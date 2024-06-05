2023 CSR Data Report

Published in May 2024, this data report encompasses Keysight's sustainability performance in fiscal year 2023 for the period of November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023. It includes operations worldwide, unless otherwise noted. The data report includes:

2023 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Revised Universal and Topic Standards have been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards.

2023 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) have been prepared in accordance with Resource Transformation - Electrical & Electronic Equipment (RT-EE) Sustainability Accounting Standard and related disclosures from other SASB industry segments including: Technology & Communications - Electronic Manufacturing Services & Original Design Manufacturing (TC-ES); Technology & Communications - Hardware (TC-HW); and Software & IT Services (TC-SI).

2023 Human Capital Metrics not included in the frameworks mentioned above.

not included in the frameworks mentioned above. Glossary of Acronyms used in the CSR Data Report.

used in the CSR Data Report. Additional Resources to learn more about Keysight's CSR program, including the 2023 CSR Report - an accompanying document to this 2023 CSR Report - that provides an overview of Keysight's CSR program strategy, 2023 accomplishments, and 2024 key impact goals.

Please note that all references to materiality in this document, including "material impacts," "material aspects," "material topics," and the "materiality assessment," refer to the relative importance Keysight and its stakeholders assign to certain elements of corporate social responsibility. It does not refer to, and should not be considered a substitute for, financial materiality as reported in Keysight's Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

