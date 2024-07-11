Joins new consortium focused on integrating artificial intelligence advancing into wireless communications technology to enhance radio access networks Brings measurement science expertise to artificial intelligence research areas such as improving spectral efficiency and optimizing radio access network performance

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has joined the AI-RAN Alliance to advance the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and innovations in radio access networks (RAN). Established in early 2024, the alliance is a collaborative initiative bringing together technology, industry, and academic institutions to integrate AI into cellular technology to enhance RAN performance and mobile network capabilities.

AI is a powerful tool with the potential to revolutionize wireless communications networks. The natural complexity of its architectures and operations make RAN an ideal application for AI in order to drive more optimal, reliable, and efficient mobile networks. In response to this opportunity, the AI-RAN Alliance wants to find ways to enhance mobile network efficiency, reduce power consumption, and retrofit existing infrastructure that will unlock new economic opportunities, facilitated by 5G and 6G. The alliance will do this with RAN-related AI research in the areas of improving spectral efficiency, using architectures more effectively, generating new AI-driven revenue opportunities, and deploying AI at the network edge to offer new services and increase operational efficiency.

Keysight understands the transformative power of AI and the role it will play in shaping the way future communications systems will be built and need to be tested. The company is active in a variety of early research projects ranging from optimizing wireless performance to advancing AI learning in wireless communications testing. Keysight is also part of NIST’s AI Safety Consortium and is engaged in multiple standards and research initiatives related to the nascent field of validation of AI systems.

Ardavan Tehrani, Samsung Research, AI-RAN Alliance Board Director, said: “The AI-RAN Alliance is excited to welcome Keysight as a new member. As the wireless industry matures from AI model development to deployment, there is a need for rigorous testing of these models to ensure consistent and expected performance and reliability of AI models. The domain knowledge Keysight brings in these areas will help further the alliance's mission of bringing AI technology to the RAN.”

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: “With our deep expertise in simulation, modeling, and measurement science, Keysight will provide valuable solutions to accelerate the deployment of AI in the RAN and to improve accuracy and trustworthiness of the models of AI in the RAN. Joining the AI-RAN Alliance is a natural choice and another proof point of Keysight’s commitment in enabling innovation across the communication and computing industries. We look forward to collaborating with the other alliance members to help fully realize the potential of AI for wireless systems.”

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

