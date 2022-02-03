Keyware : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Representative director: Masahiro Mita, President & CEO
Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Securities Report:
February 14, 2022
Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout:
-
Supplemental information for quarterly financial results: None
Schedule for quarterly shareholders meeting:
None
(Amounts are rounded down to units of million yen)
1. Summary of financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the same quarter of the prior fiscal year)
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
3Q of FY2022
13,083
5.5
248
458.0
422
138.4
278
124.5
3Q of FY2021
12,404
-2.7
44
-
177
74.5
123
6.0
(Note) Comprehensive income:
3Q of FY2022: ¥ 257 million (71.5%)
3Q of FY2021: ¥ 150 million (17.6%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
¥
¥
3Q of FY2022
35.79
-
3Q of FY2021
17.23
-
(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) has been applied from the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2022, and the figures for the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2022 are figures after application of the accounting standard.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Ownership equity ratio
¥million
¥million
%
As of December 31, 2021
10,262
7,191
70.1
As of March 31, 2021
10,310
6,048
58.7
(Reference) Shareholders' Equity
As of December 31, 2021: ¥ 7,191 million
As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 6,048 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Full Year
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
FY2021
-
0.00
-
12.00
12.00
FY2022
-
0.00
-
FY2022 (forecast)
12.00
12.00
(Note) Revision of the latest released dividend forecast: None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures indicate changes from the prior fiscal year)
Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥million
%
¥
Full Year
19,000
2.0
650
2.3
700
-7.4
600
-12.5
76.60
(Note) Revision of the latest released financial results forecast: None
Notes
Changes in the number of important subsidiaries during the period under review: None (changes in the scope of consolidation due to change in the number of specified subsidiaries)
Application of special accounting treatment when preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, or revised presentation
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than those in i.: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Revised presentation: None
Ordinary shares issued (common stock)
Ordinary shares issued at end of period (including treasury stock)
Treasury stock issued at end of period
Average number of shares
As of December 31,
9,110,000
As of March 31,
9,110,000
2021
2021
As of December 31,
1,080,061
As of March 31,
2,280,031
2021
2021
3Q ended
7,768,123
3Q ended
7,187,551
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
This financial report is outside the scope of audit procedures.
Disclaimer
The above forecasts are based on judgments made in accordance with information available at the time these materials were prepared, and contain numerous uncertainties. Changing conditions and other factors may cause actual results to differ from the results in these forecasts.
