Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today reported financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended October 31, 2023.
“Keysight delivered solid fourth quarter results and finished the year with record revenue, gross margin, and operating margin,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and CEO. “In what remains a challenging macro environment, our strategic customer engagement is high, and we are continuing to capitalize on opportunities across a broad and diverse set of end markets, positioning us well for an eventual recovery.”
Fourth Quarter Financial Summary
- Revenue was $1.31 billion, compared with $1.44 billion last year.
- GAAP net income was $226 million, or $1.28 per share, compared with $299 million, or $1.66 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net income was $352 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with $386 million, or $2.14 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Cash flow from operations was $378 million, compared with $398 million last year. Free cash flow was $340 million, compared with $340 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- As of October 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $2.47 billion.
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Summary
- Revenue was $5.46 billion, compared with $5.42 billion last year.
- GAAP net income was $1.06 billion, or $5.91 per share, compared with $1.12 billion, or $6.18 per share in fiscal 2022.
- Non-GAAP net income was $1.49 billion, or $8.33 per share, compared with $1.39 billion, or $7.63 per share in fiscal year 2022.
- Cash flow from operations was $1.41 billion, compared with $1.14 billion last year. Free cash flow was $1.21 billion, compared with $0.96 billion in fiscal year 2022.
Reporting Segments
- Communications Solutions Group (CSG)
CSG reported revenue of $891 million in the fourth quarter, down 10 percent over last year, reflecting a 17 percent decline in commercial communications, while aerospace, defense, and government increased 4 percent driven by investments in defense technology modernization, electromagnetic spectrum operations, radar, and space and satellite.
- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG)
EISG reported revenue of $420 million in the fourth quarter, down 7 percent over last year, reflecting contraction in semiconductor and manufacturing-related customer spending, while investment in new mobility automotive, advanced research, and digital health held steady.
Outlook
Keysight’s first fiscal quarter of 2024 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.235 billion to $1.255 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter of 2024 are expected to be in the range of $1.53 to $1.59. Certain items impacting the GAAP tax rate pertain to future events and are not currently estimable with a reasonable degree of accuracy; therefore, no reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share to non-GAAP has been provided. Further information is discussed in the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The words “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect the expected results and are based on certain key assumptions of Keysight’s management and on currently available information. Due to such uncertainties and risks, no assurances can be given that such expectations or assumptions will prove to have been correct, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Keysight undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, predictions, future guidance, projections, beliefs, and expectations about the company’s goals, revenues, financial condition, earnings, and operations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Keysight’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, impacts of inflation and a mixed demand environment; impacts of geopolitical tension and conflict; export control regulations and compliance; net zero emissions commitments; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to successfully integrate key acquisitions; changes in the demand for current and new products, technologies, and services; customer purchasing decisions and timing; and order cancellations.
In addition to the risks above, other risks that Keysight faces include those detailed in Keysight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Keysight’s yearly report on Form 10-K for the period ended October 31, 2022, and Keysight’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2023.
Segment Data
Segment data reflects the results of our reportable segments under our management reporting system. Segment data are provided on page 6 of the attached tables.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”), this document also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based on management’s view of performance, including:
- Non-GAAP Net Income/Earnings
- Non-GAAP Net Income per share/Earnings per share
- Free Cash Flow
Income per share is based on weighted average diluted share count. See the attached supplemental schedules for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the three months ended October 31, 2023 and fiscal year 2023. Following the reconciliations is a discussion of the items adjusted from our non-GAAP financial measures and the company’s reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results.
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
|Three months ended
|October 31,
Percent
2023
2022
Inc/(Dec)
|Orders
$
1,327
$
1,570
(16)%
|Revenue
$
1,311
$
1,443
(9)%
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of products and services
467
533
(12)%
|Research and development
218
215
1%
|Selling, general and administrative
313
321
(2)%
|Other operating expense (income), net
(4
)
(5
)
(27)%
|Total costs and expenses
994
1,064
(7)%
|Income from operations
317
379
(16)%
|Interest income
32
10
194%
|Interest expense
(20
)
(20
)
—
|Other income (expense), net
(53
)
(1
)
1510%
|Income before taxes
276
368
(25)%
|Provision for income taxes
50
69
(27)%
|Net income
$
226
$
299
(24)%
|Net income per share:
|Basic
$
1.28
$
1.67
|Diluted
$
1.28
$
1.66
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
176
179
|Diluted
177
180
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
PRELIMINARY
|Year ended
|October 31,
Percent
2023
2022
Inc/(Dec)
|Orders
$
5,190
$
5,984
(13)%
|Revenue
$
5,464
$
5,420
1%
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of products and services
1,932
1,970
(2)%
|Research and development
882
841
5%
|Selling, general and administrative
1,307
1,283
2%
|Other operating expense (income), net
(15
)
(8
)
80%
|Total costs and expenses
4,106
4,086
1%
|Income from operations
1,358
1,334
2%
|Interest income
102
16
518%
|Interest expense
(78
)
(79
)
(1)%
|Other income (expense), net
(25
)
14
—
|Income before taxes
1,357
1,285
6%
|Provision for income taxes
300
161
87%
|Net income
$
1,057
$
1,124
(6)%
|Net income per share:
|Basic
$
5.95
$
6.23
|Diluted
$
5.91
$
6.18
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
178
180
|Diluted
179
182
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|(In millions, except par value and share data)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|October 31,
|October 31,
2023
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,472
$
2,042
|Accounts receivable, net
900
905
|Inventory
985
858
|Other current assets
452
429
|Total current assets
4,809
4,234
|Property, plant and equipment, net
761
690
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
226
220
|Goodwill
1,640
1,582
|Other intangible assets, net
155
189
|Long-term investments
81
62
|Long-term deferred tax assets
671
667
|Other assets
340
454
|Total assets
$
8,683
$
8,098
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
$
599
$
—
|Accounts payable
286
348
|Employee compensation and benefits
304
333
|Deferred revenue
541
495
|Income and other taxes payable
90
96
|Operating lease liabilities
40
39
|Other accrued liabilities
189
96
|Total current liabilities
2,049
1,407
|Long-term debt
1,195
1,793
|Retirement and post-retirement benefits
64
58
|Long-term deferred revenue
216
197
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
192
186
|Other long-term liabilities
313
296
|Total liabilities
4,029
3,937
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100 million shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
—
—
|Common stock; $0.01 par value; 1 billion shares authorized; issued and outstanding shares: 200 million and 199 million, respectively
2
2
|Treasury stock, at cost; 25.4 million shares and 20.5 million shares, respectively
(2,980
)
(2,274
)
|Additional paid-in-capital
2,487
2,333
|Retained earnings
5,611
4,554
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(466
)
(454
)
|Total stockholders' equity
4,654
4,161
|Total liabilities and equity
$
8,683
$
8,098
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|Year ended
|October 31,
2023
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
$
1,057
$
1,124
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
120
117
|Amortization
92
106
|Share-based compensation
135
125
|Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(3
)
7
|Excess and obsolete inventory-related charges
27
27
|Unrealized loss (gain) on investments in equity securities
(5
)
31
|Other non-cash expenses (income), net
4
11
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:
|Accounts receivable
14
(204
)
|Inventory
(148
)
(125
)
|Accounts payable
(62
)
56
|Employee compensation and benefits
(43
)
(17
)
|Deferred revenue
61
79
|Income taxes payable
(40
)
(14
)
|Retirement and post-retirement benefits
(8
)
(19
)
|Interest rate swap agreement termination proceeds
107
—
|Prepaid assets
7
(124
)
|Other assets and liabilities
93
(36
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities(a)
1,408
1,144
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Investments in property, plant and equipment
(196
)
(185
)
|Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash acquired
(85
)
(33
)
|Purchase of investments
(7
)
(33
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(288
)
(251
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans
67
63
|Payment of taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(49
)
(74
)
|Treasury stock repurchases
(702
)
(849
)
|Other financing activities
(3
)
(1
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
(687
)
(861
)
|Effect of exchange rate movements
(2
)
(43
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
431
(11
)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
2,057
2,068
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year
$
2,488
$
2,057
|(a) Cash payments included in operating activities:
|Interest payments
$
75
$
75
|Income tax paid, net
$
343
$
191
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|REVENUE BY END MARKETS
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|Percent
|Percent
|Q4'23
|Q4'22
|Inc/(Dec)
|FY23
|FY22
|Inc/(Dec)
|Aerospace, Defense and Government
$
323
$
311
4%
$
1,250
$
1,171
7%
|Commercial Communications
568
681
(17)%
2,435
2,632
(7)%
|Electronic Industrial
420
451
(7)%
1,779
1,617
10%
|Total Revenue
$
1,311
$
1,443
(9)%
$
5,464
$
5,420
1%
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|SEGMENT RESULTS INFORMATION
|(In millions, except where noted)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|Communications Solutions Group
|Percent
|Q4'23
|Q4'22
|Inc/(Dec)
|Revenue
$
891
$
992
(10)%
|Gross margin, %
68
%
66
%
|Income from operations
$
257
$
289
|Operating margin, %
29
%
29
%
|Electronic Industrial Solutions Group
|Percent
|Q4'23
|Q4'22
|Inc/(Dec)
|Revenue
$
420
$
451
(7)%
|Gross margin, %
61
%
60
%
|Income from operations
$
127
$
142
|Operating margin, %
30
%
32
%
|Segment revenue and income from operations are consistent with the respective non-GAAP financial measures as discussed on last page.
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS RECONCILIATION
|(In millions, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net
Income
|Diluted
EPS
|Net income, as reported
226
$
1.28
$
299
$
1.66
$
1,057
$
5.91
$
1,124
$
6.18
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquisition-related balances
19
0.11
25
0.14
90
0.50
103
0.57
|Share-based compensation
25
0.14
23
0.13
136
0.76
126
0.69
|Acquisition and integration costs
48
0.27
2
0.01
60
0.34
9
0.05
|Restructuring and others
32
0.18
20
0.12
48
0.27
54
0.30
|Adjustment for taxes(a)
2
0.01
17
0.08
97
0.55
(28
)
(0.16
)
|Non-GAAP Net income
352
$
1.99
$
386
$
2.14
$
1,488
$
8.33
$
1,388
$
7.63
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
177
180
179
182
|(a) For both the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, management uses a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 12%.
|Please refer to last page for details on the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|FREE CASH FLOW
|(In millions)
|(Unaudited)
|PRELIMINARY
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net cash provided by operating activities
$
378
$
398
$
1,408
$
1,144
|Less: Investments in property, plant and equipment
(38
)
(58
)
(196
)
(185
)
|Free cash flow
$
340
$
340
$
1,212
$
959
|Please refer to last page for details on the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of the business, to make operating decisions and to forecast and plan for future periods. We believe that our investors benefit from seeing our results “through the eyes of management” in addition to seeing our GAAP results. This information enhances investors’ understanding of the continuing performance of our business and facilitates comparison of performance to our historical and future periods.
|Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, including industry peer companies, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.
|These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to and not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The discussion below presents information about each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the company’s reasons for including or excluding certain categories of income or expenses from our non-GAAP results. In future periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. Accordingly, adjustments for these items and other similar items in our non-GAAP presentation should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual.
|Non-GAAP Revenue generally relates to an acquisition and includes recognition of acquired deferred revenue that was written down to fair value in purchase accounting. Management believes that excluding fair value purchase accounting adjustments more closely correlates with the ordinary and ongoing course of the acquired company’s operations and facilitates analysis of revenue growth and business trends. We may not have non-GAAP revenue in all periods.
|Core Revenue is GAAP/non-GAAP revenue (as applicable) excluding the impact of foreign currency changes and revenue associated with material acquisitions or divestitures completed within the last twelve months. We exclude the impact of foreign currency changes as currency rates can fluctuate based on factors that are not within our control and can obscure revenue growth trends. As the nature, size and number of acquisitions can vary significantly from period to period and as compared to our peers, we exclude revenue associated with recently acquired businesses to facilitate comparisons of revenue growth and analysis of underlying business trends.
|Free cash flow includes net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for investments in property, plant & equipment.
|Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS may include the following types of adjustments:
•
|Acquisition-related Items: We exclude the impact of certain items recorded in connection with business combinations from our non-GAAP financial measures that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts and lack of predictability as to occurrence or timing. These amounts may include non-cash items such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets and amortization of items associated with fair value purchase accounting adjustments, including recognition of acquired deferred revenue (see Non-GAAP Revenue above). We also exclude other acquisition and integration costs associated with business acquisitions that are not normal recurring operating expenses, including amortization of amounts paid to redeem acquirees’ unvested stock-based compensation awards, and legal, accounting and due diligence costs. We exclude these charges to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.
•
|Share-based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures because share-based compensation expense can vary significantly from period to period based on the company’s share price, as well as the timing, size and nature of equity awards granted. Management believes the exclusion of this expense facilitates the ability of investors to compare the company’s operating results with those of other companies, many of which also exclude share-based compensation expense in determining their non-GAAP financial measures.
•
Restructuring and others: We exclude incremental expenses associated with restructuring initiatives, usually aimed at material changes in the business or cost structure. Such costs may include employee separation costs, asset impairments, facility-related costs, contract termination fees, and costs to move operations from one location to another. These activities can vary significantly from period to period based on the timing, size and nature of restructuring plans; therefore, we do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating expenses.
We also exclude “others”, not normal, recurring, cash operating income/expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures. Such items are evaluated on an individual basis, based on both quantitative and qualitative factors and generally represent items that we do not anticipate occurring as part of our normal business. While not all-inclusive, examples of such items would include net unrealized gains on equity investments still held, significant non-recurring events like realized gains or losses associated with our employee benefit plans, costs and recoveries related to unusual events, gain on sale of assets/divestitures, etc. We believe that these costs do not reflect expected future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company’s current operating performance or comparisons to our operating performance in other periods.
•
|Estimated Tax Rate: We utilize a consistent methodology for long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate. When projecting this long-term rate, we exclude any tax benefits or expenses that are not directly related to ongoing operations and which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any regularity or predictability. Additionally, we evaluate our current long-term projections, current tax structure and other factors, such as existing tax positions in various jurisdictions and key tax holidays in major jurisdictions where Keysight operates. This tax rate could change in the future for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to significant changes in geographic earnings mix including acquisition activity, or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions where Keysight operates. The above reasons also limit our ability to reasonably estimate the future GAAP tax rate and provide a reconciliation of the expected non-GAAP earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 to the GAAP equivalent.
|Management recognizes these items can have a material impact on our cash flows and/or our net income. Our GAAP financial statements, including our Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, portray those effects. Although we believe it is useful for investors to see core performance free of special items, investors should understand that the excluded costs are actual expenses that may impact the cash available to us for other uses. To gain a complete picture of all effects on the company’s profit and loss from any and all events, management does (and investors should) rely upon the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures focus instead upon the core business of the company, which is only a subset, albeit a critical one, of the company’s performance.
