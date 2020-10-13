Keystone Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

Keystone Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 13 October 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 6,989 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 258p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 5,455,206 ordinary shares held in treasury and 62,138,789 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.
Shilla Pindoria
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary