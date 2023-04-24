Advanced search
    KEYS   GB00BZ020557

KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC

(KEYS)
2023-04-24
443.20 GBX   -5.30%
09:30aKeystone Law shares fall as warns of cooling lawyer demand
AN
07:07aKeystone Law : Full Year Results Investor Presentation
PU
06:53aHSBC Vs. Shareholders Battle Over Breakup Intensifies
DJ
Keystone Law shares fall as warns of cooling lawyer demand

04/24/2023 | 09:30am EDT
Keystone Law Group PLC - London-based law firm - Reports a rise in annual revenue but flat pretax profit in the year ended January 31. Pretax profit remains essentially unchanged at GBP8.38 million, up slightly from GBP8.36 million the year prior. Revenue, meanwhile, climbs 8.1% to GBP75.3 million from GBP69.6 million year-on-year. Revenue per principal rises 4.1% to GBP190,000 from GBP182,500. Proposes a final dividend of 10.9 pence per share, down from 11.2p the prior year. Total payout for the year, however, rises to 16.1p from 15.7p. Notes "positive" start to current financial year, with levels of client demand remaining strong. Says conditions in the recruitment market are starting to change as demand for lawyers is falling from the "exceptional levels" experienced in recent years. Nonetheless, company says it remains confident that financial 2024 will be "another good year".

Chief Executive James Knight says: "Keystone has delivered another strong financial performance; growing revenue, increasing underlying profits and generating strong cashflow [...] The new financial year has started well. We have started to see demand for recruitment of lawyers across the industry cooling slightly from exceptional levels, and I am confident that as the year progresses, we will see traditional push factors generating increased candidate flow which will further support our growth."

Current stock price: 443.20p, down 5.3% on Monday afternoon in London.

12-month change: down 34%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 74,7 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net income 2023 6,60 M 8,19 M 8,19 M
Net cash 2023 8,86 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 147 M 182 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 63,7%
Technical analysis trends KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 468,00 GBX
Average target price 750,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guy James Knight Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ashley Rupert James Patrick Miller Executive Director & Finance Director
Robin George Walton Williams Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Maurice Richard Tunney Director-Technology & innovation
William Geoffrey Michael Robins Director-Operations & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEYSTONE LAW GROUP PLC6.36%182
GATELEY (HOLDINGS) PLC-1.71%270
DWF GROUP PLC-18.41%259
ANEXO GROUP PLC-7.11%144
KNIGHTS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC-27.29%83
RBG HOLDINGS PLC-29.69%53
