Annual Report 2024
59th Term Business Report
Year Ended March 31, 2024
Special Feature
Interview with President Masahiro Mita
Progress and future initiatives of the Medium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026"
TSE Standard Market Stock Code: 3799
We interviewed President Masahiro Mita
about the Five-yearMedium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026," which commenced in FY2023.
Please give us an overview of the Medium-term Management Plan Vision 2026.
Under its five-yearMedium-term Management Plan Vision 2026, which started in FY2023, the Group has been working to achieve business expansion and high profitability based on the three basic policies of "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," and "Taking on New Domains."
The first three years of the five-year period, Phase 1 will be used to strengthen and rebuild the business foundation, while the latter half of the plan period, Phase 2 will be used to further
expand the growth of core businesses and new business domains.
The System Development and System Integration Business is the foundational business and comprise most of the net sales in the Keyware Group.
In this business, although IT investment demand is expected to continue against the backdrop of DX, the business environment is expected to change constantly due to rapidly evolving technologies and diversifying customer needs.
To achieve sustainable growth amid such changes, in the "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," we are working on expanding development methods using products and cloud services, increasing orders for contract projects, strengthening collaboration with specific channels*1, and suppressing unprofitable projects.
Top Interview
Primary contract businesses refers to businesses that provide services and solutions through direct contracts with customers.
In the "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," as more customers are actively using IT to transform their businesses and working styles, we are targeting private companies to strengthen relationships with customers by providing solutions that support their goal achievement and aiming for business expansion through continuous support.
In "Taking on New Domains," we are actively working on entering new areas and creating new services to build a foundation for medium to long-term growth.
We plan for net sales of 24,000 million yen and operating income of 1,400 million yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.
Please tell us about the progress and results of the plan after the second year of the Medium-term Management Plan.
In the first two years, both net sales and profits have generally grown as planned. In addition to strong orders for large outsourcing projects due to continued IT
investment demand from customers, orders for projects using products and cloud services are also strong.
The growth in the use of products and cloud services, which enables development
Highlights of consolidated business performance
(Unit: million yen, rounded down)
Net sSales
20,511
21,000
18,427
19,173
(forecast)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
OperatingIncomeincome
1,000
(forecast)
738
873
551
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
Net profit*
770
729
(forecast)
556
482
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
* Refers to net profit attributable to owners of parent.
▶More detailed information on our consolidated financial results is presented in our results briefing video. Please use the QR code on the back cover of this pamphlet to access the video.
Keyware Up Close... 5
Financial Statements (Summary)... 7
Stock Information... 9
Company Profile... 10
FeatureSpecial Interview with President Masahiro Mita
in a short period while ensuring quality, has contributed to improving profitability, and progress has also been made in efforts to control unprofitable projects, leading to increased profits.
Relationships with specific channels*1 have been strengthened with each company, and new results are also emerging, such as the acquisition of new customers through coordinated sales activities.
We aim to create new value by further enhancing synergies.
For the expansion of primary contract businesses, we are working to acquire new customers and expand the scope of business with existing customers through proposal activities aimed at building core systems using ERP packages, which is one of our strengths, and providing solutions to help customers achieve DX.
In new areas, we have started providing security vulnerability diagnostics in the cybersecurity domain, and we are also participating in projects in the digital finance domain.
Please tell us about the main initiatives for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
We expect a continued favorable order environment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.
For the "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," we will further focus on training engineers to expand the use of products and cloud services.
For the "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," we will strengthen our
Five-yearMedium-term Management Plan
(fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2027)
Vision 2026
Phase2
FY2027
Targets for
performance plan and transition
foundational businesses
Net sales
Expanding growth in
and new domains
¥24,000 million
Phase1
Strengthening and restructuring
¥21,000
the business foundation
¥20,511
million
Operating income
million
¥19,173
¥1,400 million
¥18,428
¥18,627
¥18,427
million
million
¥1,000
million
million
¥873
Operating margin
¥738
million
¥635
million
¥551
million
6.0%
¥433
million
million
4.8%
4.3%
million
3.0%
3.9%
3.4%
■ ROE of 10% or more
2.4%
■ ROIC of 8% or more
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
FY2025
FY2027
■ Dividend payout
(forecast)
(plan)
ratio 35%
Keyware Up Close
Introducing business expansion and initiatives of the Keyware Group
- I T Even t
▪Lectures and demonstrations on the theme of DX promotion at various locations
We participated in events held at various locations with the theme of DX promotion, introducing case studies and demonstrations of business optimization consulting, digitalization solutions, various RPA solutions, and data integration solutions, and our chief evangelist gave a lecture on the theme of DX promotion realized with no code.
We will continue to conduct activities to make our services known to as many people as possible.
Major exhibits and seminars held
Back Office DXPO Fukuokaʼ23, an exhibition for improving operational efficiency and promoting DX in administrative departments (October)
Rethinking DX System Development 2023: Internal Production or Outsourcing?! (October)
Lecture on DX Promotion at "ISHIKAWA DX WORLD" connecting Ishikawa with the Future
(December)
Technical Show Yokohama 2024 (February)
Smart Factory Japan 2024 (February)
- Pr ojec t
▪Participated in Tohoku University's Business
DX Promotion Project 4.0
We participated in Tohoku University's Business DX Promotion Project 4.0.
This project aims to achieve an education and research environment suitable for the new normal era and create an attractive workplace environment using DX.
By leveraging our extensive experience and technological capabilities in IT solutions, we are participating in the "Business Smart Team," "Business Reform Promotion Team," "Business Innovation Team," and "Tohoku University App Team."
We will continue to participate in the newly starting "Business DX Promotion Project 5.0" in fiscal year 2024 and support the execution of the project's mission.
- Br and - New Business
▪Consolidation of the medical solutions business
In April 2024, we consolidated the engineers and sales staff involved in this business, which had been dispersed throughout the group companies, to strengthen our medical solutions business, and integrated software packages, technology, and know-how.
We aim to provide stronger support for solving the issues of customers and provide new value.
▪Renewal and launch of Medlas-BR pathology inspection system
We have launched a renewed version of Medlas-BR, which has been sold for over 20 years and is used by many medical institutions.
The renewal has improved operational efficiency and the safety of
medical information.
We will continue to improve the functions of our self-developed packaged software to contribute to operational efficiency in the medical field and to the improvement of medical services.
Sustainability
Certified as Health & Productivity Management
activities
Outstanding Organizations 2024
(the large enterprise category)
For the fifth consecutive year, we have been certified in the large enterprise category of the Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations 2024 jointly conducted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Nippon Kenko Kaigi (the Japan Health Council).
Based on the idea that mental and physical health are fundamental for employees to fulfill their individual potential, we will promote health management and address various issues to create a workplace where employees can work in good health and with enthusiasm and satisfaction.
Keyware issues the Sustainability Report every year.
Please view this report from the Company website.
- https://www.keyware.co.jp/about/csr/report-index.html
Financial Statements (Summary)
Unit: million yen, rounded down
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Previous
Current
fiscal year
fiscal year
As of March 31,
As of March 31,
2023
2024
(Assets)
Current assets
7,368
8,099
Non-current assets
3,784
4,426
Property, plant and
100
353
equipment
Intangible assets
487
444
Investments and other
3,196
3,627
assets
Total assets
11,153
12,525
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities
3,015
3,317
Non-current liabilities
330
567
Total liabilities
3,345
3,885
(Net assets)
Shareholders' equity
7,760
8,397
Accumulated other
47
242
comprehensive income
Total net assets
7,807
8,639
Total liabilities and net
11,153
12,525
assets
POINT: Assets
Despite a decrease in contract assets, the increase in cash and deposits, buildings and structures, and investment securities resulted in an increase of 1,372 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 12,525 million yen.
POINT: Liabilities
Liabilities increased 540 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 3,885 million yen, mainly due to an increase in provision for bonuses and asset retirement obligations.
POINT: Net assets
Net assets increased 831 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 8,639 million yen, mainly due to an increase in retained earnings and remeasurements of defined benefit plans.
As a result, shareholders equity ratio became 69.0%.
Financial Data
Consolidated Income Statements
POINT: Net sales
Net sales increased 1,338
Previous
Current
million yen from the previous
fiscal year
fiscal year
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2023
fiscal year to 20,511 million yen
to March 31, 2023
to March 31, 2024
due to the progress of large
Net sales
19,173
20,511
public systems projects
started in the previous fiscal
Cost of sales
15,732
16,675
year, as well as the acquisition
of large projects for core
Gross profit
3,441
3,836
systems and infrastructure.
Selling, general and
2,702
2,962
POINT: Operating income
administrative expenses
Despite an increase in
Operating income
738
873
selling, general, and
administrative expenses,
Ordinary income
921
1,090
operating income was 873
million yen, up 135 million
Profit attributable to
482
729
yen year over year due to
owners of parent
higher net sales and
controlling unprofitable
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
projects.
POINT: Consolidated cash flow
Previous
Current
In operating activities, there
fiscal year
fiscal year
was a positive cash flow of
April 1, 2022
April 1, 2023
to March 31, 2023
to March 31, 2024
1,183 million yen due to
Net cash provided by
653
1,183
booking a profit in net income
before income taxes and a
(used in) operating activities
decrease in accounts
Net cash provided by
-50
-157
receivable.
(used in) investing activities
In investment activities, there
was a negative cash flow of
Net cash provided by
-474
-99
157 million yen due to such
(used in) financing activities
factors as acquisition of
intangible assets.
Net increase in cash and
128
926
In financing activities, there
cash equivalents
was a negative cash flow of
Balance of cash and cash
910
1,038
99 million yen due to dividend
equivalents at the beginning
payments.
of year
As a result, the balance of
cash and cash equivalents at
Balance of cash and cash
1,038
1,964
the end of the fiscal year
equivalents at the end of the
became 1,964 million yen, up
fiscal year
926 million yen year over year.
Stock Information (as of March 31, 2024) Stock Information
Stock Information
● Authorized shares
● Major shareholders
............................ 36,440,000
HBA Corporation
● Outstanding shares
JR East Information Systems Company
Kanematsu Electronics Ltd.
.............................. 9,110,000
● Shareholders
Canon Marketing Japan Inc.
Sumitomo Life Insurance Company
..................................... 3,602
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Notes for Shareholders
Fiscal year
April 1 to March 31
Date of ordinary general meeting of
Every June
shareholders
Ordinary general meeting of shareholders and fiscal year-end
Shareholder registration date
dividend: Every March 31
Interim dividend: Every September 30
If another date is necessary, the prescribed date notified in advance.
Shareholder's register manager and
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
administrator of special account
1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Shareholder's register manager
Stock Transfer Agency Department
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
administration office
1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
[Contact and postal address]
Stock Transfer Agency Department
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
2-8-4, Izumi, Suginami-ku, Tokyo 168-0063, Japan
[Phone]
(Toll-free in Japan) 0120-782-031
[Internet website URL]
https://www.smtb.jp/personal/procedure/agency/
The Company provides electronic public notices. However, notices
Method of public notice
shall be provided by publication in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun if an
accident or other unavoidable circumstances prevent the use of
electronic public notices.
Listing exchange
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market
Procedures concerning shares of stock
-
Notification and inquiry for address change
Please contact the securities company which you use. Shareholders who do not use a securities company account should contact the phone number listed above for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
- Payment of dividends payable
Please apply to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which is the administrator of the shareholder's register.
