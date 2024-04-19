ATTENDANCE CARD
Keywords Studios plc -
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of Keywords Studios plc will be held in person at 9.00 a.m. on Friday 24 May 2024 at the offices of MHP Group Limited, 60 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7RT, United Kingdom.
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting, even if they intend to attend.
This Form of Proxy should be deposited by 9:00 a.m. on 22 May 2024 to Link Group, 10th Floor, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL, UK.
If you wish to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, please bring this attendance card to facilitate your entry.
NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY
The Annual Report and Accounts 2023, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy are now available to be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website at https://www.keywordsstudios.com.
Printed copies of any shareholder communications may be requested by writing to Link Group at 10th Floor, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL.
Keywords Studios plc: Form of Proxy (BLOCK CAPITALS PLEASE)
I/We (see note 1) being a member/members of Keywords Studios plc appoint the Chair of the Meeting, or (see note 2)
Explanatory notes
It is advised that you appoint the Chair of the Annual General Meeting to act as your proxy.
- Please insert your name and address in capital letters. In the case of jointly held shares please also insert in capital letters the name(s) of the other joint holder(s).
-
If the proxy is being appointed in relation to part of your shareholding only, enter the number of shares over which they are authorised to act as your proxy in the space provided. If left blank, the proxy will be authorised in respect of your full
voting entitlement.
- You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. To do so, you should photocopy the Form of Proxy and indicate in the space provided the number of shares in respect of which your proxy is entitled to act as your proxy. Specifying a number of shares in excess of those held by you as at the record date will result in the proxy appointments being invalid.
- To direct the proxy how to vote on the resolutions, mark the appropriate box with an 'X'. To abstain from voting on a resolution, select the relevant 'vote withheld' box. A vote withheld is not a vote in law, which means that the vote will not be counted in the calculation of votes for or against the resolution. If no voting indication is given, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the Meeting.
- To be valid this Form of Proxy must be deposited at Link Group, 10th Floor, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL by 9:00 a.m. on 22 May 2024.
- A corporation must execute this Form of Proxy under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised in writing.
- If this Form of Proxy is executed under a power of attorney or other authority, such power of attorney or other authority or a certified copy thereof must be lodged along with the Form of Proxy.
- In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior shall be accepted to the exclusion of the other joint holders, seniority being determined by the order in which the names stand in respect of the joint holding in the Register.
-
Completion and return of the Form of Proxy does not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the Meeting. If you have appointed a proxy and attend the Meeting in person, your proxy appointment will automatically
be terminated.
Barcode:
Investor Code:
Event code:
Number of ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company appointed over.
(see notes 2 and 3).
as my/our proxy, to attend and vote for me/us at the Annual General Meeting of Keywords Studios plc to be held at 09.00 a.m. on Friday 24 May 2024, at the offices of MHP Group Limited, 60 Great Portland Street, London W1W 7RT, United Kingdom, or any adjournment thereof.
Please indicate with an 'X' in the spaces provided how you wish your votes to be cast on the resolution specified (see note 4).
RESOLUTIONS
For
Against
Vote Withheld
RESOLUTIONS
- To receive the audited financial statements and the reports of the
Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2023
11
To re-elect Neil Thompson as a Director
2
To receive the Directors' Remuneration Report of the Company
12
To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor
for the year ended 31 December 2023
3
To approve a final dividend of 1.76 pence per share
13
To authorise the Directors to fix the Auditor's remuneration
4
To elect Rob Kingston as a Director
14
To authorise the Directors to allot shares
5
To re-elect Bertrand Bodson as a Director
15
To increase the Director fee cap
6
To re-elect Georges Fornay as a Director
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
7
To re-elect Charlotta Ginman as a Director
16
To disapply pre-emption rights
8
To re-elect Jon Hauck as a Director
17
To disapply pre-emption rights otherwise than pursuant to
resolution 16
9
To re-elect Don Robert as a Director
18
To authorise the Company to make purchases of its own shares
10
To re-elect Marion Sears as a Director
To assist with arrangements, if you intend to attend the meeting in person please place an 'X' in the box opposite
Subject to any voting instructions so given the proxy will vote, or may abstain from voting, on the resolution as he or she may think fit.
For
Against
Vote Withheld
Signature(s)
dated this
day of
2024 1/1
