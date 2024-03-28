Keysight Technologies, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of electronic design, test and measurement solutions and systems for the validation, simulation and performance optimization of electronic equipment and systems. Net sales by market break down as follows: - commercial communications (48.6%); - automotive, semiconductor, energy and consumer electronics industries (29.8%); - aerospace, defense and governments (21.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (35.6%), America (5%), China (19.2%), Asia/Pacific (23.9%) and Europe (16.3%).

