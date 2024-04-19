01

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

It contains the resolutions to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Keywords Studios plc (the "Company") to be held at 09.00 a.m. on Friday, 24 May 2024 (the "AGM"). If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser who is authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if you reside elsewhere, another appropriately authorised financial adviser.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your shares in the Company, please forward this document and the Form of Proxy for use in relation to the AGM as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred some of your shares in the Company, you should consult with the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer

was effected.

Keywords Studios plc

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales with no. 08548351)

Notice of 2024 AGM

The AGM starts at 9.00 a.m. on Friday, 24 May 2024.

We are pleased to invite shareholders to attend this year's AGM in person at:

the offices of MHP Group Limited at 60 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7RT, United Kingdom

Shareholder registration will be available from 8.30 a.m. Any shareholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the AGM as set out in note 1 of the attached explanatory notes is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend, speak and, on a poll, vote at the AGM on their behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder.

Please see the attached explanatory notes for further details on the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM, details of the entitlement of shareholders to attend and vote (in person or by proxy) at the meeting and the procedures with which they must comply in order to do so.

Action to be taken

Please check that you have received the following with this document:

a Form of Proxy for use in relation to the AGM; and

a reply-paid envelope for use in connection with the return of the Form of Proxy (in the UK only).

The Form of Proxy for use in connection with the AGM is enclosed with this document and should be returned during normal business hours to the offices of the Company's Registrars, Link Group, 10th Floor, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL as soon as possible and by no later than 9.00 a.m. on 22 May 2024 or, in the case of an adjournment of the AGM, not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the adjourned meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a business day).

The completion and depositing of a Form of Proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the AGM.

CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may use this service and should follow the relevant instructions set out in the notes to the notice of the AGM on pages 6 to 8 of this document.