Keysight has long strived to make a positive impact on society and fiscal year 2023 was no different. Through technology that accelerates innovation to connect and secure the world, and our practice of employing a global business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable, and socially responsible operations, we remained steadfast in our commitment to corporate social responsibility and made material progress on our results.

As a technology company, we are keenly aware of the opportunity for innovations to drive a sustainable and thriving societal future. Through our sustainability-linked solutions, Keysight supports our customers' purposeful technologies across the clean tech, social impact and wellness, and network safety and security markets. In our fiscal year 2023, we made numerous contributions to sustainability across automotive and energy, and notably, in the security space. We joined other industry leaders at the White House for the launch of a new cybersecurity labeling initiative for consumer Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Such developments, along with Keysight's product life cycle which is based on the principles of a circular economy, support our sustainability goals while helping customers meet their own corporate social responsibility objectives.

We continued to make progress toward our goal of net zero emissions in company operations by end of fiscal year 2040. Our team worked extensively to develop and submit our science-based targets (SBTs) to the Science Based Targets