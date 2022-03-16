Log in
GDC 2022: Meet the Keywords Player Support Team!

03/16/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Keywords is delighted to be exhibiting at GDC 2022 in San Francisco from March 21st-25th.

Before the big event, we'd like to introduce some of Keywords' Player Support team who will be in attendance at the Moscone Center. The team will be available to discuss how you can support your players across all touchpoints, as well as sharing the benefits available to you through our range of globally available player support services.

If you are registered to attend GDC, book a meeting now with our experts during the conference.

Eric Aguilar - Player Support Manager for North America

Eric leads Player Support operations for North America, providing one-on-one player support in various tiers and different channels, VIP solutions, multi-lingual support and flexible coverage. His team partners with developers and publishers to drive quality, efficiency and game improvement through bug reporting, feedback and various data analyses.

Prior to joining Keywords, he worked with big gaming companies in a vendor capacity and has a background in operations management, quality assurance and risk management.

Contact Eric to discuss:

• Establishing a player support team
• Identifying the right channel to communicate to your players and community
• Driving efficiency and quality in multiple languages and multiple locations
• Flexible support

Connect with Eric on LinkedIn or book a meeting if you're attending GDC in person.

Sharon Fisher - Head of Trust & Safety

Sharon leads the Trust and Safety department at Keywords Studios. She works closely with Player Support, building a team whose expertise supports our moderation teams as well as clients in the gaming industry and their players. Prior to joining Keywords she worked in online content moderation for many years, starting with roles at Disney Interactive where she led efforts to implement Spanish language chat filters to ensure a safe online environment for Disney's online communities.

After more than five years, she joined content moderation company Two Hat where she spent four years helping to grow online safety and communities for customers. Throughout her career, she has worked with brands including Supercell, Roblox and Nintendo.

Contact Sharon to discuss:

• Online Safety Strategies
• Human + Technology Moderation balance
• Moderators well being in the workplace

Connect with Sharon on LinkedIn or book a meeting if you're attending GDC in person.

For a more in-depth look at Sharon's role in our Player Support team as well as the importance of safety in the online gaming community, read her Staff Spotlight here.

James Gallagher - Senior Social Media Manager

James leads community and social media projects for Keywords Player Support, providing services ranging from social media management to community building and sentiment analysis. His team of 85 Community and Social Media Managers works with more than 30 developers and publishers on building better relationships with their players.

Before Keywords, he was a community manager at Rockstar Games, PlayStation and Techland.

Contact James to discuss:

• Building a thriving Discord server for your players
• Managing social media in multiple languages
• Getting serious about collecting player feedback

Connect with James on LinkedIn or book a meeting if you're attending GDC in person.

Peter Gerson - Senior Manager Player Support Solutions

Peter leads the solutions team and is passionate about helping build great player experiences, championing people, projects and technology to put players first. He works closely with his expert team to craft bespoke player support, community/social media management and trust & safety programs, helping our clients implement and manage their tools, platforms and people to deliver great player support.

Contact Peter to discuss:

• Leveraging A.I. with CRM and Bots
• VIP or Tiered support for Paying Players
• Machine Translation Platform and Services
• Workflow and Workforce Management consulting and Gap analysis

Connect with Peter on LinkedIn or book a meeting if you're attending GDC in person.

Discover more about the Game Developers Conference here.

Disclaimer

Keywords Studios plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 20:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
