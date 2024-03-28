Spirent withdrew its support for Viavi Solutions' offer of 1.01 billion pounds in favour of Keysight's higher offer.
($1 = 0.7922 pounds)
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
(Reuters) - U.S.-based Keysight Technologies will buy Spirent Communications in an all-cash deal, valuing the British telecommunications testing firm at 1.16 billion pounds ($1.46 billion), both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
