22.26%
6 months-17.95%
Current year-28.63%
Highs and lows

1 week
120.92
Extreme 120.92
125.51
1 month
118.57
Extreme 118.57
131.97
Current year
118.57
Extreme 118.57
189.32
1 year
118.57
Extreme 118.57
189.45
3 years
112.65
Extreme 112.65
209.08
5 years
53.21
Extreme 53.21
209.08
10 years
21.07
Extreme 21.071
209.08
Managers and Directors - Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Satish Dhanasekaran CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 50 2014
Neil Dougherty DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 54 2013
Ron Nersesian CHM
 Chairman 63 2013
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Jean Nye BRD
 Director/Board Member 70 2014
Charles Dockendorff BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2014
James Cullen BRD
 Director/Board Member 80 2014
ETFs positioned on Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
HARVEST TECH ACHIEVERS GROWTH & INCOME ETF - DISTRIBUTING - CAD ETF Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF - Distributing - CAD
4.80% 320 M€ +31.60%
HARVEST TECH ACHIEVERS GROWTH & INCOME ETF - USD ETF Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF - USD
4.80% 16 M€ +31.40%
HARVEST TECH ACHIEVERS GROWTH & INCOME ETF - CAD ETF Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF - CAD
4.80% 3 M€ 0.00%
AMERICAN CENTURY MID CAP GROWTH IMPACT ETF - USD ETF American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF - USD
4.41% 39 M€ +6.20% -
NEUBERGER BERMAN DISRUPTERS ETF - USD ETF Neuberger Berman Disrupters ETF - USD
3.32% 10 M€ +20.30% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 122.69 -1.26% 320 624
23-11-10 124.25 +1.92% 2,373,144
23-11-09 121.91 -2.31% 1,210,450
23-11-08 124.79 -0.18% 895,970
23-11-07 125.02 +0.81% 914,549

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:49 am EST

Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of electronic design, test and measurement solutions and systems for the validation, simulation and performance optimization of electronic equipment and systems. Net sales by market break down as follows: - commercial communications (48.6%); - automotive, semiconductor, energy and consumer electronics industries (29.8%); - aerospace, defense and governments (21.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.6%), America (5%), China (19.2%), Asia/Pacific (23.9%) and Europe (16.3%).
Sector
Electronic Equipment & Parts
Calendar
2023-11-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
124.25USD
Average target price
166.14USD
Spread / Average Target
+33.72%
Consensus

Sector Advanced Electronic Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Keysight Technologies, Inc.
-28.63% 22 064 M $
RAINBOW ROBOTICS CO.,LTD. Stock Rainbow Robotics Co.,Ltd.
+338.32% 2 212 M $
HESAI GROUP Stock Hesai Group
0.00% 1 239 M $
MAYTRONICS LTD. Stock Maytronics Ltd.
+1.43% 1 036 M $
QUICK INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD. Stock Quick Intelligent Equipment Co.,Ltd.
-3.09% 977 M $
ZHE JIANG DALI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock Zhe Jiang Dali Technology Co.,Ltd
-7.01% 972 M $
HANGZHOU JINGYE INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Hangzhou Jingye Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
-26.10% 620 M $
SHENZHEN GENVICT TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Genvict Technologies Co., Ltd.
-2.04% 495 M $
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock FARO Technologies, Inc.
-41.55% 323 M $
NORBIT ASA Stock Norbit ASA
+99.31% 317 M $
