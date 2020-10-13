Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Keystone Investment Trust plc    KIT   GB00BK96BB68

KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(KIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/13 11:35:03 am
259 GBX   -1.15%
12:15pKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:21aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:05aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keystone Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:  PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 13 October 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 6,989 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 258p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,455,206 ordinary shares held in treasury and 62,138,789 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
12:15pKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10:21aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07:05aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/08KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Invesco Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
10/06KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/05KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/02KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/01KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/25KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/24KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group