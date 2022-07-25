Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Keystone Law Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KEYS   GB00BZ020557

KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC

(KEYS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:50 2022-07-25 am EDT
529.95 GBX   -0.01%
06:04aKEYSTONE LAW : named Best Employee Brand at Citywealth Brand Management and Reputation Awards 2022
PU
07/14KEYSTONE LAW : Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2022 recognises 12 Keystone lawyers with top rankings
PU
07/06KEYSTONE LAW : advises the founder of Videvo on its sale to Freepik Company
PU
Summary 
Summary

Keystone Law : named Best Employee Brand at Citywealth Brand Management and Reputation Awards 2022

07/25/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Citywealth has crowned Keystone Law as the Best Employee Brand at its Brand Management and Reputation Awards 2022.

Judges handed Keystone the gold award and praised the firm for its innovative model, which puts lawyers in complete control of their practice whilst being fairly remunerated, and noted its clever use of technology that not only allows lawyers to work securely from any location but also significantly reduces time spent on administrative tasks.

The judges also highlighted the firm's high levels of engagement amongst its workforce and credited this to its focus on providing exemplary support and maintaining a collaborative culture through its extensive social calendar and networking opportunities.

Keystone's unique approach was created to rethink the law firm model and put lawyers in the driving seat of their career, without the internal politics or billing targets often found in traditional firms. These key differentiators and Keystone's focus on the employee experience ensures that the firm retains and attracts highly experienced lawyers from top firms across the UK.

In order to maintain a high level of engagement and satisfaction amongst its lawyers, the firm regularly seeks feedback and looks for ways in which it can improve. This approach is endorsed by its lawyers who are vocal in their positive feedback, as demonstrated by securing a 94% satisfaction rating and being named the 'Happiest law firm in the UK' by RollonFriday annual legal survey in 2021.

Kristina Oliver, Director of Marketing and Business Development said:

"We have invested heavily in creating a culture and a brand that stands out in the legal market. By providing greater autonomy to our lawyers with unparalleled support in a collaborative community, we have created a firm which are lawyers are proud to work for, but also continues to attract some of the best lawyers in the UK. We are thrilled to have been recognised by Citywealth as a top employee brand."

Citywealth brings together high net worth clients and their advisers through a mixture of publications, events, networking groups and interviews. Now in its sixth year, Citywealth's Brand Management and Reputation Awards highlight the best brands emerging in the wealth management industry.

The Best Employee Brand award follows Keystone's recent accolades for its forward-thinking approach. In 2021, the firm was recognised by the Managing Partners' Forum Awards for Best Collegiate Culture. Keystone also won the biggest accolade in the legal industry by being crowned Law Firm of the Year at The Lawyer Awards in 2020.

Disclaimer

Keystone Law Group plc published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 10:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
