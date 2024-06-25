Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

As previously disclosed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 of KeyStar Corp. (the "Company") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 8, 2024 (the "2023 Form 10-K"), on or about February 15, 2024, management of the Company identified and corrected an accounting error related to the estimated value of the shares of the Company's Series B convertible preferred stock issued and recorded in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. Management determined that the value of the shares and the corresponding loss on debt extinguishment was overstated by the $747,102. To correct this accounting error, the Company recorded an adjustment to equity and other losses in the amount of $747,102 as of and for the year ended June 30, 2022.

Management concluded that the effect of the errors on prior period annual financial statements was material. Therefore, the consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended June 30, 2022 should no longer be relied upon. As a result, the Company has restated its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended June 30, 2022, and such restated financial statements are included in the 2023 Form 10-K.

September 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

As previously disclosed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Company's quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on April 19, 2024 (the "September 2023 Form 10-Q"), on or about February 15, 2024, management identified and corrected an accounting error related to the estimated value of the assets purchased on August 26, 2022 from ZenSports, Inc. Management determined that the value of the assets purchased were understated during the three months ended September 30, 2022 for asset acquisition costs initially expensed, and overstated during the three months ended September 30, 2022 for expenses that were initially included as part of the asset purchase.

Management concluded that the effect of the errors on prior period interim financial statements was material. Therefore, the consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2022 should no longer be relied upon. As a result, the Company has restated its consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and such restated financial statements are included in the September 2023 Form 10-Q.

December 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements

As previously disclosed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Company's quarterly period ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on April 25, 2024 (the "December 2023 Form 10-Q"), on or about February 15, 2024, management identified and corrected an accounting error related to the estimated value of the assets purchased on August 26, 2022 from ZenSports, Inc. Management determined that the value of the assets purchased were understated during the three months ended December 31, 2022 for asset acquisition costs initially expensed, and overstated during the six months ended December 31, 2022 for expenses that were initially included as part of the asset purchase.

Management concluded that the effect of the errors on prior period interim financial statements was material. Therefore, the consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon. As a result, the Company has restated its consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022, and such restated financial statements are included in the December 2023 Form 10-Q.