Keystone Investment Trust plc    KIT   GB00BK96BB68

KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(KIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/18 11:35:29 am
258 GBX   -0.39%
KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Keystone Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/18/2020 | 11:37am EDT

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:  PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 18 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 257.592p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,185,227 ordinary shares held in treasury and 62,408,768 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2020
