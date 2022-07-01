Keystone Law : Seven Keystone lawyers named in the prestigious Spear's Family Lawyers Index 2022

The Spear's Family Lawyers Index 2022 has ranked seven Keystone lawyers as expert advisers to high-net-worth individuals on family law matters. This is the sixth year Keystone lawyers have featured in the Index, demonstrating the high level of talent and expertise within the team.

The prestigious annual guide recognises top private client advisers drawn from peer nominations, client feedback, interviews, and data supplied by firms, as well as information gathered by the Spear's editorial and research teams.

The lawyers included in the Index are:

Susan Apthorp

Susan is a highly regarded family law specialist representing clients in divorce proceedings where there are substantial assets and cross-border disputes. Susan has a particular expertise and interest in complex cases involving children, such as international relocation and provision for children with complex medical needs from married and unmarried families.

View her Spear's profile here.

Richard Collins

Richard is a highly experienced French- and German-speaking family lawyer who advises domestic and international clients on every aspect of family law including complex financial and business cases, private children issues, cohabitant disputes, and cases involving offshore trusts and tracing assets.

View his Spear's profile here.

Ruth Abrams

Ruth is a specialist adviser to individuals and couples going through a divorce, helping to resolve any disputes involving finances or children. In addition to assisting married couples, she also works with unmarried couples going through similar issues.

View her Spear's profile here.

Carolyn Bottomley

Carolyn deals with all aspects of family law with a particular emphasis on the resolution of high-value, complex financial disputes arising from divorce and relationship breakdown as well as arrangements for children. She has a wealth of expertise in dealing with clients from the entertainment industry who have a public profile to protect.

View her Spear's profile here.

Charlotte Cuevas

Charlotte is a family lawyer with over a decade of experience in all aspects of divorce and separation, of varying complexity, including situations where there are children involved.

View her Spear's profile here.

Chrissie Cuming Walters

Chrissie is a dual-qualified solicitor and US attorney specialising in family law. Having spent time at a multinational brokerage house and securities regulation think-tank prior to commencing her legal career, she has particular expertise in the financial issues that arise from relationship breakdown.

View her Spear's profile here.

Claire O'Flinn

Claire is an experienced family solicitor who has specialised in family law since 2000. She is skilled in resolving the complex financial consequences faced when a relationship breaks down, whether the couple is married, in a civil partnership or unmarried.

View her Spear's profile here.

Spear's is the leading wealth management publication for high-net-worth individuals.

To view the full Spear's Family Law Index 2022, please click here.