Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) collaborated with Metanoia Communications Inc. to verify the low physical layer 5G Open Radio Unit (O-RU) JURA Platform using the end-to-end Keysight Open RAN Studio solution.

Traditional radio access networks (RAN) are evolving into a more open, intelligent, and virtualized architecture. To achieve this, the physical layer of Open RAN architecture is based on a functional split into low and high physical layers. This split allows for the distribution of computational tasks and disaggregation of various components in RAN architectures. The O-RU handles low physical layer functions, such as radio frequency (RF) processing, while the Open Distributed Unit (O-DU) handles high physical layer and RF characteristics. Previously O-RU vendors had to use commercial O-DUs in throughput testing, which compromised the test results because commercial O-DUs have their own impact on performance.

Using Keysight’s Open RAN Studio, Metanoia successfully performed uplink and downlink throughput testing. By emulating the O-DU, Keysight Open RAN Studio extends test coverage to verify the real-world performance of O-RUs without the need to integrate O-DUs from other vendors. Following the specifications of O-RAN ALLIANCE, Open RAN Studio allowed Metanoia to verify RF characteristics and throughput performance. The solution is a part of Keysight’s comprehensive Open RAN Architect (KORA) portfolio that provides test solutions covering Open RAN equipment, software, and interfaces.

Metanoia successfully validated its “One Stop” Cost / Power / Size effective 5G 4T4R O-RU JURA Platform, using:

Keysight U5040B Open RAN Studio , which emulated the O-DU to connect with the O-RU via an open fronthaul interface to enable realistic throughput performance testing.

, which emulated the O-DU to connect with the O-RU via an open fronthaul interface to enable realistic throughput performance testing. Keysight P8800S UeSIM , which emulated the user equipment (UE) to verify performance of the massive UE under data transmission and receiving for throughput test requirement.

Stewart Wu, Chief Executive Officer at Metanoia, said: “Metanoia is pleased to collaborate with Keysight to enable a growing Open RAN ecosystem. Leveraging Keysight’s test solutions has been an important element in the development of Metanoia’s cutting-edge O-RU technology.”

Peng Cao, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight’s Wireless Test Group, said: “Keysight continues to accelerate Open RAN deployments by allowing O-RU manufacturers to validate their designs with the most innovative test solutions. We offer our customers flexible deployment solutions as they gear up for commercial Open RAN market introduction.”

