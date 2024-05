May 19, 2024 at 09:40 am EDT

(Reuters) - European private equity group EQT is in advanced discussions to buy Irish video game services company Keywords Studios for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.79 billion), the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

EQT is negotiating over a cash offer of 25.50 pounds per share, the newspaper reported

($1 = 0.7875 pounds)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)