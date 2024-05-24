24 May 2023

Keywords Studios plc

("the Company" or "Keywords Studios")

2024 Annual General Meeting

("AGM")

Results of AGM

The AGM of the Company was held today at 09:00 a.m. at the offices of MHP Group Limited at 60 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7RT, United Kingdom.

All 18 resolutions put to members were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. For full details of each resolution, please refer to the Notice of AGM, published on the Company's website at: www.keywordsstudios.com.

The number of votes lodged by proxy for and against each of the resolutions proposed and the number of votes withheld was as follows:

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes

%

Votes

against

withheld

Resolution 1 (Ordinary)

To receive the audited financial

statements and the reports of

the Directors and Auditors for the year

ended 31 December 2023

56,527,231

99.99

900

0.01

72,712

Resolution 2 (Ordinary)

To receive the Remuneration Report of

the Company for the year ended 31

December 2023

53,288,580

94.17

3,298,760

5.83

13,503

Resolution 3 (Ordinary)

To approve a final dividend of 1.76

pence per ordinary share of one pence

each

56,585,665

99.99

3,784

0.01

11,394

Resolution 4 (Ordinary)

To elect Rob Kingston as a Director of

the Company

53,957,715

95.38

2,613,188

4.62

29,940

Resolution 5 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Bertrand Bodson as a

Director of the Company

54,317,434

95.98

2,272,643

4.02

10,766

Resolution 6 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Georges Fornay as a Director

of the Company

53,409,092

94.41

3,160,554

5.59

31,196

Resolution 7 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a

Director of the Company

50,063,478

88.50

6,508,431

11.51

28,933

Resolution 8 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Jon Hauck as a Director of

the Company

54,253,529

95.90

2,322,107

4.10

25,207

Resolution 9 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Don Robert as a Director of

the Company

51,246,280

90.59

5,323,958

9.41

30,604

Resolution 10 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Marion Sears as a Director

of the Company

54,194,566

95.80

2,375,209

4.20

31,067

Resolution 11 (Ordinary)

To re-elect Neil Thompson as a Director

of the Company

54,285,710

95.94

2,298,687

4.06

16,445

Resolution 12 (Ordinary)

To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the

Company

54,951,375

97.11

1,633,850

2.89

15,618

Resolution 13 (Ordinary)

To authorise the Directors to fix the

Auditor's remuneration

56,319,847

99.53

267,113

0.47

13,883

Resolution 14 (Ordinary)

To authorise the Directors to allot

shares

52,017,948

91.92

4,573,477

8.08

9,418

Resolution 15 (Ordinary)

To increase the Director fee cap

54,247,007

95.87

2,335,235

4.13

18,601

Resolution 16 (Special)

To disapply pre-emption rights

49,975,348

88.42

6,542,242

11.58

83,253

Resolution 17 (Special)

To disapply pre-emption rights

otherwise than pursuant to resolution

16

45,248,274

80.06

11,269,489

19.94

83,080

Resolution 18 (Special)

To authorise the Company to make

purchases of its own shares

52,398,995

99.99

4,354

0.01

4,197,494

As at 24 May 2024, there were 79,671,986 ordinary shares in issue. There are 50,818 Ordinary Shares in the Company's Employee Benefit Trust ("EBT"), and the EBT has waived its right to exercise its voting rights and to receive dividends in respect of these Ordinary Shares.

Therefore, the number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 79,621,168. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Keywords Studios

Deutsche Numis

Giles Blackham

Nomad & Joint Corporate Broker

Director of Investor Relations

Stuart Skinner / Will Baunton

+44 7714 134 681

+44 20 7260 1000

gblackham@keywordsstudios.com

MHP Group

Barclays

Financial Communications

Joint Corporate Broker

Katie Hunt / Eleni Menikou / Charles Hirst

Tom Macdonald / Stuart Jempson

+44 7884 494 112 / +44 20 3128 8100

+44 20 7029 8000

keywords@mhpgroup.com

About Keywords Studios (www.keywordsstudios.com)

Keywords Studios is a global provider of creative and technology-enabled solutions to the video games and entertainment industries. Established in 1998, and now with over 70 facilities in 26 countries strategically located in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe, it provides services across the entire content development life cycle through its Create, Globalize and Engage service lines to a large blue-chip client base across the globe.

Keywords Studios has a strong market position, providing services to 24 of the top 25 most prominent games companies and contributing to over 70% of the 2023 Game Awards winners. Across the games and entertainment industry, clients include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Konami, Microsoft, Netflix, Riot Games, Square Enix, Supercell, TakeTwo, Tencent and Ubisoft. Recent titles worked on include Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends and Clash Royale. Keywords Studios is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (KWS.L).

