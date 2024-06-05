REPORT
2023 Corporate Social
Responsibility (CSR)
Data Report
2023 CSR Data Report
Published in May 2024, this data report encompasses Keysight's sustainability performance in fiscal year 2023 for the period of November 1, 2022 through October 31, 2023. It includes operations worldwide, unless otherwise noted. The data report includes:
- 2023 Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Revised Universal and Topic Standards have been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards.
- 2023 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) have been prepared in accordance with Resource Transformation - Electrical & Electronic Equipment (RT-EE)Sustainability Accounting Standard and related disclosures from other SASB industry segments including: Technology & Communications - Electronic Manufacturing Services & Original Design Manufacturing (TC-ES);Technology & Communications - Hardware (TC-HW);and Software & IT Services (TC-SI).
- 2023 Human Capital Metrics not included in the frameworks mentioned above.
- Glossary of Acronyms used in the CSR Data Report.
- Additional Resources to learn more about Keysight's CSR program, including the 2023 CSR Report - an accompanying document to this 2023 CSR Report - that provides an overview of Keysight's CSR program strategy, 2023 accomplishments, and 2024 key impact goals.
Please note that all references to materiality in this document, including "material impacts," "material aspects," "material topics," and the "materiality assessment," refer to the relative importance Keysight and its stakeholders assign to certain elements of corporate social responsibility. It does not refer to, and should not be considered a substitute for, financial materiality as reported in Keysight's Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
2
GRI Table of Contents
2-2 Entities included in the organization's sustainability reporting
11
2-3 Reporting period, frequency and contact
12
2-4 Restatements of information
13
2-5 External assurance
15
2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships
16
2-7 Employees
17
2-8 Workers who are not employees
18
2-9 Governance structure and composition
19
2-10 Nomination and selection of the highest governance body
21
2-11 Chair of the highest governance body
22
2-12 Role of the highest governance body in overseeing the management of impacts
23
2-13 Delegation of responsibility for managing impacts
24
2-15 Conflicts of interest
25
2-16 Communication of critical concerns
26
2-17 Collective knowledge of the highest governance body
27
2-18 Evaluation of the performance of the highest governance body
28
2-19 Remuneration policies
29
2-20 Process to determine remuneration
31
2-21 Annual total compensation ratio
32
2-22 Statement on sustainable development strategy
33
2-23 Policy commitments
34
2-24 Embedding policy commitments
36
2-25 Processes to remediate negative impacts
37
2-26 Mechanisms for seeking advice and raising concerns
38
2-27 Compliance with laws and regulations
39
2-28 Membership associations
40
2-29 Approach to stakeholder engagement
41
2-30 Collective bargaining agreements
42
GRI 3: Material Topics 2021
43
3-1 Process to determine material topics
43
3-2 List of material topics
44
GRI 201: Economic Performance 2016
45
3-3 Management of material topics: Economic Performance
45
3
201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed
46
201-2 Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate change
48
201-3 Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
51
201-4 Financial assistance received from government
52
GRI 202: Market Presence 2016
53
3-3 Management of material topics: Market Presence
53
202-1 Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage
54
202-2 Proportion of senior management hired from the local community
55
GRI 203: Indirect Economic Impacts 2016
56
3-3 Management of material topics: Indirect Economic Impacts
56
203-1 Infrastructure investments and services supported
57
203-2 Significant indirect economic impacts
58
GRI 204: Procurement Practices 2016
59
3-3 Management of material topics: Procurement Practice
59
204-1 Proportion of spending on local suppliers
61
GRI 205: Anti-corruption 2016
62
3-3 Management of material topics: Anti-corruption
62
205-1 Operations assessed for risks related to corruption
64
205-2 Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and procedures
65
205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
66
GRI 206: Anti-competitive Behavior 2016
67
3-3 Management of material topics: Anti-competitive Behavior
67
206-1 Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly practices
69
GRI 207: Tax 2019
70
3-3 Management of material topics: Tax
70
207-1 Approach to tax
71
207-2 Tax governance, control, and risk management
72
207-3 Stakeholder engagement and management of concerns related to tax
73
207-4Country-by-country reporting
74
GRI 301: Materials 2016
75
3-3 Management of material topics: Materials
75
301-1 Materials used by weight or volume
77
301-2 Recycled input materials used
78
301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials
79
GRI 302: Energy 2016
80
3-3 Management of material topics: Energy
80
302-1 Energy consumption within the organization
82
4
302-2 Energy consumption outside of the organization
84
302-3 Energy intensity
85
302-4 Reduction of energy consumption
87
302-5 Reductions in energy requirements of products and services
88
GRI 303: Water and Effluents 2018
89
3-3 Management of material topics: Water and Effluents
89
303-1 Interactions with water as a shared resource
91
303-2 Management of water discharge-related impacts
93
303-3 Water withdrawal
94
303-4 Water discharge
96
303-5 Water consumption
99
GRI 304: Biodiversity 2016
101
3-3 Management of material topics: Biodiversity
101
304-1 Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of
high biodiversity value outside protected areas
103
304-2 Significant impacts of activities, products and services on biodiversity
104
304-3 Habitats protected or restored
105
304-4 IUCN Red List species and national conservation list species with habitats in areas affected by
operations
106
GRI 305: Emissions 2016
107
3-3 Management of material topics: Emissions
107
305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
109
305-2 Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
112
305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
115
305-4 GHG emissions intensity
118
305-5 Reduction of GHG emissions
120
305-6 Emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS)
121
305-7 Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx), and other significant air emissions
122
GRI 306: Waste 2020
123
3-3 Management of material topics: Waste
123
306-1 Waste generation and significant waste-related impacts
125
306-2 Management of Significant Waste-related Impacts
126
306-3 Waste generated
127
306-4 Waste diverted from disposal
128
306-5 Waste directed to disposal
129
GRI 308: Supplier Environmental Assessment 2016
131
3-3 Management of material topics: Supplier Environmental Assessment
131
308-1 New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria
133
5
308-2 Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and actions taken
134
GRI 401: Employment 2016
135
3-3 Management of material topics: Employment
135
401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover
137
401-2 Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided to temporary or part-time
employees
138
401-3 Parental leave
140
GRI 402: Labor/Management Relations 2016
141
3-3 Management of material topics: Labor/Management Relations
141
402-1 Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes
143
GRI 403: Occupational Health and Safety 2018
144
3-3 Management of material topics: Occupational Health and Safety
144
403-1 Occupational health and safety management system
146
403-2 Hazard identification, risk assessment, and incident investigation
147
403-3 Occupational health services
148
403-4 Worker participation, consultation, and communication on occupational health and safety ..
149
403-5 Worker training on occupational health and safety
150
403-6 Promotion of worker health
151
403-7 Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts directly linked by
business relationships
152
403-8 Workers covered by an occupational health and safety management system
153
403-9Work-related injuries
154
403-10Work-related ill health
156
GRI 404: Training and Education 2016
157
3-3 Management of material topics: Training and Education
157
404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee
159
404-2 Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance programs
160
404-3 Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and career development reviews. 162
GRI 405: Diversity and Equal Opportunity 2016
163
3-3 Management of material topics: Diversity and Equal Opportunity
163
405-1 Diversity of governance bodies and employees
165
405-2 Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men
166
GRI 406: Non-discrimination 2016
167
3-3 Management of material topics: Non-discrimination
167
406-1 Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken
169
GRI 407: Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining 2016
170
3-3 Management of material topics: Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
170
6
407-1 Operations and suppliers in which the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining
may be at risk
172
GRI 408: Child Labor 2016
173
3-3 Management of material topics: Child Labor
173
408-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of child labor
175
GRI 409: Forced or Compulsory Labor 2016
176
3-3 Management of material topics: Forced or Compulsory Labor
176
409-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of forced or compulsory labor
178
GRI 410: Security Practices 2016
180
3-3 Management of material topics: Security Practices
180
410-1 Security personnel trained in human rights policies or procedures
182
GRI 411: Rights of Indigenous Peoples 2016
183
3-3 Management of material topics: Rights of Indigenous Peoples
183
411-1 Incidents of violations involving rights of indigenous peoples
185
GRI 413: Local Communities 2016
186
3-3 Management of material topics: Local Communities
186
413-1 Operations with local community engagement, impact assessments, and development
programs
187
413-2 Operations with significant actual and potential negative impacts on local communities
188
GRI 414: Supplier Social Assessment 2016
189
3-3 Management of material topics: Supplier Social Assessment
189
414-1 New suppliers that were screened using social criteria
191
414-2 Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken
192
GRI 415: Public Policy 2016
193
3-3 Management of material topics: Public Policy
193
415-1 Political contributions
194
GRI 416: Customer Health and Safety 2016
195
3-3 Management of material topics: Customer Health and Safety
195
416-1 Assessment of the health and safety impacts of product and service categories
197
416-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety impacts of products and
services
198
GRI 417: Marketing and Labeling 2016
199
3-3 Management of material topics: Marketing and Labeling
199
417-1 Requirements for product and service information and labeling
201
417-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service information and labeling
202
417-3 Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing communications
203
GRI 418: Customer Privacy 2016
204
3-3 Management of material topics: Customer Privacy
204
7
418-1 Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer
data
206
8
GRI 1: Foundation 2021
Reporting principles applied, requirements, and use/referencing of GRI Standards.
This is an optional acknowledgment that you have considered this Standard, including the Reporting Principles for defining report content and quality, the requirements for preparing a sustainability report in accordance with the GRI Standards, and how the GRI Standards can be used and referenced.
You are welcome to use the Comments field to add specific information about your company's application of these principles.
Acknowledgment:
This report reflects GRI 1: Foundation 2021.
Comments
This data report has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards.
9
GRI 2: General Disclosures 2021
2-1 Organizational details
Legal name:
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Nature of ownership and legal form:
Keysight is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KEYS."
Location of headquarters:
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
1400 Fountaingrove Parkway
Santa Rosa, CA 95403-1738
United States
Countries of operation:
Keysight conducts business in more than 100 countries with physical locations in approximately 30 countries. See the Keysight annual report for more details.
References
Keysight: About the Company
2023 Annual Report (10-K)
Page(s) 31 (pdf 36 of 114)
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 16:59:02 UTC.