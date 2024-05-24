24 May 2023 Keywords Studios plc ("the Company" or "Keywords Studios") 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Results of AGM The AGM of the Company was held today at 09:00 a.m. at the offices of MHP Group Limited at 60 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7RT, United Kingdom. All 18 resolutions put to members were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. For full details of each resolution, please refer to the Notice of AGM, published on the Company's website at: www.keywordsstudios.com. The number of votes lodged by proxy for and against each of the resolutions proposed and the number of votes withheld was as follows: Resolution Votes for % Votes % Votes against withheld Resolution 1 (Ordinary) To receive the audited financial statements and the reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2023 56,527,231 99.99 900 0.01 72,712 Resolution 2 (Ordinary) To receive the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023 53,288,580 94.17 3,298,760 5.83 13,503 Resolution 3 (Ordinary) To approve a final dividend of 1.76 pence per ordinary share of one pence each 56,585,665 99.99 3,784 0.01 11,394 Resolution 4 (Ordinary) To elect Rob Kingston as a Director of the Company 53,957,715 95.38 2,613,188 4.62 29,940 Resolution 5 (Ordinary) To re-elect Bertrand Bodson as a Director of the Company 54,317,434 95.98 2,272,643 4.02 10,766 Resolution 6 (Ordinary) To re-elect Georges Fornay as a Director of the Company 53,409,092 94.41 3,160,554 5.59 31,196

Resolution 7 (Ordinary) To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director of the Company 50,063,478 88.50 6,508,431 11.51 28,933 Resolution 8 (Ordinary) To re-elect Jon Hauck as a Director of the Company 54,253,529 95.90 2,322,107 4.10 25,207 Resolution 9 (Ordinary) To re-elect Don Robert as a Director of the Company 51,246,280 90.59 5,323,958 9.41 30,604 Resolution 10 (Ordinary) To re-elect Marion Sears as a Director of the Company 54,194,566 95.80 2,375,209 4.20 31,067 Resolution 11 (Ordinary) To re-elect Neil Thompson as a Director of the Company 54,285,710 95.94 2,298,687 4.06 16,445 Resolution 12 (Ordinary) To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 54,951,375 97.11 1,633,850 2.89 15,618 Resolution 13 (Ordinary) To authorise the Directors to fix the Auditor's remuneration 56,319,847 99.53 267,113 0.47 13,883 Resolution 14 (Ordinary) To authorise the Directors to allot shares 52,017,948 91.92 4,573,477 8.08 9,418 Resolution 15 (Ordinary) To increase the Director fee cap 54,247,007 95.87 2,335,235 4.13 18,601 Resolution 16 (Special) To disapply pre-emption rights 49,975,348 88.42 6,542,242 11.58 83,253 Resolution 17 (Special) To disapply pre-emption rights otherwise than pursuant to resolution 16 45,248,274 80.06 11,269,489 19.94 83,080 Resolution 18 (Special) To authorise the Company to make purchases of its own shares 52,398,995 99.99 4,354 0.01 4,197,494 As at 24 May 2024, there were 79,671,986 ordinary shares in issue. There are 50,818 Ordinary Shares in the Company's Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"), and the EBT has waived its right to exercise its voting rights and to receive dividends in respect of these Ordinary Shares. Therefore, the number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 79,621,168. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.