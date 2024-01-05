Progress and future initiatives of the Medium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026"

Progress and future initiatives of the Medium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026"... 1

To achieve sustainable growth amid such changes, in the "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," we are working on expanding development methods using products and cloud services, increasing orders for contract projects, strengthening collaboration with specific channels*1, and suppressing unprofitable projects.

In this business, although IT investment demand is expected to continue against the backdrop of DX, the business environment is expected to change constantly due to rapidly evolving technologies and diversifying customer needs.

The System Development and System Integration Business is the foundational business and comprise most of the net sales in the Keyware Group.

expand the growth of core businesses and new business domains.

The first three years of the five-year period, Phase 1 will be used to strengthen and rebuild the business foundation, while the latter half of the plan period, Phase 2 will be used to further

Under its five-yearMedium-term Management Plan Vision 2026, which started in FY2023, the Group has been working to achieve business expansion and high profitability based on the three basic policies of "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," and "Taking on New Domains."

Please give us an overview of the Medium-term Management Plan Vision 2026.

about the Five-yearMedium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026," which commenced in FY2023.

Progress and future initiatives of the Medium-term Management Plan "Vision 2026"

▶More detailed information on our consolidated financial results is presented in our results briefing video. Please use the QR code on the back cover of this pamphlet to access the video.

* Refers to net profit attributable to owners of parent.

The growth in the use of products and cloud services, which enables development

investment demand from customers, orders for projects using products and cloud services are also strong.

In the first two years, both net sales and profits have generally grown as planned. In addition to strong orders for large outsourcing projects due to continued IT

Please tell us about the progress and results of the plan after the second year of the Medium-term Management Plan.

We plan for net sales of 24,000 million yen and operating income of 1,400 million yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.

In "Taking on New Domains," we are actively working on entering new areas and creating new services to build a foundation for medium to long-term growth.

In the "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," as more customers are actively using IT to transform their businesses and working styles, we are targeting private companies to strengthen relationships with customers by providing solutions that support their goal achievement and aiming for business expansion through continuous support.

Primary contract businesses refers to businesses that provide services and solutions through direct contracts with customers.

■ ROIC of 8% or more

■ ROE of 10% or more

For the "Expansion of Primary Contract Businesses," we will strengthen our

For the "Qualitative Transformation of Foundational Businesses," we will further focus on training engineers to expand the use of products and cloud services.

We expect a continued favorable order environment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Please tell us about the main initiatives for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

In new areas, we have started providing security vulnerability diagnostics in the cybersecurity domain, and we are also participating in projects in the digital finance domain.

For the expansion of primary contract businesses, we are working to acquire new customers and expand the scope of business with existing customers through proposal activities aimed at building core systems using ERP packages, which is one of our strengths, and providing solutions to help customers achieve DX.

We aim to create new value by further enhancing synergies.

Relationships with specific channels*1 have been strengthened with each company, and new results are also emerging, such as the acquisition of new customers through coordinated sales activities.

in a short period while ensuring quality, has contributed to improving profitability, and progress has also been made in efforts to control unprofitable projects, leading to increased profits.

KEYWARE TIMES

*1 JR East Information Systems Company, Kanematsu Electronics Ltd., and Canon Marketing Japan Inc.

FY2024

FY2025

(forecast)

FY2023

FY2027

(plan)

20.0 %

22.1 %

26.1 %

¥ 12

¥ 20

35.0 %

Target

¥ 25

Dividends

Dividend payout ratio

Shareholder returns

We position the return of profits to shareholders as one of our most important

management priorities, and our policy is to actively return the profits we generate. Specifically, we have set a target dividend payout ratio of 35.0% for the fiscal year

ending March 31, 2027, and plan to raise this target in stages as our business performance improves.

In order to achieve return on equity that exceeds the cost of capital, we have set targets of ROE of 10.0% and ROIC of 8.0% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027,

and are working to achieve these targets. Through these efforts, we aim to build long-term

relationships with our shareholders and achieve

sustainable growth and further improve our corporate value.

We hope for your continued support of the Company and expectations for our growth.

Top Interview

competitiveness in providing ERP solutions, which is our strength, by responding to the latest technologies and enhancing the functionality of our in-house development templates.

Recently, demand for migration to the cloud has been increasing, and we have established a new department in charge of building cloud environments and strengthened structures to provide integrated solutions ranging from system development to infrastructure construction.

We will propose comprehensive, high-value-added solutions that address the various issues faced by our customers.

Furthermore, to strengthen the medical solutions business, we have consolidated engineers and sales staff involved in this business within the Group.

We aim to further expand the business by providing stronger support for solving the issues of customers.

The fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 is the final year of Phase 1.

For this reason, we will not only achieve the financial targets but also solidify the foundation to accelerate growth in the next phase.

Please give a message to the shareholders and investors.

4