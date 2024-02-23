Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.
Susquehanna Thirteenth Annual Technology Conference
Friday, March 1, 2024
Meetings only
Neil Dougherty, CFO
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Fireside Chat - 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET
Neil Dougherty, CFO
Kailash Narayanan, President, Communications Solutions Group
A live audio webcast of the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference fireside chat will be available the day of the event on the Keysight Technologies website at investor.keysight.com. A replay will be available for 90 days thereafter.
