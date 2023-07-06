Keystone Law : Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
Today at 06:30 am
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at 10am on 4 July 2023 at 48 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1JF, all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.
The table below, shows the number of votes received and cast by proxy for each of the resolutions ahead of the meeting.
For
Against
Votes Withheld
% Votes
% Votes
Resolution
Description
Votes
Cast
Votes
Cast
Votes
RES:001
ACCOUNTS AND REPORTS
14,380,526
93.05
1,074,015
6.95
0
RES:002
FINAL DIVIDEND
15,454,541
100.00
0
0.00
0
RES:003
RE-APPOINT AUDITOR
15,451,226
99.99
1,614
0.01
1,701
RES:004
AUDITORS REMUNERATION
15,453,703
100.00
38
0.00
800
RES:005
RE-ELECT SALAR FARZAD
15,452,965
100.00
0
0.00
1,576
RES:006
RE-ELECT JAMES KNIGHT
15,452,965
100.00
0
0.00
1,576
RES:007
ALLOT SHARES
15,453,591
100.00
500
0.00
450
RES:008
PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
15,453,515
99.99
1,026
0.01
0
RES:009
PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 2
15,454,015
100.00
526
0.00
0
RES:010
PURCHASE OWN SHARES
15,454,541
100.00
0
0.00
0
