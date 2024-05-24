24 May 2023
Keywords Studios plc
("the Company" or "Keywords Studios")
2024 Annual General Meeting
("AGM")
Results of AGM
The AGM of the Company was held today at 09:00 a.m. at the offices of MHP Group Limited at 60 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7RT, United Kingdom.
All 18 resolutions put to members were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. For full details of each resolution, please refer to the Notice of AGM, published on the Company's website at: www.keywordsstudios.com.
The number of votes lodged by proxy for and against each of the resolutions proposed and the number of votes withheld was as follows:
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes
%
Votes
against
withheld
Resolution 1 (Ordinary)
To receive the audited financial
statements and the reports of
the Directors and Auditors for the year
ended 31 December 2023
56,527,231
99.99
900
0.01
72,712
Resolution 2 (Ordinary)
To receive the Remuneration Report of
the Company for the year ended 31
December 2023
53,288,580
94.17
3,298,760
5.83
13,503
Resolution 3 (Ordinary)
To approve a final dividend of 1.76
pence per ordinary share of one pence
each
56,585,665
99.99
3,784
0.01
11,394
Resolution 4 (Ordinary)
To elect Rob Kingston as a Director of
the Company
53,957,715
95.38
2,613,188
4.62
29,940
Resolution 5 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Bertrand Bodson as a
Director of the Company
54,317,434
95.98
2,272,643
4.02
10,766
Resolution 6 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Georges Fornay as a Director
of the Company
53,409,092
94.41
3,160,554
5.59
31,196
Resolution 7 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a
Director of the Company
50,063,478
88.50
6,508,431
11.51
28,933
Resolution 8 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Jon Hauck as a Director of
the Company
54,253,529
95.90
2,322,107
4.10
25,207
Resolution 9 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Don Robert as a Director of
the Company
51,246,280
90.59
5,323,958
9.41
30,604
Resolution 10 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Marion Sears as a Director
of the Company
54,194,566
95.80
2,375,209
4.20
31,067
Resolution 11 (Ordinary)
To re-elect Neil Thompson as a Director
of the Company
54,285,710
95.94
2,298,687
4.06
16,445
Resolution 12 (Ordinary)
To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the
Company
54,951,375
97.11
1,633,850
2.89
15,618
Resolution 13 (Ordinary)
To authorise the Directors to fix the
Auditor's remuneration
56,319,847
99.53
267,113
0.47
13,883
Resolution 14 (Ordinary)
To authorise the Directors to allot
shares
52,017,948
91.92
4,573,477
8.08
9,418
Resolution 15 (Ordinary)
To increase the Director fee cap
54,247,007
95.87
2,335,235
4.13
18,601
Resolution 16 (Special)
To disapply pre-emption rights
49,975,348
88.42
6,542,242
11.58
83,253
Resolution 17 (Special)
To disapply pre-emption rights
otherwise than pursuant to resolution
16
45,248,274
80.06
11,269,489
19.94
83,080
Resolution 18 (Special)
To authorise the Company to make
purchases of its own shares
52,398,995
99.99
4,354
0.01
4,197,494
As at 24 May 2024, there were 79,671,986 ordinary shares in issue. There are 50,818 Ordinary Shares in the Company's Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"), and the EBT has waived its right to exercise its voting rights and to receive dividends in respect of these Ordinary Shares.
Therefore, the number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 79,621,168. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.
For further information, please contact:
Keywords Studios
Deutsche Numis
Giles Blackham
Nomad & Joint Corporate Broker
Director of Investor Relations
Stuart Skinner / Will Baunton
+44 7714 134 681
+44 20 7260 1000
gblackham@keywordsstudios.com
MHP Group
Barclays
Financial Communications
Joint Corporate Broker
Katie Hunt / Eleni Menikou / Charles Hirst
Tom Macdonald / Stuart Jempson
+44 7884 494 112 / +44 20 3128 8100
+44 20 7029 8000
keywords@mhpgroup.com
About Keywords Studios (www.keywordsstudios.com)
Keywords Studios is a global provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the video games and entertainment industries. Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 26 countries strategically located in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe, it provides services across the entire content development life cycle through its Create, Globalize and Engage service lines to a large blue-chip client base across the globe.
Keywords Studios has a strong market position, providing services to 24 of the top 25 most prominent games companies and contributing to over 70% of the 2023 Game Awards winners. Across the games and entertainment industry, clients include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Konami, Microsoft, Netflix, Riot Games, Square Enix, Supercell, TakeTwo, Tencent and Ubisoft. Recent titles worked on include Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends and Clash Royale. Keywords Studios is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (KWS.L).
