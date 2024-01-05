KEYWARE TIMES

Annual Report 2024

59th Term Business Report

Year Ended March 31, 2024

Special Feature

Interview with President Masahiro Mita

Progress and future initiatives of the Medium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026"

TSE Standard Market Stock Code: 3799

Masahiro Mita, President & CEO

SpecialFeature Interview with President Masahiro Mita

Progress and future initiatives of the Medium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026"

We interviewed President Masahiro Mita

about the Five-yearMedium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026," which commenced in FY2023.

Please give us an overview of the Medium-term Management Plan Vision 2026.

Under its five-yearMedium-term Management Plan Vision 2026, which started in FY2023, the Group has been working to achieve business expansion and high profitability based on the three basic policies of "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," and "Taking on New Domains."

The first three years of the five-year period, Phase 1 will be used to strengthen and rebuild the business foundation, while the latter half of the plan period, Phase 2 will be used to further

expand the growth of core businesses and new business domains.

The System Development and System Integration Business is the foundational business and comprise most of the net sales in the Keyware Group.

In this business, although IT investment demand is expected to continue against the backdrop of DX, the business environment is expected to change constantly due to rapidly evolving technologies and diversifying customer needs.

To achieve sustainable growth amid such changes, in the "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," we are working on expanding development methods using products and cloud services, increasing orders for contract projects, strengthening collaboration with specific channels*1, and suppressing unprofitable projects.

Top Interview

Primary contract businesses refers to businesses that provide services and solutions through direct contracts with customers.

In the "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," as more customers are actively using IT to transform their businesses and working styles, we are targeting private companies to strengthen relationships with customers by providing solutions that support their goal achievement and aiming for business expansion through continuous support.

In "Taking on New Domains," we are actively working on entering new areas and creating new services to build a foundation for medium to long-term growth.

We plan for net sales of 24,000 million yen and operating income of 1,400 million yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

Please tell us about the progress and results of the plan after the second year of the Medium-term Management Plan.

In the first two years, both net sales and profits have generally grown as planned. In addition to strong orders for large outsourcing projects due to continued IT

investment demand from customers, orders for projects using products and cloud services are also strong.

The growth in the use of products and cloud services, which enables development

Highlights of consolidated business performance

(Unit: million yen, rounded down)

Net sSales

20,511

21,000

18,427

19,173

(forecast)

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

OperatingIncomeincome

1,000

(forecast)

738

873

551

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

Net profit*

770

729

(forecast)

556

482

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

* Refers to net profit attributable to owners of parent.

More detailed information on our consolidated financial results is presented in our results briefing video. Please use the QR code on the back cover of this pamphlet to access the video.

FeatureSpecial Interview with President Masahiro Mita

in a short period while ensuring quality, has contributed to improving profitability, and progress has also been made in efforts to control unprofitable projects, leading to increased profits.

Relationships with specific channels*1 have been strengthened with each company, and new results are also emerging, such as the acquisition of new customers through coordinated sales activities.

We aim to create new value by further enhancing synergies.

For the expansion of primary contract businesses, we are working to acquire new customers and expand the scope of business with existing customers through proposal activities aimed at building core systems using ERP packages, which is one of our strengths, and providing solutions to help customers achieve DX.

In new areas, we have started providing security vulnerability diagnostics in the cybersecurity domain, and we are also participating in projects in the digital finance domain.

Please tell us about the main initiatives for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

We expect a continued favorable order environment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

For the "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," we will further focus on training engineers to expand the use of products and cloud services.

For the "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," we will strengthen our

Five-yearMedium-term Management Plan

(fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 to fiscal year ending March 31, 2027)

Vision 2026

Phase2

FY2027

Targets for

performance plan and transition

foundational businesses

Net sales

Expanding growth in

and new domains

¥24,000 million

Phase1

Strengthening and restructuring

¥21,000

the business foundation

¥20,511

million

Operating income

million

¥19,173

¥1,400 million

¥18,428

¥18,627

¥18,427

million

million

¥1,000

million

million

¥873

Operating margin

¥738

million

¥635

million

¥551

million

6.0%

¥433

million

million

4.8%

4.3%

million

3.0%

3.9%

3.4%

ROE of 10% or more

2.4%

ROIC of 8% or more

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

FY2025

FY2027

Dividend payout

(forecast)

(plan)

ratio 35%

*1 JR East Information Systems Company, Kanematsu Electronics Ltd., and Canon Marketing Japan Inc.
FY2024
FY2025
(forecast)
FY2023
FY2027
(plan)
20.0%
22.1%
26.1%
¥12
¥20
35.0%
Target
¥25
Dividends
Dividend payout ratio
Shareholder returns
We position the return of profits to shareholders as one of our most important
management priorities, and our policy is to actively return the profits we generate. Specifically, we have set a target dividend payout ratio of 35.0% for the fiscal year
ending March 31, 2027, and plan to raise this target in stages as our business performance improves.
In order to achieve return on equity that exceeds the cost of capital, we have set targets of ROE of 10.0% and ROIC of 8.0% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027,
and are working to achieve these targets. Through these efforts, we aim to build long-term
relationships with our shareholders and achieve
sustainable growth and further improve our corporate value.
We hope for your continued support of the Company and expectations for our growth.
Top Interview
competitiveness in providing ERP solutions, which is our strength, by responding to the latest technologies and enhancing the functionality of our in-housedevelopment templates.
Recently, demand for migration to the cloud has been increasing, and we have established a new department in charge of building cloud environments and strengthened structures to provide integrated solutions ranging from system development to infrastructure construction.
We will propose comprehensive, high-value-addedsolutions that address the various issues faced by our customers.
Furthermore, to strengthen the medical solutions business, we have consolidated engineers and sales staff involved in this business within the Group.
We aim to further expand the business by providing stronger support for solving the issues of customers.
The fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 is the final year of Phase 1.
For this reason, we will not only achieve the financial targets but also solidify the foundation to accelerate growth in the next phase.
Please give a message to the shareholders and investors.

Keyware Up Close

Introducing business expansion and initiatives of the Keyware Group

  • I T Even t

Lectures and demonstrations on the theme of DX promotion at various locations

We participated in events held at various locations with the theme of DX promotion, introducing case studies and demonstrations of business optimization consulting, digitalization solutions, various RPA solutions, and data integration solutions, and our chief evangelist gave a lecture on the theme of DX promotion realized with no code.

We will continue to conduct activities to make our services known to as many people as possible.

Major exhibits and seminars held

Back Office DXPO Fukuokaʼ23, an exhibition for improving operational efficiency and promoting DX in administrative departments (October)

Rethinking DX System Development 2023: Internal Production or Outsourcing?! (October)

Lecture on DX Promotion at "ISHIKAWA DX WORLD" connecting Ishikawa with the Future

(December)

Technical Show Yokohama 2024 (February)

Smart Factory Japan 2024 (February)

  • Pr ojec t

Participated in Tohoku University's Business

DX Promotion Project 4.0

We participated in Tohoku University's Business DX Promotion Project 4.0.

This project aims to achieve an education and research environment suitable for the new normal era and create an attractive workplace environment using DX.

By leveraging our extensive experience and technological capabilities in IT solutions, we are participating in the "Business Smart Team," "Business Reform Promotion Team," "Business Innovation Team," and "Tohoku University App Team."

We will continue to participate in the newly starting "Business DX Promotion Project 5.0" in fiscal year 2024 and support the execution of the project's mission.

  • Br and - New Business

Consolidation of the medical solutions business

In April 2024, we consolidated the engineers and sales staff involved in this business, which had been dispersed throughout the group companies, to strengthen our medical solutions business, and integrated software packages, technology, and know-how.

We aim to provide stronger support for solving the issues of customers and provide new value.

Renewal and launch of Medlas-BR pathology inspection system

We have launched a renewed version of Medlas-BR, which has been sold for over 20 years and is used by many medical institutions.

The renewal has improved operational efficiency and the safety of

medical information.

We will continue to improve the functions of our self-developed packaged software to contribute to operational efficiency in the medical field and to the improvement of medical services.

Sustainability

Certified as Health & Productivity Management

activities

Outstanding Organizations 2024

(the large enterprise category)

For the fifth consecutive year, we have been certified in the large enterprise category of the Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations 2024 jointly conducted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and Nippon Kenko Kaigi (the Japan Health Council).

Based on the idea that mental and physical health are fundamental for employees to fulfill their individual potential, we will promote health management and address various issues to create a workplace where employees can work in good health and with enthusiasm and satisfaction.

Keyware issues the Sustainability Report every year.

Please view this report from the Company website.

  • https://www.keyware.co.jp/about/csr/report-index.html

Financial Statements (Summary)

Unit: million yen, rounded down

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Previous

Current

fiscal year

fiscal year

As of March 31,

As of March 31,

2023

2024

(Assets)

Current assets

7,368

8,099

Non-current assets

3,784

4,426

Property, plant and

100

353

equipment

Intangible assets

487

444

Investments and other

3,196

3,627

assets

Total assets

11,153

12,525

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

3,015

3,317

Non-current liabilities

330

567

Total liabilities

3,345

3,885

(Net assets)

Shareholders' equity

7,760

8,397

Accumulated other

47

242

comprehensive income

Total net assets

7,807

8,639

Total liabilities and net

11,153

12,525

assets

POINT: Assets

Despite a decrease in contract assets, the increase in cash and deposits, buildings and structures, and investment securities resulted in an increase of 1,372 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 12,525 million yen.

POINT: Liabilities

Liabilities increased 540 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 3,885 million yen, mainly due to an increase in provision for bonuses and asset retirement obligations.

POINT: Net assets

Net assets increased 831 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 8,639 million yen, mainly due to an increase in retained earnings and remeasurements of defined benefit plans.

As a result, shareholders equity ratio became 69.0%.

Consolidated Income Statements

POINT: Net sales

Net sales increased 1,338

Previous

Current

million yen from the previous

fiscal year

fiscal year

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2023

fiscal year to 20,511 million yen

to March 31, 2023

to March 31, 2024

due to the progress of large

Net sales

19,173

20,511

public systems projects

started in the previous fiscal

Cost of sales

15,732

16,675

year, as well as the acquisition

of large projects for core

Gross profit

3,441

3,836

systems and infrastructure.

Selling, general and

2,702

2,962

POINT: Operating income

administrative expenses

Despite an increase in

Operating income

738

873

selling, general, and

administrative expenses,

Ordinary income

921

1,090

operating income was 873

million yen, up 135 million

Profit attributable to

482

729

yen year over year due to

owners of parent

higher net sales and

controlling unprofitable

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

projects.

POINT: Consolidated cash flow

Previous

Current

In operating activities, there

fiscal year

fiscal year

was a positive cash flow of

April 1, 2022

April 1, 2023

to March 31, 2023

to March 31, 2024

1,183 million yen due to

Net cash provided by

653

1,183

booking a profit in net income

before income taxes and a

(used in) operating activities

decrease in accounts

Net cash provided by

-50

-157

receivable.

(used in) investing activities

In investment activities, there

was a negative cash flow of

Net cash provided by

-474

-99

157 million yen due to such

(used in) financing activities

factors as acquisition of

intangible assets.

Net increase in cash and

128

926

In financing activities, there

cash equivalents

was a negative cash flow of

Balance of cash and cash

910

1,038

99 million yen due to dividend

equivalents at the beginning

payments.

of year

As a result, the balance of

cash and cash equivalents at

Balance of cash and cash

1,038

1,964

the end of the fiscal year

equivalents at the end of the

became 1,964 million yen, up

fiscal year

926 million yen year over year.

Stock Information (as of March 31, 2024) Stock Information

Stock Information

Authorized shares

Major shareholders

............................ 36,440,000

HBA Corporation

Outstanding shares

JR East Information Systems Company

Kanematsu Electronics Ltd.

.............................. 9,110,000

Shareholders

Canon Marketing Japan Inc.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company

..................................... 3,602

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Notes for Shareholders

Fiscal year

April 1 to March 31

Date of ordinary general meeting of

Every June

shareholders

Ordinary general meeting of shareholders and fiscal year-end

Shareholder registration date

dividend: Every March 31

Interim dividend: Every September 30

If another date is necessary, the prescribed date notified in advance.

Shareholder's register manager and

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

administrator of special account

1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Shareholder's register manager

Stock Transfer Agency Department

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

administration office

1-4-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

[Contact and postal address]

Stock Transfer Agency Department

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2-8-4, Izumi, Suginami-ku, Tokyo 168-0063, Japan

[Phone]

(Toll-free in Japan) 0120-782-031

[Internet website URL]

https://www.smtb.jp/personal/procedure/agency/

The Company provides electronic public notices. However, notices

Method of public notice

shall be provided by publication in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun if an

accident or other unavoidable circumstances prevent the use of

electronic public notices.

Listing exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market

Procedures concerning shares of stock

  • Notification and inquiry for address change
    Please contact the securities company which you use. Shareholders who do not use a securities company account should contact the phone number listed above for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
  • Payment of dividends payable
    Please apply to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which is the administrator of the shareholder's register.

9 KEYWARE TIMES

