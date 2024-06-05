REPORT

2023 Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR)

Data Report

2023 CSR Data Report

Published in May 2024, this data report encompasses Keysight's sustainability performance in fiscal year 2023 for the period of November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023. It includes operations worldwide, unless otherwise noted. The data report includes:

  • 2023 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Revised Universal and Topic Standards have been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards.
  • 2023 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) have been prepared in accordance with Resource Transformation - Electrical & Electronic Equipment (RT-EE)Sustainability Accounting Standard and related disclosures from other SASB industry segments including: Technology & Communications - Electronic Manufacturing Services & Original Design Manufacturing (TC-ES);Technology & Communications - Hardware (TC-HW);and Software & IT Services (TC-SI).
  • 2023 Human Capital Metrics not included in the frameworks mentioned above.
  • Glossary of Acronyms used in the CSR Data Report.
  • Additional Resources to learn more about Keysight's CSR program, including the 2023 CSR Report - an accompanying document to this 2023 CSR Report - that provides an overview of Keysight's CSR program strategy, 2023 accomplishments, and 2024 key impact goals.

Please note that all references to materiality in this document, including "material impacts," "material aspects," "material topics," and the "materiality assessment," refer to the relative importance Keysight and its stakeholders assign to certain elements of corporate social responsibility. It does not refer to, and should not be considered a substitute for, financial materiality as reported in Keysight's Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

2

GRI Table of Contents

GRI 1: Foundation 2021

9

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021

10

2-1 Organizational details

10

2-2 Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting

11

2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact

12

2-4 Restatements of information

13

2-5 External assurance

15

2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

16

2-7 Employees

17

2-8 Workers who are not employees

18

2-9 Governance structure and composition

19

2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body

21

2-11 Chair of the highest governance body

22

2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts

23

2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts

24

2-15 Conflicts of interest

25

2-16 Communication of critical concerns

26

2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body

27

2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body

28

2-19 Remuneration policies

29

2-20 Process to determine remuneration

31

2-21 Annual total compensation ratio

32

2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy

33

2-23 Policy commitments

34

2-24 Embedding policy commitments

36

2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts

37

2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns

38

2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations

39

2-28 Membership associations

40

2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement

41

2-30 Collective bargaining agreements

42

GRI 3: Material Topics 2021

43

3-1 Process to determine material topics

43

3-2 List of material topics

44

GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016

45

3-3 Management of material topics: Economic Performance

45

3

201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed

46

201-2 Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate change

48

201-3 Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans

51

201-4 Financial assistance received from government

52

GRI 202: Market Presence 2016

53

3-3 Management of material topics: Market Presence

53

202-1 Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage

54

202-2 Proportion of senior management hired from the local community

55

GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016

56

3-3 Management of material topics: Indirect Economic Impacts

56

203-1 Infrastructure investments and services supported

57

203-2 Significant indirect economic impacts

58

GRI 204: Procurement Practices 2016

59

3-3 Management of material topics: Procurement Practice

59

204-1 Proportion of spending on local suppliers

61

GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016

62

3-3 Management of material topics: Anti-corruption

62

205-1 Operations assessed for risks related to corruption

64

205-2 Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and procedures

65

205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken

66

GRI 206: Anti-competitive Behavior 2016

67

3-3 Management of material topics: Anti-competitive Behavior

67

206-1 Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly practices

69

GRI 207: Tax 2019

70

3-3 Management of material topics: Tax

70

207-1 Approach to tax

71

207-2 Tax governance, control, and risk management

72

207-3 Stakeholder engagement and management of concerns related to tax

73

207-4Country-by-country reporting

74

GRI 301: Materials 2016

75

3-3 Management of material topics: Materials

75

301-1 Materials used by weight or volume

77

301-2 Recycled input materials used

78

301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials

79

GRI 302: Energy 2016

80

3-3 Management of material topics: Energy

80

302-1 Energy consumption within the organization

82

4

302-2 Energy consumption outside of the organization

84

302-3 Energy intensity

85

302-4 Reduction of energy consumption

87

302-5 Reductions in energy requirements of products and services

88

GRI 303: Water and Effluents 2018

89

3-3 Management of material topics: Water and Effluents

89

303-1 Interactions with water as a shared resource

91

303-2 Management of water discharge-related impacts

93

303-3 Water withdrawal

94

303-4 Water discharge

96

303-5 Water consumption

99

GRI 304: Biodiversity 2016

101

3-3 Management of material topics: Biodiversity

101

304-1 Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of

high biodiversity value outside protected areas

103

304-2 Significant impacts of activities, products and services on biodiversity

104

304-3 Habitats protected or restored

105

304-4 IUCN Red List species and national conservation list species with habitats in areas affected by

operations

106

GRI 305: Emissions 2016

107

3-3 Management of material topics: Emissions

107

305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

109

305-2 Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

112

305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

115

305-4 GHG emissions intensity

118

305-5 Reduction of GHG emissions

120

305-6 Emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS)

121

305-7 Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and other significant air emissions

122

GRI 306: Waste 2020

123

3-3 Management of material topics: Waste

123

306-1 Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts

125

306-2 Management of Significant Waste-related Impacts

126

306-3 Waste generated

127

306-4 Waste diverted from disposal

128

306-5 Waste directed to disposal

129

GRI 308: Supplier Environmental Assessment 2016

131

3-3 Management of material topics: Supplier Environmental Assessment

131

308-1 New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria

133

5

308-2 Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and actions taken

134

GRI 401: Employment 2016

135

3-3 Management of material topics: Employment

135

401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover

137

401-2 Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided to temporary or part-time

employees

138

401-3 Parental leave

140

GRI 402: Labor/Management Relations 2016

141

3-3 Management of material topics: Labor/Management Relations

141

402-1 Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes

143

GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018

144

3-3 Management of material topics: Occupational Health and Safety

144

403-1 Occupational health and safety management system

146

403-2 Hazard identification, risk assessment, and incident investigation

147

403-3 Occupational health services

148

403-4 Worker participation, consultation, and communication on occupational health and safety ..

149

403-5 Worker training on occupational health and safety

150

403-6 Promotion of worker health

151

403-7 Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts directly linked by

business relationships

152

403-8 Workers covered by an occupational health and safety management system

153

403-9Work-related injuries

154

403-10Work-related ill health

156

GRI 404: Training and Education 2016

157

3-3 Management of material topics: Training and Education

157

404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee

159

404-2 Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance programs

160

404-3 Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and career development reviews. 162

GRI 405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016

163

3-3 Management of material topics: Diversity and Equal Opportunity

163

405-1 Diversity of governance bodies and employees

165

405-2 Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men

166

GRI 406: Non-discrimination 2016

167

3-3 Management of material topics: Non-discrimination

167

406-1 Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken

169

GRI 407: Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining 2016

170

3-3 Management of material topics: Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining

170

6

407-1 Operations and suppliers in which the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining

may be at risk

172

GRI 408: Child Labor 2016

173

3-3 Management of material topics: Child Labor

173

408-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of child labor

175

GRI 409: Forced or Compulsory Labor 2016

176

3-3 Management of material topics: Forced or Compulsory Labor

176

409-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of forced or compulsory labor

178

GRI 410: Security Practices 2016

180

3-3 Management of material topics: Security Practices

180

410-1 Security personnel trained in human rights policies or procedures

182

GRI 411: Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2016

183

3-3 Management of material topics: Rights of Indigenous Peoples

183

411-1 Incidents of violations involving rights of indigenous peoples

185

GRI 413: Local Communities 2016

186

3-3 Management of material topics: Local Communities

186

413-1 Operations with local community engagement, impact assessments, and development

programs

187

413-2 Operations with significant actual and potential negative impacts on local communities

188

GRI 414: Supplier Social Assessment 2016

189

3-3 Management of material topics: Supplier Social Assessment

189

414-1 New suppliers that were screened using social criteria

191

414-2 Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken

192

GRI 415: Public Policy 2016

193

3-3 Management of material topics: Public Policy

193

415-1 Political contributions

194

GRI 416: Customer Health and Safety 2016

195

3-3 Management of material topics: Customer Health and Safety

195

416-1 Assessment of the health and safety impacts of product and service categories

197

416-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety impacts of products and

services

198

GRI 417: Marketing and Labeling 2016

199

3-3 Management of material topics: Marketing and Labeling

199

417-1 Requirements for product and service information and labeling

201

417-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service information and labeling

202

417-3 Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing communications

203

GRI 418: Customer Privacy 2016

204

3-3 Management of material topics: Customer Privacy

204

7

418-1 Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer

data

206

8

GRI 1: Foundation 2021

Reporting principles applied, requirements, and use/referencing of GRI Standards.

This is an optional acknowledgment that you have considered this Standard, including the Reporting Principles for defining report content and quality, the requirements for preparing a sustainability report in accordance with the GRI Standards, and how the GRI Standards can be used and referenced.

You are welcome to use the Comments field to add specific information about your company's application of these principles.

Acknowledgment:

This report reflects GRI 1: Foundation 2021.

Comments

This data report has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards.

9

GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021

2-1 Organizational details

Legal name:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Nature of ownership and legal form:

Keysight is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KEYS."

Location of headquarters:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

1400 Fountaingrove Parkway

Santa Rosa, CA 95403-1738

United States

Countries of operation:

Keysight conducts business in more than 100 countries with physical locations in approximately 30 countries. See the Keysight annual report for more details.

References

Keysight: About the Company

2023 Annual Report (10-K)

Page(s) 31 (pdf 36 of 114)

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 16:59:02 UTC.