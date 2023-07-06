Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at 10am on 4 July 2023 at 48 Chancery Lane, London WC2A 1JF, all resolutions were passed unanimously on a show of hands.

The table below, shows the number of votes received and cast by proxy for each of the resolutions ahead of the meeting.

For

Against

Votes Withheld

% Votes

% Votes

Resolution

Description

Votes

Cast

Votes

Cast

Votes

RES:001

ACCOUNTS AND REPORTS

14,380,526

93.05

1,074,015

6.95

0

RES:002

FINAL DIVIDEND

15,454,541

100.00

0

0.00

0

RES:003

RE-APPOINT AUDITOR

15,451,226

99.99

1,614

0.01

1,701

RES:004

AUDITORS REMUNERATION

15,453,703

100.00

38

0.00

800

RES:005

RE-ELECT SALAR FARZAD

15,452,965

100.00

0

0.00

1,576

RES:006

RE-ELECT JAMES KNIGHT

15,452,965

100.00

0

0.00

1,576

RES:007

ALLOT SHARES

15,453,591

100.00

500

0.00

450

RES:008

PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS

15,453,515

99.99

1,026

0.01

0

RES:009

PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 2

15,454,015

100.00

526

0.00

0

RES:010

PURCHASE OWN SHARES

15,454,541

100.00

0

0.00

0

