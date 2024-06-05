2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
Environmental Sustainability
Positive Social Impact
Ethical Business and Governance
Letter From Our CEO
The world is on the cusp of actualizing a number of exciting technologies which hold the potential to profoundly impact our planet and our lived experience. Whether in 6G, artificial intelligence, or advancements in sustainability, Keysight's role in providing advanced design, validation, and test solutions is more relevant than ever.
Keysight has long strived to make a positive impact on society and fiscal year 2023 was no different. Through technology that accelerates innovation to connect and secure the world, and our practice of employing a global business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable, and socially responsible operations, we remained steadfast in our commitment to corporate social responsibility and made material progress on our results.
As a technology company, we are keenly aware of the opportunity for innovations to drive a sustainable and thriving societal future. Through our sustainability-linked solutions, Keysight supports our customers' purposeful technologies across the clean tech, social impact and wellness, and network safety and security markets. In our fiscal year 2023, we made numerous contributions to sustainability across automotive and energy, and notably, in the security space. We joined other industry leaders at the White House for the launch of a new cybersecurity labeling initiative for consumer Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Such developments, along with Keysight's product life cycle which is based on the principles of a circular economy, support our sustainability goals while helping customers meet their own corporate social responsibility objectives.
We continued to make progress toward our goal of net zero emissions in company operations by end of fiscal year 2040. Our team worked extensively to develop and submit our science-based targets (SBTs) to the Science Based Targets
initiative (SBTi) in fiscal year 2023, and we were delighted to have them approved in October 2023. These targets provide clear objectives for our strategy to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions in line with a 1.5°C trajectory and to engage customers in setting their own SBTs.
Our focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion remained a strategic company priority. In fiscal year 2023, we delivered on commitments to increase women hires globally and underrepresented minority hires in the US, moving towards more balanced representation across the company. We remain committed to advancing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education while simultaneously supporting the development of a skilled pipeline of diverse employees and technology workers through our engagement of more than 1.8 million students, future engineers, and technology skill learners in fiscal year 2023.
Looking to the future, we are resolute in continuing to help build a better planet and society while delivering results for stakeholders. I am energized by the challenge and by the commitment and contributions our team and business are making.
Satish Dhanasekaran
President and Chief Executive Officer
State of the Business
CSR Vision and Strategy
FY 2023 Impact Progress
CSR Materiality and Reporting
Looking Forward in CSR
CSR Resources
State of the Business
CSR Vision and Strategy
FY 2023 Impact Progress
CSR Materiality and Reporting
Looking Forward in CSR
CSR Resources
State of the Business
Keysight is committed to advancing its customers' business success by helping them solve critical challenges in the development and commercialization
of their products and services. In a world of ever-increasing technological complexity, Keysight's mission is to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world through a broad range of design, test, and emulation solutions that inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life.
Keysight's CSR progress continues to receive external recognition that validates our efforts and impact. In fiscal year (FY) 2023, the company continued to be listed in the MSCI ESG Leaders Indexes1, the FTSE4Good Index Series2, and as a North American index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). We continued to receive the highest ISS QualityScore for Social and Environment throughout FY 2023 and received a rating of AAA in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment1. In addition, JUST Capital recognized Keysight in its Top 100 US Companies Supporting Healthy Families and Communities for the sixth year in a row with its 2023 rankings of America's Most
The accelerating pace of technological innovation and engineering intensity are long-term secular drivers of demand for the company. Keysight serves global customers in over 100 countries across a wide range of industry segments, including communications, aerospace defense, government, automotive, energy, industrial, general electronics, digital health, and semiconductor. Keysight's portfolio of hardware, software, solutions, and services enables customers' engineering workflows as they design, manufacture, deploy, and optimize their products and solutions.
Keysight's business strategy is exemplified in four key objectives:
- Invest to deliver differentiated, first-to-market solutions.
- Capture opportunities in our served addressable markets and expand in attractive adjacencies.
- Grow recurring revenue.
- Be good stewards of capital.
The fundamental elements of Keysight's strategy and culture are represented in the Keysight Leadership Model (KLM), which provides a framework for sustained value creation for customers, shareholders, and employees. The KLM centers on delivering customer success via a continuous activity system and core values that guide and drive our actions as a company and as individuals.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a core element of the KLM. As such, Keysight employs the principles of a circular economy in its product life cycle and implements sustainable practices throughout its operations. At the same time, its products, solutions, and services enable innovations that help connect and secure the world in key purposeful technology markets such as clean technology, social impact and wellness, and safety and security.
JUST Companies.
Looking ahead, Keysight remains well-aligned with the fastest growing technology and sustainability-linked end markets and will continue to enable breakthroughs in purposeful technology innovation. From an ethical business and governance perspective, Keysight understands the need to maintain transparency in its CSR progress and performance. This report, along with its accompanying data report, provides impact details by disclosing to key voluntary reporting frameworks and prepares Keysight to address related environmental, social, and governance (ESG) mandatory disclosures as they roll out worldwide. As always, Keysight will continue to focus on creating value for customers, shareholders, employees, and communities while moving forward with a continuous improvement approach to CSR efforts worldwide.
- The use by Keysight Technologies, Inc. of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Keysight Technologies, Inc. by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
- FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Keysight Technologies has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.
Keysight's CSR Vision is to
Build a Better Planet
By accelerating innovation to
… through our hardware, software,
connect and secure the world …
and service solutions.
Employing a global business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable, and
socially responsible operations …
- through a comprehensive corporate social responsibility program.
PURPOSEFUL TECHNOLOGY:
Accelerating Innovation to Connect and Secure the World
Keysight helps build a better planet through sustainably-developed electronic measurement solutions that accelerate innovations that change lives, secure the world, and connect people across the globe.
Keysight's product life cycle employs circular economy principles to support sustainability while helping customers protect their innovation investment through mainte- nance, repair, refurbishing, and recycling. When used by customers, Keysight's leading-edge design, emulation, and test solutions help drive innovations that build a better planet in areas such as clean technology, social impact and wellness, and safety and security.
Clean tech innovation
Disruptive innovations in automotive electromobility, renewable energy, and the Internet of Things (IoT) that enable smart cities, homes, and agriculture are key to bringing breakthroughs in environmental sustainability. These technologies reduce global reliance on carbon- heavy fuels, enable better natural resource management, and support quality monitoring of soil, water, and air
as infrastructures become more connected. But the increased reliance on power stretches electric grids to capacity, driving the need for better battery management, and requiring development, evaluation and optimization of state-ofthe-art networks and technologies.
Keysight empowers the clean tech revolution by providing solutions for automotive, energy, networking, communica- tions, and IoT companies to design, test, manufacture, and monitor their next generation, environmentally sustainable product and service offerings.
For example, Keysight's comprehensive regenerative power supply portfolio and innovative battery emulators are widely used to develop new energy storage systems and charging solutions for the electromobility ecosystem, aligning with decarbonization goals.
In FY 2023, Keysight made numerous contributions to sustainability in this space, including introducing new automated solutions that enable device and chipset manufacturers to accurately assess and optimize energy efficien- cy. In addition, Keysight collaborated with Analog Devices, Vodaphone, Intel, FlexRan, Wind River, and Dell Technologies to accelerate the adoption of network energy savings development and testing.3 Since the radio access network (RAN) consumes 70% to 80%4 of the wireless industry's total energy, network energy savings (NES) modes are an important area of ongoing standardization within the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) community.
- Keysight, Keysight Enables 20 Open RAN Solution Demonstrations for AI, Sustainability, Interoperability and Test Automation at O-RAN ALLIANCE Fall 2023 Global PlugFest, December 15, 2023
- Keysight, Energy Efficiency of Radio Units in Next-Generation Open Radio Access Networks, September 5, 2023
Social impact and wellness
Technology provides a gateway to community prosperity. Smart cities enable optimized community services; smart agriculture helps minimize hunger; wearables and healthcare devices promote wellbeing; mission-critical communications ensure first-responders stay connected in crises; and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and automation enable a diverse workforce to flourish. Quality, interoperability, and high performance are critical in delivering prosperity through technology, while educating next-generation technologists is crucial to ensuring future skillsets can meet tomorrow's challenges.
Keysight supports social impact and wellness by providing solutions that test and validate designs, simulate and measure real-world conditions, and monitor infrastructure deployments. The company also provides equipment, software, and resources to prepare tomorrow's engineers for the next technological revolution.
Ram Periakaruppan, Keysight's CSG Wireline Network Test vice president and general manager, at the White House launch of the Cyber Trust Mark program.
For example, Keysight's Electronic Design Automation (EDA) 2024 software suite, powered by the company's proprietary measurement science, seamlessly integrates with intellectual property and design data management to provide engineers with a comprehensive solution that accelerates virtual prototype creation. It offers highly accurate validation prior to building physical prototypes and initiating volume production manufacturing.
Safety and security
Faster, more reliable communications, connected devices, and AI technologies support emerging innovations across multiple applications, including crisis management, community security, healthcare, next-generation aeronautics, autonomous vehicles, and smart devices. Such applications connect and secure global communities by providing the technology needed to address privacy
rights and safety threats quickly and efficiently. The ubiquitous use of networked data, devices, and AI technologies for these purposes, however, also opens the door to vulnerabilities that can result in new, unintended safety issues and privacy implications.
Keysight solutions test performance, validate security, and monitor deployments of such technologies in real-time. This enables our customers to find and fix vulnerabilities before they impact operations, thereby supporting end- user safety, security, and privacy as applications are scaled to connect and secure the world.
In FY 2023 for example, as an innovator in IoT, 6G, and other new technologies, Keysight joined a select group of industry leaders at the US White House for the launch of the Cyber Trust Mark program, a new cybersecurity labeling initiative for consumer IoT devices. Keysight's
Communications Solutions Group's (CSG) Wireline Network Test leaders Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager, and Scott Register, vice president of security solutions, were joined by industry leaders from Amazon, Best Buy, Cisco Systems, Google, Qualcomm, LG, Samsung, and others.5
In addition, governmental regulatory agencies used Keysight solutions to assist in other safety and security efforts. For example, US government regulatory agencies relied on Keysight's mobile FieldFox handheld analyzers to ensure 5G cell towers near airports do not interfere with aviation safety. A Canadian regulatory agency selected Keysight's FieldFox electromagnetic field measurement solution for its RF exposure safety test, Safety Code
6, to ensure devices comply with the recommended safety limits for human exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields.
5. Keysight, Keysight Joins White House Initiative to Improve IoT Security, July 18, 2023
Global CSR Business Framework
Keysight's business and CSR efforts are synergistic in achieving the company's vision of creating long-term value for business stakeholders while striving to positively impact the global community through its solutions, services, and CSR program.
The company uses a robust, multi-pronged CSR business framework that is managed both across and through the corporate hierarchy. It also engages external expertise - including third-party expert engagements, peer,
and best-in-class benchmarking - as well as monitors industry and societal developments to inform actions and support continuous improvement.
The key tenets of Keysight's CSR business framework are:
Support efforts that help the planet and company thrive by mapping these efforts to business commitments and measuring progress through key impact goals across environmental sustainability, positive social impact, and ethical business and governance.
Engage company values and Keysight stakeholders to align efforts throughout the company while meeting stakeholder expectations.
Utilize a governance
structure with defined scope and management system to drive continuous improvement and accountability.
Based on a foundational framework of CSR pillars
