Keyware : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for

the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 [under Japanese GAAP]

January 31, 2022 Company: Keyware Solutions Inc. Stock Exchange Listings: TSE 2nd section Stock code: 3799 URL: https://www.keyware.co.jp/english Representative director: Masahiro Mita, President & CEO Contact: Keiji Ushirone General Manager of Corporate Planning division and PR & IR Office Tel: (03) 3290-1111 Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Securities Report: February 14, 2022 Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout: - Supplemental information for quarterly financial results: None Schedule for quarterly shareholders meeting: None (Amounts are rounded down to units of million yen) 1. Summary of financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentage figures indicate changes from the same quarter of the prior fiscal year) Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % ¥million % 3Q of FY2022 13,083 5.5 248 458.0 422 138.4 278 124.5 3Q of FY2021 12,404 -2.7 44 - 177 74.5 123 6.0 (Note) Comprehensive income: 3Q of FY2022: ¥ 257 million (71.5%) 3Q of FY2021: ¥ 150 million (17.6%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share ¥ ¥ 3Q of FY2022 35.79 - 3Q of FY2021 17.23 -

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) has been applied from the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2022, and the figures for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2022 are figures after application of the accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Ownership equity ratio ¥million ¥million % As of December 31, 2021 10,262 7,191 70.1 As of March 31, 2021 10,310 6,048 58.7 (Reference) Shareholders' Equity As of December 31, 2021: ¥ 7,191 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 6,048 million

2. Dividends