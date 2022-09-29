Keystone Law : ‘Outstanding' Keystone Law commended for its ‘second to none service and high level of expertise' in The Legal 500 2023

Keystone Law has achieved its most successful results to date in leading legal guide The Legal 500 2023, ranking in 49 practice areas, including 7 new department rankings and over 150 individual lawyer recognised.

In addition to the wide-ranging recognition by The Legal 500, the firm was described as having a 'flexible approach to working, and broad offering of legal expertise makes them unique in the market'. Its lawyers were also praised for having 'deep knowledge and experience are in abundance' who provide a 'a level of service that is always second to none'.

Find out more about what The Legal 500 had to say about our ranked practice areas, below.

LICENSING

With 'great experience and skill', the licensing specialists at Keystone Law handle a broad range of matters concerning alcohol and gambling, alfresco dining, and live music rights. Gareth Hughes has a wealth of experience securing complex licenses in highly controlled areas such as Shoreditch, Westminster, and Camden and has significant planning practice. Andrew Wong is 'outstanding', advising on large-scale development projects in central London, such as Borough Yard. 'Highly experienced advocate' Niall McCann is notable for his tactical approach to contentious licensing issues. Marcus Lavell deals with nightclubs and bars in Stress Areas with Cumulative Impact Policies. Robert Sutherlandworks with operators and landlords, regularly licensing prestigious concert venues, music festivals, and sporting events, while James Daglishis a leisure and hospitality sector expert with a specialism in the emerging CBD market.

COMMERCIAL LITIGATION: MID-MARKET

Between them, Keystone Law's bench of dispute lawyers have a 'strong track record in litigation on behalf of both SMEs and major global organisations.' Alex Ferrari acts in both domestic and international disputes; Elaine Chan is a commercial and insurance litigator; Matthew Reach is a 'standout litigator'; and Matthew Hennessy-Gibbs acts in commercial disputes and fraud cases. Other highly rated litigators include Joanna Mckenzie who assists with debt recovery and professional negligence and breach of contract claims, media litigator Lawrence Abramson; Patrick Elliott, a corporate recovery and insolvency specialist; and Gagan Ranu, who is 'a formidable and unflappable opponent'.

Other key lawyers: Louise Bennett; Joseph Kosky; James Healy-Pratt; Dharmendra Nair; Lara Robson; Patrick Pennal; James Lankshear; Rowan Brown; Richard Johnson-Brown

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Keystone Law has 'an in-depth knowledge of the real-estate market and is therefore best placed to offer relevant and accurate advice in terms of trends and what's actually happening on the ground'. It has an excellent portfolio of high-net-worth national and international clients and advises buyers and sellers as well as property agents, companies, banks and financiers in addition to development companies, trustees and property acquisition companies. Among the key names in the practice are Ian Cooke and Sakhjit Randhawa. Cooke has considerable expertise in transactions relating to prime and super-prime London residential property. Randhawa garners praise for her work on high-value residential property acquisitions, sales and new development projects. Hugh Murphy acts for private clients, landed estates and institutional clients on a whole host of property related matters. Dagmara Selwyn-Kuczera is also well-regarded.

Other key lawyers: Katie Cohen; Johnny Drysdale

SENIOR EXECUTIVES

Keystone Law 'acts for both employers and employees so is able to give a balanced and pragmatic view on disputes and focus on what matters most to clients'. Core strengths are regulation issues and negotiating exit and joining packages, which it combines with a range of sector specialisms spanning the financial services, private equity and media industries. Notable names from the deep bench of experts are Helen Sherborne, who advises CEOs, board members and senior executives across all industries; Angharad Harris, who specialises in international employment advice; Clive Howard, whose particular focus is on contentious exits and whistleblowing and discrimination claims; and Jane Wheeler, who assists businesses and senior executives from the fitness, advertising and charity industries, among others.

Other key lawyers: Alexandra Carn, Alistair French, Julie Morris, Paul Daniels

TRAVEL

Servicing both domestic and international clients, the travel experts at Keystone Law have considerable experience in the aviation and cruise industries, dealing with regulatory, contractual and financial issues. Trevor Sears brings over 50 years' travel law experience, recently focusing on multi-jurisdictional regulatory insolvency and restructuring issues. James Healy-Pratt is a highly experienced aviation lawyer.

GAMING AND BETTING

Regularly providing a service that is 'second to none', the advisers at Keystone Law are highly experienced in handling complex licensing review applications, as well as advising both online and land-based gambling sites on corporate M&A transactions. Sector specialist Richard Williams has key expertise in licensing, anti-money laundering procedures, and social responsibility, and is regarded as 'reliable, helpful and an expert he is in the gambling field'. Stephen Rodd provides cross-jurisdictional tech-based commercial advice to e-gaming companies, and Niall McCann provides due diligence and corporate support for gambling transactions.

Other key lawyers: Lara Robson, Jimmy Desai, Nicholas Tall

FINANCE: ISLAMIC FINANCE

At Keystone Law, Fara Mohammad is the main contact for Islamic finance mandates, where she is able to leverage her 'in depth understanding of the different Sharia structures' to good effect for financial institutions, companies, investors and individuals.

Other key lawyers: Martin Brown

PRODUCT LIABILITY: DEFENDANT

Keystone Law offers 'an amazing stable of thoroughbred lawyer' with a portfolio of major international insurer and manufacturing clients and a key expertise in dealing with property damage claims arising from fire and water. Antony Colman is experienced in product liability in both the UK and Germany, acting for insurance and manufacturing clients. Elaine Chan is an expert in commercial and insurance litigation and Jason Kallis specialises in issues surrounding product recalls, repair actions and property damage.

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT (INCLUDING MEDIA FINANCE)

With a diverse group of advisers handling matters across the entirety of the media & entertainment sector, Keystone Law's 'breadth of work is its USP'. Gerard Cukier, Nick Weaser, and Lawrence Abramson are key names for music clients, with the latter recently representing Drive-Thru Records and War Road Music in a claim brought by Ditto. Nicola Thatcher comes highly recommended for her expertise in matters pertaining to publishers, especially pre-publication issues.

Other key lawyers: Lucy Blick-Jones; Rose Alexander; Dee Sian; Ian Down

M&A: SMALLER DEALS, UP TO £50M

Keystone Law's bench of corporate specialists act for entrepreneurs, SMEs, high growth and larger corporations, with a notable focus on the TMT and healthcare sectors. Geoffrey Davies, Edward Dawes and Andrew Stilton are all highly experienced, while Nadim Zamanhas a track record of cross-border M&A. Dee Sian has extensive experience advising in the healthcare sector, while JP Irvine has an international client base which includes global brands, online platforms, tech-businesses, regulators and regulated companies in the telecoms, energy and transport sectors.

Other key lawyers: Catherine Williams; Simon Holden; Florian Albert, Albert Mennen

AVIATION

Keystone Law has an extensive client base consisting of airlines, airports, MROS, leasing companies, banks and financiers. The team undertakes both contentious and transactional work with experience in competition law and merger regulation issues. James Healy-Pratt is experienced in resolving issues arising from international aviation accidents. Alex Ferrari is well versed in acting for international and domestic airlines.

FRAUD: CIVIL

Keystone Law's members have wide expertise in the field of fraud and financial crime matters, which spans the handling of commercial litigation arising out of allegations of fraud, corruption, regulatory issues, freezing orders and asset tracing work. Matthew Hennessy-Gibbs has knowledge of cross-border cases, and Louise Bennett is well versed in cryptocurrency and asset recovery matters.

TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA AND TELECOMS: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Keystone Law continues to advise clients on the management of intellectual property portfolios, including handling the protection and commercial use of IP. The practice has particular focuses on the technology sector, where it is frequently engaged on software licensing agreements, and it also provides advice to clients in the media sector on publishing deals. The practice is led by Charlie White, who has a focus on the IP aspects of business-to-business transactions, and the 'incredibly knowledgeable'Jessica Bent, who leads on much of the team's work involving media clients. Anna Keeling is another name to note and focuses on the media and technology sectors.

PRODUCT LIABILITY: DEFENDANT

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY: CORPORATE OCCUPIERS

Keystone Law's commercial property experts act for clients across the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors on large-scale leases, as well as landlord and tenant issues, and has demonstrable capability in mid-market transactions, including sales and purchases, and development projects. Key names in London include James Daglish and Shayne Foley, who advises large-scale occupiers on matters pertaining to UK-based headquarters and relocations.

Other key lawyers: Lisa Redmond, Paula Abrahamian

REAL ESTATE: CONSTRUCTION

Keystone Law 'provides the best of both worlds' through 'access to a wide array of legal specialisms and skills'. The firm's broad sector focus leads to regular instructions from education, retail, hotel and leisure, as well as housing and local authority clients, amongst others. Tom Philips and Martin Howe are situated on the non-contentious side of the practice, while Louise Garcia focuses on handling construction disputes. Australia-qualified Andrew Thompson and Jon Close, who regularly acts for employers, contractors, and engineers are further key contacts.

OIL AND GAS

Keystone Law is well regarded for its expertise in regulatory issues pertaining to the energy and natural resources sector. Richard Temple is experienced in oil and gas transactions in Africa, and Stuart Carter is a name to note for commercial contracts, joint venture agreements and transactions.

Other key lawyers: Fei Mao; Greg Kahn; Louise Elmes; David Egan; Rabya Anwar

PARTNERSHIP

Keystone Law is home to a number of partnership experts; Peter Garry has more than two decades of experience resolving partnership, LLP and limited company disputes in addition to advising on partnership formations and shareholder disputes. Clive Howard's strength lies in both employment and partnership law - he advises on areas such as contentious exits and discrimination claims. His clients include those in the legal and financial services areas. Emma Clark's focus is on employment matters - advising firms and partners on matters such as exits and post termination agreements.

PERSONAL INJURY: DEFENDANT

Cordelia Rushby and Steven Conway are key individuals in the Keystone Law personal injury defendant team. The group's caseload often involves defending employers against workplace claims and defending local authorities against public liability claims. In addition, the team deals with matters involving such complex factors as retrospective abuse, and Animals Act claims.

POWER (INCLUDING ELECTRICITY, NUCLEAR AND RENEWABLES)

The renewable and green energy team at Keystone Law is experienced in all the main areas of power development including solar, waste-to-energy, offshore wind and hydrogen. The team are well versed in offtake and PPAs, joint venture arrangements and related commercial agreements. Key practitioner in the team includes Richard Temple, Jon Close, who is experienced in public procurement, and Jon Moorhouse.

SHIPPING

The marine and shipping team at Keystone Law sports capabilities on the full range of dry and wet shipping matters, regularly advising P&I clubs, underwriters, owners, and charterers. Non-contentious commercial shipping matters are handled by Anastasia Papadopoulou, including ship finance and restructuring work. A quartet consisting of dry shipping experts George Lambrou and Stella Petritsi, as well as Fei Mao and Dharmendra Nair, cover the practice's expertise in contentious maritime work. Yachts and superyachts constitute another strength of the team, for which Jonathan Hadley-Piggin is the go-to contact.

EMPLOYERS

With a deep bench strength of more than 50 lawyers and growing, Keystone Law's employment department is one of the largest in London owing to its vigorous recruitment drive, which saw the arrival of 8 new partners in 2021. Angharad Harris and Nicholas Robertson, both have decades of experience across full range of employment issues for employers. Fraser Younson is an expert in TUPE, discrimination claims, European Works Councils, industrial disputes and restrictive covenants, among others. Emma Clark has niche expertise in maternity law and family-friendly rights, while the arrival of Lee McIntyre-Hamilton strengthens the practice's expertise in global mobility and international employment tax.

IMMIGRATION

Keystone Law's immigration team expanded further with the November 2021 hire of former Edwin Coe LLP practice head Dhruti Thakrar, bolstering its already strong reputation for both business and private-client work. Nicola Richards is especially well known for her work with clients in the technology sector, while Jayanti Mitra-Valdes is a key contact for high-net-worth clients. Corporate-focused Sharmila Mehta acts for senior executives and multinationals, and Tsige Berhanu brings expertise in areas including naturalisations and family-based applications.

Other key lawyers: Christine Chiew

INSURANCE: PROFESSIONAL NEGLIGENCE

Keystone Law has a 'deep specialisation' in claimant professional negligence work. The 'outstanding'Jonathan Watmough acts predominantly for businesses and high net-worth individuals. Sharon Duncan has strong experience representing both claimants and defendants in claims involving various national and international banking institutions.

INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE LITIGATION

Keystone Law's bench of specialists are active across the active in marine, life sciences and aviation sectors. James Crabtree and Jason Kallis are among the key names; they were recently joined by James Healy-Pratt, formerly of Stewarts Law LLP, an experienced aviation litigator with a history representing families and pilots/crew, as well as aviation insurers in aviation accidents. Antony Colman and Elaine Chan advise insurers and manufacturers in product liability claims.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: PATENTS (CONTENTIOUS AND NON-CONTENTIOUS)

Keystone Law's IP patents practice advises start-ups and multinational businesses on both disputes and commercial IP matters. Rebecca Halford-Harrison is well known for her expertise in the food and beverage, life sciences, cosmetics, and energy industries, particularly in regulated markets. Simon Chalkley's practice focuses on IP strategy and commercial transactions, regularly advising on licensing, distribution, franchising and technology transfer agreements. Lucy Harrold has particular expertise in the protection, exploitation and enforcement of IP rights.

Other key lawyers: Claire Blewett; Fiona Nicolson; Muzaffar Shah; Alexander Carter-Silk

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: TRADE MARKS, COPYRIGHT AND DESIGN

Keystone Law maintains a deep bench of experienced practitioners with specialisms across the soft IP spectrum, spanning a wide range of industries. Chemistry-based industry trade mark and design disputes are the purview of Rebecca Halford-Harrison, while software, internet, and database copyright issues are an area of expertise for Lucy Harrold. Simon Chalkley is a key contact for IP-related transactions, and Lawrence Abramson has extensive expertise in the media and entertainment industries, advising on copyright and trade mark passing off claims.

Other key lawyers: Karen Fong; Anthony Misquitta; Claire Blewett

PLANNING

Keystone Law's planning team possesses a wide variety of expertise with the firm's focus being compulsory purchase issues, Planning Court litigation, and permitted development rights. Ben Garbett is an experienced planning law specialist who 'provides an excellent all-round service' for clients and handles a broad range of planning, highways, and compulsory purchase matters. The 'clever, knowledgeable and diligent' Yohanna Weber is an infrastructure and renewable energy specialist. The firm's clients include developers, local authorities and private landowners.

Other key lawyers: Gareth Hughes; David Evans

PRIVATE CLIENT: FAMILY

Keystone Law is praised for being 'uniquely responsive, combining excellent legal knowledge with the very human touch'. Susan Apthorp and Carolyn Bottomley are highlighted and Sarah Thompson recently joined from Slater and Gordon. The practice continues to advise high-profile and celebrity clients having 'excellent experienced senior lawyers' who operate 'at more cost effective rates than the big firms because it operates smartly with lower overheads'.

Other key lawyers: Claire O'Flinn; Rachel Lemon; Richard Collins; Richard Abrahams; Isobel Mundy; Charlotte Cuevas

PRIVATE CLIENT: PERSONAL TAX, TRUSTS AND PROBATE

Keystone Law covers both onshore and offshore work. The domestic team works with some large landed estates in the UK. The offshore practice covers all aspects of UK tax planning for individuals who have a foreign connection. Alex Boothman; Barry Adamson and Luke Micallef Trigona are among the names to note. The team is adept at handling a variety of issues from wills, tax planning, probate and trusts to complex cross-border estates for high-net-worth individuals.

PROPERTY LITIGATION

Keystone Law's expertise covers commercial forfeiture, property fraud, ratings disputes, CVAs and lease exits. Key names include Andrew Tugwell; he is dual qualified as a chartered surveyor and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators as a mediator. Jane Harte-Lovelace advises a range of companies, board members and nigh-net-worth individuals. Greg Barnbrook is noted for his expertise in both commercial and residential property disputes.

Other key lawyers: Ed John

REPUTATION MANAGEMENT

The bench of advisors at Keystone Law handle matters concerning defamation, privacy, misuse of confidential information, and reputation management for claimants and defendants across a range of sectors. Gerard Cukier has experience advising religious organisations facing sensitive and defamatory claims regarding possible cult involvement, and has expertise in filing claims for removal of defamatory material from media channels. Employment lawyer Sofia Syed supports HNW families and individuals, with a particular focus on reputational issues arising in light of contentious termination.

Other key lawyers: Nicola Thatcher

VENTURE CAPITAL

Well-positioned to withstand the vagaries and alteration of working practices faced by law firms (due to Covid-19), by virtue of its existing alternative business model, Keystone Law has performed well in recent years on behalf of a balanced mix of investee and investor clients. Clients have access to numerous experienced practitioners within the team who have knowledge at advising on EIS, SEIS and VCT fundings, including Dee Sian, Catherine Williams and Nadim Zaman, who are all adept at advising on work throughout the funding life cycle.

Other key lawyers: Charles Frank; Albert Mennen

SPORT

Keystone Law's sports offering combines expertise in litigation, reputation management, intellectual property, corporate, tax, employment, competition and private client maters. Jamie Horner has a focus on the motorsport industry, while Rachel Flynn specialises in horseracing and equine sports. Gerard Cukier advises on reputation management issues and Paul Daniels handles employment disputes within sport.

NORTH: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

The team at Keystone Law acts on a range of IP disputes as well as providing non-contentious advice. Clients include not only multinational corporates that are household names but also start-ups. Will Sander is a UK and European chartered trade mark and design attorney. His broad practice ranges from protection and monitoring to exploitation of IP, with international capabilities.

KENT, SURREY, SUSSEX: PERSONAL TAX, TRUSTS AND PROBATE

Keystone Law provides advice to individuals, trustees, trust companies and families. Robert Knight, who is praised as 'a first-rate private client lawyer', has particular experience in the structuring and taxation of wills and trusts, and also advises on probate issues, powers of attorney and deeds of variation. Camilla Bishop, who joined in 2021 from DMH Stallard LLP, is an experienced lawyer who specialises in all aspects of estate planning with a particular focus on inheritance tax matters.

Other key lawyers: Alex Boothman, Barry Adamson, Luke Trigona

YORKSHIRE: PROFESSIONAL NEGLIGENCE: CLAIMANT

Keystone Law's Jonathan Watmough has substantive experience working for professional indemnity insurers and acts exclusively for claimants and uninsured defendants. The expertise on offer covers claims against solicitors, accountants, insurance brokers and financial advisers, including matters concerning structural engineering, surveying, project management and real estate.

SOUTH WEST: CONSTRUCTION

SOUTH WEST: INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

SOUTH WEST: IT AND TELECOMS

At Keystone Law, the 'agile and responsive' team advises clients in the technology sector on the drafting of agreements with suppliers and customers. Charlie White and Jessica Bent are key figures, with Bent also providing advice to clients on data protection issues such as the international transfer of data.

ISLE OF MAN: BANKING, FINANCE AND CAPITAL MARKETS

Key names at Keystone Law include Geoff Kermeen, whose is experienced in providing advice to lenders and investors on asset finance transactions. Sally Cranshaw assists investment funds and high net worth individuals with real estate finance matters. Stephen Rodd, William Margot and Hazel Dawson also come recommended.

ISLE OF MAN: COMMERICIAL PROPERTY

Keystone Law has been involved in an array of high value commercial property transactions on the Isle of Man, advising major clients on financing matters. Sally Cranshaw is an expert in real estate financings and has assisted numerous international clients in such matters. Geoff Kermeen advises clients on high value acquisitions and disposals of commercial property. Associate Vicci Laslett focuses on commercial and residential conveyancing, but also has experience in matters pertaining to property financing and land acquisition.

ISLE OF MAN: CORPORATE AND COMMERCIAL

Keystone Law has an emphasis on high value M&A deals in the jurisdiction, as well as the financial services sector. This includes a client base of banks, trusts and corporate services providers. Hazel Dawson and Vicci Laslett have advised on the listing of a number of trusts on The International Stock Exchange. Geoff Kermeen and Sally Cranshaw are highlighted for their services in deals relating to real estate, as is William Margot, for his expertise handling cross-border M&A deals. Stephen Rodd is also noted.

ISLE OF MAN: DISPUTE RESOLUTION

The practitioners at Keystone Law are 'quick in identifying strengths and weaknesses' and provide 'excellent defence strategies' when representing clients in complex commercial disputes, trust litigation, professional negligence matters, contentious employment matters, and more. Gillian Christian provides advice which is 'of the highest standards', in particular in relation to her specialisms in trust litigation, especially equitable relief for mistake and rectification cases. Other key names include 'first class' Andrew Marshall, a 'very measured calm and knowledgeable lawyer' specialising in commercial disputes who has recently been particularly active in shareholder disputes.

ISLE OF MAN: EMPLOYMENT

Keystone Law provides a full service employment offering, covering a wide range of issues from employment tribunals to redundancy and restructuring. Gillian Christian and Andrew Marshall advise domestic and international clients on both contentious and non-contentious matters pertaining to employment, including contractual issues and contentious dismissals. Christian is also a qualified Notary Public. Rachel Berry has experience in advising both employers and employees in matters such as disputes and dismissals. She has also assisted clients with immigration matters.

ISLE OF MAN: INSURANCE AND PENSIONS

Keystone Law provides a full service offering regarding pensions and insurance matters, including the establishment of domestic and international pensions; pension scheme wind-ups, buy-ins, and buy-outs; and international and domestic regulatory and tax matters. Ben Hughes is a key contact regarding pensions and benefits matters, particularly both private and public occupational pension schemes. William Margot supports Hughes on corporate and insurance matters, especially involving international retirement benefit schemes.

ISLE OF MAN: GAMBLING

Keystone Law provides expertise for both the online and land-based gambling industry, advising on a range of issues such as regulatory law, corporate transactions, gaming duty, debt recovery, and data protection. Alongside their experts in liquor licensing, they are also able to advise on transactions involving casinos and betting shops, as well as online operators. Stephen Rodd is an experienced corporate and commercial lawyer, with specific expertise in advising IT, telecoms and e-gaming companies on technology-based commercial agreements.

FIRM TO WATCH

ART AND CULTURAL PROPERTY

Lisette Aguilar at Keystone Law has been described as 'exceptional in this area, given her "insider's knowledge" from many years at Sotheby's. She is a keen fighter for her clients'. Gregor Kleinknecht has very recently joined the firm.

CHARITIES AND NOT-FOR-PROFIT

Keystone Law has Robert Meakin and Kelly Sayers, who continue to be busy working with various charities, social enterprises and not-for-profit organisations. It is praised for its 'flexible approach' and for the way in which the 'lawyers work together in a collegiate way'.

INSURANCE LITIGATION: FOR POLICY HOLDERS

At Keystone Law, Jane Harte-Lovelace often advises smaller companies or individual policyholders where insurers deny coverage or dispute the quantum, particularly those involving property-related policies, professional indemnity.

CONSTRUCTION: CONTENTIOUS

Keystone Law has made a concerted push into the construction market with the recent partner-level hires including Louise Elmes, from Trowers & Hamlins LLP, and Claudia Otto,from Armstrong Teasdale LLP.

FINANCE: INSOLVENCY AND CORPORATE RECOVERY

Keystone Law's South West insolvency and corporate recovery offering includes acting for national and regional insolvency practices as well as companies and other stakeholders, often within a multi-jurisdictional context due to the firm's international presence.

Individual lawyer-only rankings

In addition to our practice area rankings, the following individuals have been recognised in the following categories:

Agriculture and Estates - Samantha Leigh is recognised as a Leading Individual

Charities and Not for Profit: East Anglia - Robert Meakin is recognised as a leading individual.

Employees/Unions - Paul Daniels and Clive Howard are included in The Legal 500 Hall of Fame.

Employment: West Midlands - Nick Jew is recognised as a leading individual.

Bank Lending: Investment Grade Debt and Syndicated Loans - Isaac Felberbaum is included in The Legal 500 Hall of Fame.

Construction: Non-Contentious - Jonathan Oslon-Welsh is included as a Next Generation Partner.

Family: Beds, Bucks, Herts, Middx - Ruth Abrams is included as a Next Generation Partner.

Transport Finance and Leasing - Greg Kahn is included in The Legal 500 Hall of Fame.