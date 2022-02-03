Log in
    3799   JP3236150003

KEYWARE SOLUTIONS INC.

(3799)
Keyware : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

02/03/2022 | 12:19am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for

the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 [under Japanese GAAP]

January 31, 2022

Company: Keyware Solutions Inc.

Stock Exchange Listings: TSE 2nd section

Stock code: 3799

URL: https://www.keyware.co.jp/english

Representative director: Masahiro Mita, President & CEO

Contact: Keiji Ushirone General Manager of Corporate Planning division and PR & IR Office

Tel: (03) 3290-1111

Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Securities Report:

February 14, 2022

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout:

-

Supplemental information for quarterly financial results: None

Schedule for quarterly shareholders meeting:

None

(Amounts are rounded down to units of million yen)

1. Summary of financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the same quarter of the prior fiscal year)

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

3Q of FY2022

13,083

5.5

248

458.0

422

138.4

278

124.5

3Q of FY2021

12,404

-2.7

44

-

177

74.5

123

6.0

(Note) Comprehensive income:

3Q of FY2022: ¥ 257 million (71.5%)

3Q of FY2021: ¥ 150 million (17.6%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

¥

¥

3Q of FY2022

35.79

-

3Q of FY2021

17.23

-

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) has been applied from the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2022, and the figures for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2022 are figures after application of the accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Ownership equity ratio

¥million

¥million

%

As of December 31, 2021

10,262

7,191

70.1

As of March 31, 2021

10,310

6,048

58.7

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity

As of December 31, 2021: ¥ 7,191 million

As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 6,048 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Full Year

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

FY2021

-

0.00

-

12.00

12.00

FY2022

-

0.00

-

FY2022 (forecast)

12.00

12.00

(Note) Revision of the latest released dividend forecast: None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentage figures indicate changes from the prior fiscal year)

Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥million

%

¥

Full Year

19,000

2.0

650

2.3

700

-7.4

600

-12.5

76.60

(Note) Revision of the latest released financial results forecast: None

  • Notes
    1. Changes in the number of important subsidiaries during the period under review: None (changes in the scope of consolidation due to change in the number of specified subsidiaries)
    2. Application of special accounting treatment when preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
    3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, or revised presentation
      1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: Yes
      2. Changes in accounting policies other than those in i.: None
      3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
      4. Revised presentation: None
  1. Ordinary shares issued (common stock)
    1. Ordinary shares issued at end of period (including treasury stock)
    2. Treasury stock issued at end of period
    3. Average number of shares

As of December 31,

9,110,000

As of March 31,

9,110,000

2021

2021

As of December 31,

1,080,061

As of March 31,

2,280,031

2021

2021

3Q ended

7,768,123

3Q ended

7,187,551

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

  • This financial report is outside the scope of audit procedures.
  • Disclaimer

The above forecasts are based on judgments made in accordance with information available at the time these materials were prepared, and contain numerous uncertainties. Changing conditions and other factors may cause actual results to differ from the results in these forecasts.

Disclaimer

Keyware Solutions Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
