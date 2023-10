Keystone REIT Ltd is an Israel-based infrastructure investment fund. Keystone REIT Ltd is active in areas such as, Energy active in privatization tenders power plants, transition to natural gas, renewable energies, with an emphasis on solar energy; Communication engaged in deployment of international fiber systems, the establishment of data centers and the establishment of cellular and landline telephone infrastructures; Water that includes seawater desalination facilities, waste and sewage treatment facilities and the treatment of polluted groundwater; transportation that includes light rail in the central district (Gush Dan), a light rail between Haifa and Nazareth, Park & Ride projects, toll roads, upgrading existing infrastructures and more; Public Private Partnership projects (PPP) are projects for the establishment of infrastructure in collaboration between the private and public sectors.